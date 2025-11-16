Butterfield Bermuda Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

For those PGA Tour members near the 100th place cut-off mark in the FedEx Cup standings, this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship has likely been a particularly stressful experience.

Even before the tournament began, strong winds made preparation a nightmare with practice rounds shortened or even cancelled.

And with only this event and the subsequent RSM Classic to play in the FedEx Cup Fall before fates are decided, it was not the kind of build-up players needed.

And although the tournament began on time, weather conditions have been extremely testing all week as a whole host of hopefuls have desperately tried to contend for the title at the beautiful Port Royal Golf Course in order to secure their respective statuses for 2026.

Two players who are in a particularly good position include the 54-hole co-leaders, Adam Schenk and Braden Thornberry. Schenk was 134th before the week began while Thornberry was 178th in the FedEx Cup standings, with a win taking either to complete safety and seeing them end the year inside the top-100 to boot.

Rafael Campos with the trophy after winning the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoever comes out on top on Sunday evening will not only ensure they stick around on the PGA Tour for at least another two years, but they will also secure a check for just over $1 million from a total prize purse of $6 million, following in the footsteps of Rafael Campos last year.

In the seven-tournament stretch immediately after The Tour Championship, five FedEx Cup Fall events offer this figure.

The solo runner-up at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship would bank a little over $650,000 while everyone who ends up inside the top-16 should collect a six-figure payout.

As previously mentioned, the primary focus this week is FedEx Cup points over US dollars, and there are 500 points on offer for the champion with a sliding scale handed out to those who play all four rounds.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, based on 75 players making the cut at Port Royal Golf Course. Only 70 players made the cut in 2025.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money Breakdown