BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025 Round One And Two Tee Times
Check out the first and second-round tee times for the 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane
An impressive field has been assembled at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane for the 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship.
Co-sanctioned by the PGA of Australasia and the DP World Tour - whose 25/26 season begins this week - big names such as Adam Scott, Cameron Smith and Min Woo Lee are all on campus hoping to lift the Kirkwood Cup.
And if history is an indicator of what might happen this year, an Australian winner is likely with each of the past seven iterations won by a home player.
Smith and Lee will begin their latest challenge alongside each other and Marco Penge in rounds one and two, heading off from the 10th at 6am local time on Thursday before switching to the first and starting at 11am local time on Friday.
In the group behind during both the first and second rounds includes New Zealand's Ryan Fox and the Australian pair of Scott and defending champion Elvis Smylie.
On the other side of the draw, Joaquin Niemann - one of nine LIV golfers in the field - goes off from the 1st alongside Australia's Cam Davis and New Zealand's Daniel Hillier at 11am on Thursday. The trio will then begin from the 10th at 6am on Friday.
Right behind those three across the first two days are Abraham Ancer, Marc Leishman and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Check out the full list of round one and round-two tee times for the 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship below. Local time is 10 hours ahead of GMT and 15 hours ahead of Eastern Time in the US.
AUSTRALIAN PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND ONE TEE TIMES
Local time - Thursday (ET - Wednesday)
1st hole
- 6:00am (3:00pm): Josh Geary, Blake Proverbs, Daniel Rodrigues
- 6:10am (3:10pm): Hunter Logan, Fred Biondi, Connor McKinney
- 6:20am (3:20pm): Cameron John, Nick Voke, Matt Jones
- 6:30am (3:30pm): Jediah Morgan, Ugo Coussaud, Jake McLeod
- 6:40am (3:40pm): Sam Bairstow, Jasper Stubbs, Rod Pampling
- 6:50am (3:50pm): James Morrison, Phoenix Campbell, Jeff Guan
- 7:00am (4:00pm): Filippo Celli, Simon Hawkes, Maximilian Steinlechner
- 7:10am (4:10pm): Yannik Paul, Jak Carter, William Bruyeres
- 7:20am (4:20pm): Joshua Berry, Andreas Halvorsen, Jimmy Zheng
- 7:30am (4:30pm): Gregorio De Leo, Will Florimo, Quinnton Croker
- 7:40am (4:40pm): Mike Toorop, Tyler Wood, Andrew Campbell
- 7:50am (4:50pm): Quim Vidal, Lachlan Chamberlain, Brody Martin
- 8:00am (5:00pm): Jayden Ford, Thomas Sims, Mason Lee
- 11:00am (8:00pm): Daniel Hillier, Cam Davis, Joaquin Niemann
- 11:10am (8:10pm): Abraham Ancer, Marc Leishman, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 11:20am (8:20pm): Yuto Katsuragawa, Sebastian Munoz, David Micheluzzi
- 11:30am (8:30pm): Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Ryan Peake, Harrison Crowe
