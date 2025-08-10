FedEx St Jude Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

In the opening round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, all 70 players involved in the FedEx St Jude Championship have made the weekend thanks to the no-cut rule and are all looking to fire themselves as far up the leaderboard as possible on Sunday.

Depending on how successful they are at doing so will relate to their eventual payout, with a grand total of $20 million set to be shared out and a cool $3.6 million awaiting the man who follows in Hideki Matsuyama's footsteps by winning.

Those who end in second or third will scoop at least $1.3 million each, with a six-figure check ready to be sent to anyone who finishes inside the top half of the entire field.

Unlike Signature Events, where the total payout is worked out for more than the top-70 players, fewer competitors means most of the field will earn just a little bit extra than they would normally. Even the player who comes dead last is guaranteed to secure $40,000 at the FedEx St Jude Championship.

This week's $20 million prize purse makes up a significant part of the total FedEx Cup Playoffs payout, which stands at $100 million overall.

A general view of TPC Southwind's 18th green (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler is currently the runaway leader at the top of the season-long points race and is looking for his second consecutive FedEx Cup - an achievement which would see him join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as the only multiple-time winners.

Below is the full prize money payout breakdown for the 2025 FedEx St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

FedEx St Jude Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,160,000 3rd $1,360,000 4th $960,000 5th $800,000 6th $720,000 7th $670,000 8th $620,000 9th $580,000 10th $540,000 11th $500,000 12th $460,000 13th $420,000 14th $380,000 15th $360,000 16th $340,000 17th $320,000 18th $300,000 19th $280,000 20th $260,000 21st $240,000 22nd $224,000 23rd $208,000 24th $192,000 25th $176,000 26th $160,000 27th $154,000 28th $148,000 29th $142,000 30th $136,000 31st $130,000 32nd $124,000 33rd $118,000 34th $113,000 35th $108,000 36th $103,000 37th $98,000 38th $94,000 39th $90,000 40th $86,000 41st $82,000 42nd $78,000 43rd $74,000 44th $70,000 45th $66,000 46th $62,000 47th $58,000 48th $54,800 49th $52,000 50th $50,400 51st $49,200 52nd $48,000 53rd $47,200 54th $46,400 55th $46,000 56th $45,600 57th $45,200 58th $44,800 59th $44,400 60th $44,000 61st $43,600 62nd $43,200 63rd $42,800 64th $42,400 65th $42,000 66th $41,600 67th $41,200 68th $40,800 69th $40,400 70th $40,000

WHERE IS THE FEDEX ST JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP BEING PLAYED?

The 14th hole at TPC Southwind (Image credit: Getty Images)

The FedEx St Jude Championship is being played at TPC Southwind - an 18-hole championship course located next to FedEx's headquarters in south-east Memphis, Tennessee.

Designed by Ron Prichard, who was aided by Hubert Green and Fuzzy Zoeller, TPC Southwind opened in 1988 and was used as the host for the PGA Tour's FedEx St Jude Classic between 1989 and 2018.

TPC Southwind briefly staged the WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational between 2019 and 2021 before the Memphis course began welcoming the PGA Tour's best for the opening round of the Playoffs in 2022.

It is a par-70 course measured at a little more than 7,200 yards. The course record is 61, which was achieved by three players: Jay Delsing (1993), Bob Estes (2001) and Tom Lewis (2020).