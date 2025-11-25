BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025 Round One And Two Tee Times

An impressive field has been assembled at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane for the 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship.

Co-sanctioned by the PGA of Australasia and the DP World Tour - whose 25/26 season begins this week - big names such as Adam Scott, Cameron Smith and Min Woo Lee are all on campus hoping to lift the Kirkwood Cup.

And if history is an indicator of what might happen this year, an Australian winner is likely with each of the past seven iterations won by a home player.

Smith and Lee will begin their latest challenge alongside each other and Marco Penge in rounds one and two, heading off from the 10th at 6am local time on Thursday before switching to the first and starting at 11am local time on Friday.

In the group behind during both the first and second rounds includes New Zealand's Ryan Fox and the Australian pair of Scott and defending champion Elvis Smylie.

Elvis Smylie holds up the BMW Australian PGA Championship trophy in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the other side of the draw, Joaquin Niemann - one of nine LIV golfers in the field - goes off from the 1st alongside Australia's Cam Davis and New Zealand's Daniel Hillier at 11am on Thursday. The trio will then begin from the 10th at 6am on Friday.

Right behind those three across the first two days are Abraham Ancer, Marc Leishman and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out the full list of round one and round-two tee times for the 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship below. Local time is 10 hours ahead of GMT and 15 hours ahead of Eastern Time in the US.

AUSTRALIAN PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND ONE TEE TIMES

Local time - Thursday (ET - Wednesday)

1st hole

6:00am (3:00pm): Josh Geary, Blake Proverbs, Daniel Rodrigues

Josh Geary, Blake Proverbs, Daniel Rodrigues 6:10am (3:10pm): Hunter Logan, Fred Biondi, Connor McKinney

Hunter Logan, Fred Biondi, Connor McKinney 6:20am (3:20pm): Cameron John, Nick Voke, Matt Jones

Cameron John, Nick Voke, Matt Jones 6:30am (3:30pm): Jediah Morgan, Ugo Coussaud, Jake McLeod

Jediah Morgan, Ugo Coussaud, Jake McLeod 6:40am (3:40pm): Sam Bairstow, Jasper Stubbs, Rod Pampling

Sam Bairstow, Jasper Stubbs, Rod Pampling 6:50am (3:50pm): James Morrison, Phoenix Campbell, Jeff Guan

James Morrison, Phoenix Campbell, Jeff Guan 7:00am (4:00pm): Filippo Celli, Simon Hawkes, Maximilian Steinlechner

Filippo Celli, Simon Hawkes, Maximilian Steinlechner 7:10am (4:10pm): Yannik Paul, Jak Carter, William Bruyeres

Yannik Paul, Jak Carter, William Bruyeres 7:20am (4:20pm): Joshua Berry, Andreas Halvorsen, Jimmy Zheng

Joshua Berry, Andreas Halvorsen, Jimmy Zheng 7:30am (4:30pm): Gregorio De Leo, Will Florimo, Quinnton Croker

Gregorio De Leo, Will Florimo, Quinnton Croker 7:40am (4:40pm): Mike Toorop, Tyler Wood, Andrew Campbell

Mike Toorop, Tyler Wood, Andrew Campbell 7:50am (4:50pm): Quim Vidal, Lachlan Chamberlain, Brody Martin

Quim Vidal, Lachlan Chamberlain, Brody Martin 8:00am (5:00pm): Jayden Ford, Thomas Sims, Mason Lee

Jayden Ford, Thomas Sims, Mason Lee 11:00am (8:00pm): Daniel Hillier, Cam Davis, Joaquin Niemann

Daniel Hillier, Cam Davis, Joaquin Niemann 11:10am (8:10pm): Abraham Ancer, Marc Leishman, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Abraham Ancer, Marc Leishman, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 11:20am (8:20pm): Yuto Katsuragawa, Sebastian Munoz, David Micheluzzi

Yuto Katsuragawa, Sebastian Munoz, David Micheluzzi 11:30am (8:30pm): Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Ryan Peake, Harrison Crowe

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Ryan Peake, Harrison Crowe 11:40am (8:40pm): Nicolas Colsaerts, Geoff Ogilvy, Jack Buchanan

Nicolas Colsaerts, Geoff Ogilvy, Jack Buchanan 11:50am (8:50pm): Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Rafael Campos

Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Rafael Campos 12:00pm (9:00pm): Bernd Wiesberger, Peter Lonard, Daniel Gale

Bernd Wiesberger, Peter Lonard, Daniel Gale 12:10pm (9:10pm): Jordan Gumberg, Ben Henkel, Lachlan Barker

