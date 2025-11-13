Kai Trump Reveals Tiger Woods Advice And Why President Trump Won't Be At The ANNIKA - 'He's Running The World Right Now, So A Little Busy'
Kai Trump revealed the advice both Tiger Woods and US President Donald Trump gave her before making her LPGA Tour debut at The ANNIKA
US President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai has had advice from not only her famous grandpa, but also one of the greatest golfers of all time, with Tiger Woods also offering his words of wisdom.
The 18-year-old high school senior received a sponsor invite into The ANNIKA and has received similar advice from not only her grandfather but also 15-time Major champion Woods - who is currently dating her mother.
And when talking to Woods about making her LPGA Tour debut, the advice was pretty simple.
"He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow," Trump said of Woods. "Whatever happens, happens."
When does Kai Trump tee off at The ANNIKA?
Trump added on being around Woods: “He is the best golfer in the entire world. I would say that. And an even better person."
Drawn to play alongside Hinako Shibuno of Japan and Germany's Olivia Cowan, Trump will get her LPGA Tour debut under way at 12:32pm ET from the 10th tee at Pelican.
Trump, who will play her college golf at the University of Miami, got her invite thanks to not only her famous grandfather but her online presence - with nearly 8 million social media followers the aim is to bring more eyeballs to the event.
"The idea of an exemption is to bring attention to an event," said Pelican Golf Club owner Dan Doyle Jr, who invited Trump to play.
"She brought a lot of viewers through Instagram that normally don't watch women's golf. (That) was the hopes, and we're seeing it now on Instagram and social media."
Tournament host Annika Sorenstam says having Trump in the field "brings attention to the tournament, to the sport, to women's sport".
"In this case Kai brings a lot of different people to the sport and we want people to hear about our tournament and be part of it," Sorenstam added. "The word is spreading and I think that's a good thing.
"One thing that's different this year, I've never seen so many Secret Service people around here."
President Trump 'running the world right now, so a little busy'
Kai Trump says that she plays plenty of golf with the President, but refused to confirm whether she usually beats him or not.
"He's pretty good," said Kai of her grandfather's golf game. "We have some tight matches. Yeah, can't say much. We have some tight matches.
"I'll leave that up to you to decide [who wins]. I don't know. We play a lot. We have a great time out there. We're always on the same team as well."
The President, who also told her to "go out there and have fun. Just don't get nervous", will be too busy being President to see Kai in action at The ANNIKA.
"He's not coming this weekend," she confirmed. "He's running the world right now, so a little busy. To me he's just a normal grandpa. Always has been.
"It's nothing - I would just say it's like having a normal grandpa. There is nothing different I would say. It's pretty cool obviously, but to me it's just normal."