- 11:40am (8:40pm): Nicolas Colsaerts, Geoff Ogilvy, Jack Buchanan
- 11:50am (8:50pm): Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Rafael Campos
- 12:00pm (9:00pm): Bernd Wiesberger, Peter Lonard, Daniel Gale
- 12:10pm (9:10pm): Jordan Gumberg, Ben Henkel, Lachlan Barker
- 12:20pm (9:20pm): Tobias Jonsson, Aaron Cockerill, Corey Lamb
- 12:30pm (9:30pm): Clement Charmasson, Clement Sordet, Dylan Gardner
- 12:40pm (9:40pm): Davis Bryant, Jack Munro, Adam Bland
- 12:50pm (9:50pm): Michael Hollick, Jye Pickin, Jay Mackenzie
- 1:00pm (10:00pm): Callum Tarren, Darcy Brereton, Gavin Fairfax
10th hole
- 6:00am (3:00pm): Marco Penge, Min Woo Lee, Cam Smith
- 6:10am (3:10pm): Ryan Fox, Adam Scott, Elvis Smylie
- 6:20am (3:20pm): Josele Ballester, Carlos Ortiz, Anthony Quayle
- 6:30am (3:30pm): Alex Fitzpatrick, David Puig, Kazuma Kobori
- 6:40am (3:40pm): Jason Scrivener, Joel Girrbach, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 6:50am (3:50pm): Wenyi Ding, Curtis Luck, Wade Ormsby
- 7:00am (4:00pm): Ben Eccles, Matthew Griffin, Tapio Pulkkanen
- 7:10am (4:10pm): Jonathan Broomhead, James Marchesani, Kerry Mountcastle
- 7:20am (4:20pm): Cameron Adam, Brett Rumford, Jack Thompson
- 7:30am (4:30pm): Alexander Simpson, Benjamin Follett-Smith, Tim Hart
- 7:40am (4:40pm): Jack Yule, Andrew Evans, Jason Norris
- 7:50am (4:50pm): Ryan Van Velzen, Douglas Klein, Adam Brady
- 8:00am (5:00pm): Robin Williams, Brady Watt, Mitchell Smith
- 11:00am (8:00pm): Daniel Young, Matias Sanchez, James Conran
- 11:10am (8:10pm): Sebastian Garcia, Greg Chalmers, Brendan Jones
- 11:20am (8:20pm): Sean Crocker, Shubhankar Sharma, Renato Paratore
- 11:30am (8:30pm): Cory Crawford, Tyler Hodge, Tom Vaillant
- 11:40am (8:40pm): Jack Senior, Marcus Fraser, Matthew Baldwin
- 11:50am (8:50pm): Christopher Wood, Jordan Doull, Freddy Schott
- 12:00pm (9:00pm): Andrew Martin, David Law, Ricardo Gouveia
- 12:10pm (9:10pm): Austin Bautista, Oliver Bekker, Andrew Johnston
- 12:20pm (9:20pm): Stefano Mazzoli, Michael Wright, Rocco Repetto Taylor
- 12:30pm (9:30pm): Nathan Kimsey, Chris Malec, Brett Rankin
- 12:40pm (9:40pm): Adri Arnaus, Nathan Barbieri, Fabrizio Zanotti
- 12:50pm (9:50pm): Denzel Ieremia, Haydn Barron, Andreas German Gallegos
- 1:00pm (10:00pm): Kameron Williams, Mako Thompson, Connor McDade
AUSTRALIAN PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND TWO TEE TIMES
Local time - Friday (ET - Thursday)
1st hole
- 6:00am (3:00pm): Daniel Young, Matias Sanchez, James Conran
- 6:10am (3:10pm): Sebastian Garcia, Greg Chalmers, Brendan Jones
- 6:20am (3:20pm): Sean Crocker, Shubhankar Sharma, Renato Paratore
- 6:30am (3:30pm): Cory Crawford, Tyler Hodge, Tom Vaillant
- 6:40am (3:40pm): Jack Senior, Marcus Fraser, Matthew Baldwin
- 6:50am (3:50pm): Christopher Wood, Jordan Doull, Freddy Schott
- 7:00am (4:00pm): Andrew Martin, David Law, Ricardo Gouveia
- 7:10am (4:10pm): Austin Bautista, Oliver Bekker, Andrew Johnston
