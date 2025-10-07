This Week In Golf: A Masters Spot And 12 PGA Tour Cards Up For Grabs, Aaron Rai Caddying For His Wife And An All-Time Record Looms

The bulk of the PGA Tour season may be behind us, but that doesn't mean there is nothing to look out for in the world of golf - far from it.

The FedEx Cup Fall, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and much more continue to roll on with no shortage of storylines knocking around for golf fans to sink their teeth into.

As it relates to the coming week, the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour have travelled to the Far East and the DP World Tour has headed over to Spain. Meanwhile, in terms of domestic golf, it's a huge week for those on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Away from the aforementioned tours, plenty more has been occurring since the most recent batch of champions were crowned.

Below is a round-up of the biggest stories you may have missed so far this week as well as a rundown of key topics you might want to keep an eye out for before Sunday night.

MASTERS SPOT ON THE LINE IN SPAIN

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week's DP World Tour event marks the first opportunity for players to book a spot in two Majors next year following The R&A's and The Masters' decision to revamp their respective qualifying pathways in August.

The winners of - or highest non-exempt finishers in - certain national Opens over the coming months will be rewarded with a place at both The Masters and The Open Championship in 2026.

One of those is the Open de España, with other opportunities arising at championships including the Scottish Open, the Japan Open and the Australian Open. Just one place is up for grabs at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid this week.

PGA TOUR WINNER TO CADDY FOR WIFE

Marriage goals 🤳 Gaurika Bishnoi has @PGATOUR winner and husband Aaron Rai on the bag this week! 🇮🇳 #HWIO2025 pic.twitter.com/O498RNsdUQOctober 7, 2025

When Gaurika Bishnoi tees it up on the Ladies European Tour's Hero Women's Indian Open this week, she will have one of the best possible assistants at her side - her husband.

Bishnoi's partner also happens to be PGA Tour winner, Aaron Rai, who has a wealth of experience as a pro and is taking time off from his US-based schedule.

Bishnoi featured in The Masters Par 3 Contest back in April, drawing plenty of admirers for her wonderfully fluid swing as she found the putting surface with one of Rai's clubs and while wearing one of the iconic white caddie boiler suits - no mean feat.

She will hope for similar success this week alongside Rai at the incredibly difficult DLF Golf and Country Club.

PGA TOUR CARDS AVAILABLE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship is here and the top-75 players on the PGA Tour's feeder circuit are all fighting for the points they require for a chance at the top level.

Anyone who ends the term inside the top-20 is eligible for one, but eight players have already earned their PGA Tour cards for the 2026 campaign via successful seasons.

Nevertheless, 12 cards remain up for grabs over the course of the next four days, with almost all of the field able to sneak into the top-20 with a win.

ALL-TIME RECORD LOOMS

(L to R) Lydia Ko, Charley Hull and Lottie Woad have all won on the LPGA Tour this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

The LPGA Tour has witnessed different winners through each of its 26 tournaments so far this year. That ties the record for the most unique winners in one year on the LPGA Tour (1995, 2018, 2022) and arguably poses a big problem for women's golf at the highest level.

If the sequence extends to 27 at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on Sunday, a new all-time record will be set.

There are 10 players in the field this week who can stop that from happening, though, and they are: Angel Yin, Rio Takeda, Jeeno Thitikul, Jennifer Kupcho, Carlota Ciganda, Minjee Lee, Somi Lee, Jin Hee Im, Miyu Yamashita and Miranda Wang.

THE SKINS GAME RETURNS

The Skins Game returns w/ @TommyFleetwood1 , @Keegan_Bradley , @JustinThomas34 , @XSchauffele 💰Live on Black Friday (11/28) only on @primevideo pic.twitter.com/lvtrc1SndSOctober 7, 2025

For the first time since 2008, The Skins Game will return to TV as Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas compete at the new Panther National in South Florida - designed by Jack Nicklaus and Thomas himself.

The match will take place on Black Friday (November 28) at 9am ET, and it will be broadcast by Amazon's Prime Video on a day which will go on to feature the NFL's third annual Black Friday game as well as an NBA double-header.

As far as the 'Skins' format goes, nothing much has changed. Each hole will carry a certain value and tied holes will see the figure roll over. However, the event's return will see each player begin with $1 million - officially labelled a "reverse purse" - which can be added to or taken away depending on their fortunes.

NO CUTS ON TWO TOURS

Women's World No.1, Jeeno Thitikul (Image credit: Getty Images)

The PGA Tour has navigated its way to Japan for the latest event in the FedEx Cup Fall (Baycurrent Classic) while the LPGA Tour is in China for the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Both events feature limited fields of around only 80 players while neither will have a cut after two rounds.

Men's World No.3, Xander Schauffele headlines the Baycurrent Classic and Women's World No.1, Jeeno Thitikul is the star name at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

ELSEWHERE