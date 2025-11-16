Butterfield Bermuda Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The penultimate FedEx Cup Fall tournament of the year offers an identical prize purse to many of the other events in this portion of the season
For those PGA Tour members near the 100th place cut-off mark in the FedEx Cup standings, this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship has likely been a particularly stressful experience.
Even before the tournament began, strong winds made preparation a nightmare with practice rounds shortened or even cancelled.
And with only this event and the subsequent RSM Classic to play in the FedEx Cup Fall before fates are decided, it was not the kind of build-up players needed.
And although the tournament began on time, weather conditions have been extremely testing all week as a whole host of hopefuls have desperately tried to contend for the title at the beautiful Port Royal Golf Course in order to secure their respective statuses for 2026.
Two players who are in a particularly good position include the 54-hole co-leaders, Adam Schenk and Braden Thornberry. Schenk was 134th before the week began while Thornberry was 178th in the FedEx Cup standings, with a win taking either to complete safety and seeing them end the year inside the top-100 to boot.
Whoever comes out on top on Sunday evening will not only ensure they stick around on the PGA Tour for at least another two years, but they will also secure a check for just over $1 million from a total prize purse of $6 million, following in the footsteps of Rafael Campos last year.
In the seven-tournament stretch immediately after The Tour Championship, five FedEx Cup Fall events offer this figure.
The solo runner-up at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship would bank a little over $650,000 while everyone who ends up inside the top-16 should collect a six-figure payout.
As previously mentioned, the primary focus this week is FedEx Cup points over US dollars, and there are 500 points on offer for the champion with a sliding scale handed out to those who play all four rounds.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, based on 75 players making the cut at Port Royal Golf Course. Only 70 players made the cut in 2025.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,080,000
2nd
$654,000
3rd
$414,000
4th
$294,000
5th
$246,000
6th
$217,500
7th
$202,500
8th
$187,500
9th
$175,500
10th
$163,500
11th
$151,500
12th
$139,500
13th
$127,500
14th
$115,500
15th
$109,500
16th
$103,500
17th
$97,500
18th
$91,500
19th
$85,500
20th
$79,500
21st
$73,500
22nd
$67,500
23rd
$62,700
24th
$57,900
25th
$53,100
26th
$48,300
27th
$46,500
28th
$44,700
29th
$42,900
30th
$41,100
31st
$39,300
32nd
$37,500
33rd
$35,700
34th
$34,200
35th
$32,700
36th
$31,200
37th
$29,700
38th
$28,500
39th
$27,300
40th
$26,100
41st
$24,900
42nd
$24,900
43rd
$22,500
44th
$21,300
45th
$20,100
46th
$18,900
47th
$17,700
48th
$16,740
49th
$15,900
50th
$15,420
51st
$15,060
52nd
$14,700
53rd
$14,460
54th
$14,220
55th
$14,100
56th
$13,980
57th
$13,860
58th
$13,740
59th
$13,620
60th
$13,500
61st
$13,380
62nd
$13,260
63rd
$13,140
64th
$13,020
65th
$12,900
66th
$12,780
67th
$12,660
68th
$12,540
69th
$12,420
70th
$12,300
71st
$12,180
72nd
$12,060
73rd
$11,940
74th
$11,820
75th
$11,700
