FedEx St Jude Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The opening round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs offers up another mammoth prize purse as those involved search for a place in the next round and a huge payday

Hideki Matsuyama with the FedEx St. Jude Championship trophy
In the opening round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, all 70 players involved in the FedEx St Jude Championship have made the weekend thanks to the no-cut rule and are all looking to fire themselves as far up the leaderboard as possible on Sunday.

Depending on how successful they are at doing so will relate to their eventual payout, with a grand total of $20 million set to be shared out and a cool $3.6 million awaiting the man who follows in Hideki Matsuyama's footsteps by winning.

Those who end in second or third will scoop at least $1.3 million each, with a six-figure check ready to be sent to anyone who finishes inside the top half of the entire field.

Unlike Signature Events, where the total payout is worked out for more than the top-70 players, fewer competitors means most of the field will earn just a little bit extra than they would normally. Even the player who comes dead last is guaranteed to secure $40,000 at the FedEx St Jude Championship.

This week's $20 million prize purse makes up a significant part of the total FedEx Cup Playoffs payout, which stands at $100 million overall.

A view of the 18th green at TPC Southwind

A general view of TPC Southwind's 18th green

Scottie Scheffler is currently the runaway leader at the top of the season-long points race and is looking for his second consecutive FedEx Cup - an achievement which would see him join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as the only multiple-time winners.

Below is the full prize money payout breakdown for the 2025 FedEx St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

FedEx St Jude Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

Position

Prize Money

1st

$3,600,000

2nd

$2,160,000

3rd

$1,360,000

4th

$960,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$720,000

7th

$670,000

8th

$620,000

9th

$580,000

10th

$540,000

11th

$500,000

12th

$460,000

13th

$420,000

14th

$380,000

15th

$360,000

16th

$340,000

17th

$320,000

18th

$300,000

19th

$280,000

20th

$260,000

21st

$240,000

22nd

$224,000

23rd

$208,000

24th

$192,000

25th

$176,000

26th

$160,000

27th

$154,000

28th

$148,000

29th

$142,000

30th

$136,000

31st

$130,000

32nd

$124,000

33rd

$118,000

34th

$113,000

35th

$108,000

36th

$103,000

37th

$98,000

38th

$94,000

39th

$90,000

40th

$86,000

41st

$82,000

42nd

$78,000

43rd

$74,000

44th

$70,000

45th

$66,000

46th

$62,000

47th

$58,000

48th

$54,800

49th

$52,000

50th

$50,400

51st

$49,200

52nd

$48,000

53rd

$47,200

54th

$46,400

55th

$46,000

56th

$45,600

57th

$45,200

58th

$44,800

59th

$44,400

60th

$44,000

61st

$43,600

62nd

$43,200

63rd

$42,800

64th

$42,400

65th

$42,000

66th

$41,600

67th

$41,200

68th

$40,800

69th

$40,400

70th

$40,000

WHERE IS THE FEDEX ST JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP BEING PLAYED?

A general view of the 14th hole at TPC Southwind

The 14th hole at TPC Southwind

The FedEx St Jude Championship is being played at TPC Southwind - an 18-hole championship course located next to FedEx's headquarters in south-east Memphis, Tennessee.

Designed by Ron Prichard, who was aided by Hubert Green and Fuzzy Zoeller, TPC Southwind opened in 1988 and was used as the host for the PGA Tour's FedEx St Jude Classic between 1989 and 2018.

TPC Southwind briefly staged the WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational between 2019 and 2021 before the Memphis course began welcoming the PGA Tour's best for the opening round of the Playoffs in 2022.

It is a par-70 course measured at a little more than 7,200 yards. The course record is 61, which was achieved by three players: Jay Delsing (1993), Bob Estes (2001) and Tom Lewis (2020).

Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

