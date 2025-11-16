Butterfield Bermuda Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The penultimate FedEx Cup Fall tournament of the year offers an identical prize purse to many of the other events in this portion of the season

Rafael Campos punches the air while holding the Butterfield Bermuda Championship trophy in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published

For those PGA Tour members near the 100th place cut-off mark in the FedEx Cup standings, this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship has likely been a particularly stressful experience.

And with only this event and the subsequent RSM Classic to play in the FedEx Cup Fall before fates are decided, it was not the kind of build-up players needed.

And although the tournament began on time, weather conditions have been extremely testing all week as a whole host of hopefuls have desperately tried to contend for the title at the beautiful Port Royal Golf Course in order to secure their respective statuses for 2026.

Two players who are in a particularly good position include the 54-hole co-leaders, Adam Schenk and Braden Thornberry. Schenk was 134th before the week began while Thornberry was 178th in the FedEx Cup standings, with a win taking either to complete safety and seeing them end the year inside the top-100 to boot.

Rafael Campos with the trophy after winning the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Rafael Campos with the trophy after winning the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoever comes out on top on Sunday evening will not only ensure they stick around on the PGA Tour for at least another two years, but they will also secure a check for just over $1 million from a total prize purse of $6 million, following in the footsteps of Rafael Campos last year.

In the seven-tournament stretch immediately after The Tour Championship, five FedEx Cup Fall events offer this figure.

The solo runner-up at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship would bank a little over $650,000 while everyone who ends up inside the top-16 should collect a six-figure payout.

As previously mentioned, the primary focus this week is FedEx Cup points over US dollars, and there are 500 points on offer for the champion with a sliding scale handed out to those who play all four rounds.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, based on 75 players making the cut at Port Royal Golf Course. Only 70 players made the cut in 2025.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,080,000

2nd

$654,000

3rd

$414,000

4th

$294,000

5th

$246,000

6th

$217,500

7th

$202,500

8th

$187,500

9th

$175,500

10th

$163,500

11th

$151,500

12th

$139,500

13th

$127,500

14th

$115,500

15th

$109,500

16th

$103,500

17th

$97,500

18th

$91,500

19th

$85,500

20th

$79,500

21st

$73,500

22nd

$67,500

23rd

$62,700

24th

$57,900

25th

$53,100

26th

$48,300

27th

$46,500

28th

$44,700

29th

$42,900

30th

$41,100

31st

$39,300

32nd

$37,500

33rd

$35,700

34th

$34,200

35th

$32,700

36th

$31,200

37th

$29,700

38th

$28,500

39th

$27,300

40th

$26,100

41st

$24,900

42nd

$24,900

43rd

$22,500

44th

$21,300

45th

$20,100

46th

$18,900

47th

$17,700

48th

$16,740

49th

$15,900

50th

$15,420

51st

$15,060

52nd

$14,700

53rd

$14,460

54th

$14,220

55th

$14,100

56th

$13,980

57th

$13,860

58th

$13,740

59th

$13,620

60th

$13,500

61st

$13,380

62nd

$13,260

63rd

$13,140

64th

$13,020

65th

$12,900

66th

$12,780

67th

$12,660

68th

$12,540

69th

$12,420

70th

$12,300

71st

$12,180

72nd

$12,060

73rd

$11,940

74th

$11,820

75th

$11,700

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.