- 7:20am (4:20pm): Stefano Mazzoli, Michael Wright, Rocco Repetto Taylor
- 7:30am (4:30pm): Nathan Kimsey, Chris Malec, Brett Rankin
- 7:40am (4:40pm): Adri Arnaus, Nathan Barbieri, Fabrizio Zanotti
- 7:50am (4:50pm): Denzel Ieremia, Haydn Barron, Andreas German Gallegos
- 8:00am (5:00pm): Kameron Williams, Mako Thompson, Connor McDade
- 11:00am (8:00pm): Marco Penge, Min Woo Lee, Cam Smith
- 11:10am (8:10pm): Ryan Fox, Adam Scott, Elvis Smylie
- 11:20am (8:20pm): Josele Ballester, Carlos Ortiz, Anthony Quayle
- 11:30am (8:30pm): Alex Fitzpatrick, David Puig, Kazuma Kobori
- 11:40am (8:40pm): Jason Scrivener, Joel Girrbach, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 11:50am (8:50pm): Wenyi Ding, Curtis Luck, Wade Ormsby
- 12:00pm (9:00pm): Ben Eccles, Matthew Griffin, Tapio Pulkkanen
- 12:10pm (9:10pm): Jonathan Broomhead, James Marchesani, Kerry Mountcastle
- 12:20pm (9:20pm): Cameron Adam, Brett Rumford, Jack Thompson
- 12:30pm (9:30pm): Alexander Simpson, Benjamin Follett-Smith, Tim Hart
- 12:40pm (9:40pm): Jack Yule, Andrew Evans, Jason Norris
- 12:50pm (9:50pm): Ryan Van Velzen, Douglas Klein, Adam Brady
- 1:00pm (10:00pm): Robin Williams, Brady Watt, Mitchell Smith
10th hole
- 6:00am (3:00pm): Daniel Hillier, Cam Davis, Joaquin Niemann
- 6:10am (3:10pm): Abraham Ancer, Marc Leishman, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 6:20am (3:20pm): Yuto Katsuragawa, Sebastian Munoz, David Micheluzzi
- 6:30am (3:30pm): Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Ryan Peake, Harrison Crowe
- 6:40am (3:40pm): Nicolas Colsaerts, Geoff Ogilvy, Jack Buchanan
- 6:50am (3:50pm): Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Rafael Campos
- 7:00am (4:00pm): Bernd Wiesberger, Peter Lonard, Daniel Gale
- 7:10am (4:10pm): Jordan Gumberg, Ben Henkel, Lachlan Barker
- 7:20am (4:20pm): Tobias Jonsson, Aaron Cockerill, Corey Lamb
- 7:30am (4:30pm): Clement Charmasson, Clement Sordet, Dylan Gardner
- 7:40am (4:40pm): Davis Bryant, Jack Munro, Adam Bland
- 7:50am (4:50pm): Michael Hollick, Jye Pickin, Jay Mackenzie
- 8:00am (5:00pm): Callum Tarren, Darcy Brereton, Gavin Fairfax
- 11:00am (8:00pm): Josh Geary, Blake Proverbs, Daniel Rodrigues
- 11:10am (8:10pm): Hunter Logan, Fred Biondi, Connor McKinney
- 11:20am (8:20pm): Cameron John, Nick Voke, Matt Jones
- 11:30am (8:30pm): Jediah Morgan, Ugo Coussaud, Jake McLeod
- 11:40am (8:40pm): Sam Bairstow, Jasper Stubbs, Rod Pampling
- 11:50am (8:50pm): James Morrison, Phoenix Campbell, Jeff Guan
- 12:00pm (9:00pm): Filippo Celli, Simon Hawkes, Maximilian Steinlechner
- 12:10pm (9:10pm): Yannik Paul, Jak Carter, William Bruyeres
- 12:20pm (9:20pm): Joshua Berry, Andreas Halvorsen, Jimmy Zheng
- 12:30pm (9:30pm): Gregorio De Leo, Will Florimo, Quinnton Croker
- 12:40pm (9:40pm): Mike Toorop, Tyler Wood, Andrew Campbell
- 12:50pm (9:50pm): Quim Vidal, Lachlan Chamberlain, Brody Martin
- 1:00pm (10:00pm): Jayden Ford, Thomas Sims, Mason Lee
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.