Jordan Gumberg, Ben Henkel, Lachlan Barker 12:20pm (9:20pm): Tobias Jonsson, Aaron Cockerill, Corey Lamb

Tobias Jonsson, Aaron Cockerill, Corey Lamb 12:30pm (9:30pm): Clement Charmasson, Clement Sordet, Dylan Gardner

Clement Charmasson, Clement Sordet, Dylan Gardner 12:40pm (9:40pm): Davis Bryant, Jack Munro, Adam Bland

Davis Bryant, Jack Munro, Adam Bland 12:50pm (9:50pm): Michael Hollick, Jye Pickin, Jay Mackenzie

Michael Hollick, Jye Pickin, Jay Mackenzie 1:00pm (10:00pm): Callum Tarren, Darcy Brereton, Gavin Fairfax

10th hole

6:00am (3:00pm): Marco Penge, Min Woo Lee, Cam Smith

Marco Penge, Min Woo Lee, Cam Smith 6:10am (3:10pm): Ryan Fox, Adam Scott, Elvis Smylie

Ryan Fox, Adam Scott, Elvis Smylie 6:20am (3:20pm): Josele Ballester, Carlos Ortiz, Anthony Quayle

Josele Ballester, Carlos Ortiz, Anthony Quayle 6:30am (3:30pm): Alex Fitzpatrick, David Puig, Kazuma Kobori

Alex Fitzpatrick, David Puig, Kazuma Kobori 6:40am (3:40pm): Jason Scrivener, Joel Girrbach, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Jason Scrivener, Joel Girrbach, Sudarshan Yellamaraju 6:50am (3:50pm): Wenyi Ding, Curtis Luck, Wade Ormsby

Wenyi Ding, Curtis Luck, Wade Ormsby 7:00am (4:00pm): Ben Eccles, Matthew Griffin, Tapio Pulkkanen

Ben Eccles, Matthew Griffin, Tapio Pulkkanen 7:10am (4:10pm): Jonathan Broomhead, James Marchesani, Kerry Mountcastle

Jonathan Broomhead, James Marchesani, Kerry Mountcastle 7:20am (4:20pm): Cameron Adam, Brett Rumford, Jack Thompson

Cameron Adam, Brett Rumford, Jack Thompson 7:30am (4:30pm): Alexander Simpson, Benjamin Follett-Smith, Tim Hart

Alexander Simpson, Benjamin Follett-Smith, Tim Hart 7:40am (4:40pm): Jack Yule, Andrew Evans, Jason Norris

Jack Yule, Andrew Evans, Jason Norris 7:50am (4:50pm): Ryan Van Velzen, Douglas Klein, Adam Brady

Ryan Van Velzen, Douglas Klein, Adam Brady 8:00am (5:00pm): Robin Williams, Brady Watt, Mitchell Smith

Robin Williams, Brady Watt, Mitchell Smith 11:00am (8:00pm): Daniel Young, Matias Sanchez, James Conran

Daniel Young, Matias Sanchez, James Conran 11:10am (8:10pm): Sebastian Garcia, Greg Chalmers, Brendan Jones

Sebastian Garcia, Greg Chalmers, Brendan Jones 11:20am (8:20pm): Sean Crocker, Shubhankar Sharma, Renato Paratore

Sean Crocker, Shubhankar Sharma, Renato Paratore 11:30am (8:30pm): Cory Crawford, Tyler Hodge, Tom Vaillant

Cory Crawford, Tyler Hodge, Tom Vaillant 11:40am (8:40pm): Jack Senior, Marcus Fraser, Matthew Baldwin

Jack Senior, Marcus Fraser, Matthew Baldwin 11:50am (8:50pm): Christopher Wood, Jordan Doull, Freddy Schott

Christopher Wood, Jordan Doull, Freddy Schott 12:00pm (9:00pm): Andrew Martin, David Law, Ricardo Gouveia

Andrew Martin, David Law, Ricardo Gouveia 12:10pm (9:10pm): Austin Bautista, Oliver Bekker, Andrew Johnston

Austin Bautista, Oliver Bekker, Andrew Johnston 12:20pm (9:20pm): Stefano Mazzoli, Michael Wright, Rocco Repetto Taylor

Stefano Mazzoli, Michael Wright, Rocco Repetto Taylor 12:30pm (9:30pm): Nathan Kimsey, Chris Malec, Brett Rankin

Nathan Kimsey, Chris Malec, Brett Rankin 12:40pm (9:40pm): Adri Arnaus, Nathan Barbieri, Fabrizio Zanotti

