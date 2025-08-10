FedEx St Jude Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The opening round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs offers up another mammoth prize purse as those involved search for a place in the next round and a huge payday
In the opening round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, all 70 players involved in the FedEx St Jude Championship have made the weekend thanks to the no-cut rule and are all looking to fire themselves as far up the leaderboard as possible on Sunday.
Depending on how successful they are at doing so will relate to their eventual payout, with a grand total of $20 million set to be shared out and a cool $3.6 million awaiting the man who follows in Hideki Matsuyama's footsteps by winning.
Those who end in second or third will scoop at least $1.3 million each, with a six-figure check ready to be sent to anyone who finishes inside the top half of the entire field.
Unlike Signature Events, where the total payout is worked out for more than the top-70 players, fewer competitors means most of the field will earn just a little bit extra than they would normally. Even the player who comes dead last is guaranteed to secure $40,000 at the FedEx St Jude Championship.
This week's $20 million prize purse makes up a significant part of the total FedEx Cup Playoffs payout, which stands at $100 million overall.
Scottie Scheffler is currently the runaway leader at the top of the season-long points race and is looking for his second consecutive FedEx Cup - an achievement which would see him join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as the only multiple-time winners.
Below is the full prize money payout breakdown for the 2025 FedEx St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
FedEx St Jude Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$3,600,000
2nd
$2,160,000
3rd
$1,360,000
4th
$960,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$720,000
7th
$670,000
8th
$620,000
9th
$580,000
10th
$540,000
11th
$500,000
12th
$460,000
13th
$420,000
14th
$380,000
15th
$360,000
16th
$340,000
17th
$320,000
18th
$300,000
19th
$280,000
20th
$260,000
21st
$240,000
22nd
$224,000
23rd
$208,000
24th
$192,000
25th
$176,000
26th
$160,000
27th
$154,000
28th
$148,000
29th
$142,000
30th
$136,000
31st
$130,000
32nd
$124,000
33rd
$118,000
34th
$113,000
35th
$108,000
36th
$103,000
37th
$98,000
38th
$94,000
39th
$90,000
40th
$86,000
41st
$82,000
42nd
$78,000
43rd
$74,000
44th
$70,000
45th
$66,000
46th
$62,000
47th
$58,000
48th
$54,800
49th
$52,000
50th
$50,400
51st
$49,200
52nd
$48,000
53rd
$47,200
54th
$46,400
55th
$46,000
56th
$45,600
57th
$45,200
58th
$44,800
59th
$44,400
60th
$44,000
61st
$43,600
62nd
$43,200
63rd
$42,800
64th
$42,400
65th
$42,000
66th
$41,600
67th
$41,200
68th
$40,800
69th
$40,400
70th
$40,000
WHERE IS THE FEDEX ST JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP BEING PLAYED?
The FedEx St Jude Championship is being played at TPC Southwind - an 18-hole championship course located next to FedEx's headquarters in south-east Memphis, Tennessee.
Designed by Ron Prichard, who was aided by Hubert Green and Fuzzy Zoeller, TPC Southwind opened in 1988 and was used as the host for the PGA Tour's FedEx St Jude Classic between 1989 and 2018.
TPC Southwind briefly staged the WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational between 2019 and 2021 before the Memphis course began welcoming the PGA Tour's best for the opening round of the Playoffs in 2022.
It is a par-70 course measured at a little more than 7,200 yards. The course record is 61, which was achieved by three players: Jay Delsing (1993), Bob Estes (2001) and Tom Lewis (2020).
