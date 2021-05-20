Learn more about eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon with these facts.

16 Things You Didn’t Know About Brad Faxon

A former professional golfer, Brad Faxon is now both a coach and commentator still within the game.

A successful player in his career, the American now provides golf fans with insights and analysis of players’ shots, but here are some more things you should know about Brad Faxon.

1. Faxon was born August 1, 1961, in Oceanport, New Jersey.

2. He attended Furman University in South Carolina, earning a Bachelor of Economics degree in 1983, the same year he turned professional.

3. While at university, Faxon was a two-time All-American golf player – awarded to the country’s best players at collegiate level.

He received the NCAA Coaches Award as the nation’s outstanding amateur golfer in 1983 alongside the Haskins Award, and he also played on the Walker Cup team that year as well.

4. Despite turning professional in 1983, it took Faxon eight years until he won his first PGA Tour event in 1991 at the Buick Open.

He won eight PGA Tour championships that spanned across 14 years, from his first win in 1991 to his final victory at the Buick Championship in 2005.

5. He led the PGA Tour Putting Average in 1996, 1999, and 2000.

He set the single-season record in the latter season, finishing with only 1.704 putts per green.

6. The American also has a win on the PGA Tour of Australasia, winning the Heineken Australian Open in 1993.

7. His best finish at a Major saw him place fifth at the 1995 PGA Championship – he achieved three more top ten finishes at Majors, making 45 cuts throughout his career.

8. Faxon was a part of the USA team for both the 1995 and 1997 Ryder Cup, though he lost on both occasions to Europe.

9. Faxon and fellow Tour pro Billy Andrade formed the Billy Andrade/Brad Faxon Charities for Children Inc. in 1991, a non-profit organisation that has donated millions of pounds to children in Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts.

Their charity work saw them awarded the 1999 Golf Writers Association of America’s Charlie Bartlett Award – an award given to golfers for their unselfish contributions to society.

10. Faxon is also the co-chair, alongside Andrade, for Button Hole, a short course designed as both a teaching and learning centre for children.

The American also runs his own junior golf foundation, giving back to children in America.

11. The well-renowned putter became the 18th recipient of the Francis Ouimet Award for lifelong contributions to golf in 2015 – a prestigious award from a fund designed to financially help Massachusetts students who have held golf-related jobs.

12. Faxon made his Champions Tour debut in 2011 at the 3M Championship, winning his first on the Tour in October 2011 at the Insperity Championship.

He has another win to his name on the Champions Tour, winning in 2013 at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf alongside Jeff Sluman.

13. Faxon has worked within the media, commentating and analysing golf since he first worked for NBC in 2010.

He then joined Fox in 2015 as an on-air commentator, before joining Sky Sports in 2021 as an analyst for the PGA Championship.

14. Faxon also works as Rory McIlroy’s putting coach, joining the Northern Irishman in 2018 and introducing him to new ways of working.

15. The former professional revealed a controversial list of his top ten putters in May 2021, placing McIlroy at tenth and not including any women.

16. He has four daughters with his wife Dory, and lives in Barrington, Rhode Island.

Dory speaks fluent Italian, making Italy his favourite holiday destination in the world.