Adri Arnaus, Nathan Barbieri, Fabrizio Zanotti 12:50pm (9:50pm): Denzel Ieremia, Haydn Barron, Andreas German Gallegos

Denzel Ieremia, Haydn Barron, Andreas German Gallegos 1:00pm (10:00pm): Kameron Williams, Mako Thompson, Connor McDade

AUSTRALIAN PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND TWO TEE TIMES

Local time - Friday (ET - Thursday)

1st hole

6:00am (3:00pm): Daniel Young, Matias Sanchez, James Conran

Daniel Young, Matias Sanchez, James Conran 6:10am (3:10pm): Sebastian Garcia, Greg Chalmers, Brendan Jones

Sebastian Garcia, Greg Chalmers, Brendan Jones 6:20am (3:20pm): Sean Crocker, Shubhankar Sharma, Renato Paratore

Sean Crocker, Shubhankar Sharma, Renato Paratore 6:30am (3:30pm): Cory Crawford, Tyler Hodge, Tom Vaillant

Cory Crawford, Tyler Hodge, Tom Vaillant 6:40am (3:40pm): Jack Senior, Marcus Fraser, Matthew Baldwin

Jack Senior, Marcus Fraser, Matthew Baldwin 6:50am (3:50pm): Christopher Wood, Jordan Doull, Freddy Schott

Christopher Wood, Jordan Doull, Freddy Schott 7:00am (4:00pm): Andrew Martin, David Law, Ricardo Gouveia

Andrew Martin, David Law, Ricardo Gouveia 7:10am (4:10pm): Austin Bautista, Oliver Bekker, Andrew Johnston

Austin Bautista, Oliver Bekker, Andrew Johnston 7:20am (4:20pm): Stefano Mazzoli, Michael Wright, Rocco Repetto Taylor

Stefano Mazzoli, Michael Wright, Rocco Repetto Taylor 7:30am (4:30pm): Nathan Kimsey, Chris Malec, Brett Rankin

Nathan Kimsey, Chris Malec, Brett Rankin 7:40am (4:40pm): Adri Arnaus, Nathan Barbieri, Fabrizio Zanotti

Adri Arnaus, Nathan Barbieri, Fabrizio Zanotti 7:50am (4:50pm): Denzel Ieremia, Haydn Barron, Andreas German Gallegos

Denzel Ieremia, Haydn Barron, Andreas German Gallegos 8:00am (5:00pm): Kameron Williams, Mako Thompson, Connor McDade

Kameron Williams, Mako Thompson, Connor McDade 11:00am (8:00pm): Marco Penge, Min Woo Lee, Cam Smith

Marco Penge, Min Woo Lee, Cam Smith 11:10am (8:10pm): Ryan Fox, Adam Scott, Elvis Smylie

Ryan Fox, Adam Scott, Elvis Smylie 11:20am (8:20pm): Josele Ballester, Carlos Ortiz, Anthony Quayle

Josele Ballester, Carlos Ortiz, Anthony Quayle 11:30am (8:30pm): Alex Fitzpatrick, David Puig, Kazuma Kobori

Alex Fitzpatrick, David Puig, Kazuma Kobori 11:40am (8:40pm): Jason Scrivener, Joel Girrbach, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Jason Scrivener, Joel Girrbach, Sudarshan Yellamaraju 11:50am (8:50pm): Wenyi Ding, Curtis Luck, Wade Ormsby

Wenyi Ding, Curtis Luck, Wade Ormsby 12:00pm (9:00pm): Ben Eccles, Matthew Griffin, Tapio Pulkkanen

Ben Eccles, Matthew Griffin, Tapio Pulkkanen 12:10pm (9:10pm): Jonathan Broomhead, James Marchesani, Kerry Mountcastle

Jonathan Broomhead, James Marchesani, Kerry Mountcastle 12:20pm (9:20pm): Cameron Adam, Brett Rumford, Jack Thompson

Cameron Adam, Brett Rumford, Jack Thompson 12:30pm (9:30pm): Alexander Simpson, Benjamin Follett-Smith, Tim Hart

Alexander Simpson, Benjamin Follett-Smith, Tim Hart 12:40pm (9:40pm): Jack Yule, Andrew Evans, Jason Norris

Jack Yule, Andrew Evans, Jason Norris 12:50pm (9:50pm): Ryan Van Velzen, Douglas Klein, Adam Brady

Ryan Van Velzen, Douglas Klein, Adam Brady 1:00pm (10:00pm): Robin Williams, Brady Watt, Mitchell Smith

10th hole