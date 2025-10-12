Baycurrent Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The PGA Tour has headed over to Yokohama Country Club in Japan, with all 78 players earning a pay check in the FedEx Cup Fall's only no-cut tournament
Jonny Leighfield
The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall has continued this week with a unique tournament in the schedule.
The Baycurrent Classic has been contested at Yokohama Country Club in Japan with 78 pros across the PGA Tour and Japan Golf Tour - including the likes of Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama - battling it out in the no-cut competition.
Formerly titled the Zozo Championship, the Baycurrent Classic features a marginally reduced overall payout from 2024 when Nico Echavarria scooped $1.53 million for his victory.
This year's tournament is offering up an $8 million prize purse with $1.44 million for the champion and $844,000 for the runner-up.
Anyone who ends inside the top-20 will walk away with at least a six-figure check while the prize for finishing last this week is $12,800, which may or may not cover expenses for the US-based players who will have spent a lot of cash on flights, accommodation, food and other costs.
The limited-field event only has 78 players compared to the usual 120-plus, therefore every single player teeing it up gets paid.
The $8 million prize pool pales in comparison to many of the PGA Tour's core season events, like the $25 million Players Championship and eight $20 million Signature Events, but it is a full $2 million more than the two proceeding events, the Procore Championship and Sanderson Farms Championship, and is the largest of the FedEx Cup Fall.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club in Japan.
Baycurrent Classic prize money breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,440,000
2nd
$864,000
3rd
$544,000
4th
$384,000
5th
$320,000
6th
$288,000
7th
$268,000
8th
$248,000
9th
$232,000
10th
$216,000
11th
$200,000
12th
$184,000
13th
$168,000
14th
$152,000
15th
$142,720
16th
$134,080
17th
$126,080
18th
$118,080
19th
$110,080
20th
$102,080
21st
$94,080
22nd
$87,680
23rd
$81,280
24th
$74,880
25th
$68,480
26th
$62,080
27th
$59,680
28th
$57,280
29th
$54,880
30th
$52,480
31st
$50,080
32nd
$47,680
33rd
$45,280
34th
$43,280
35th
$41,280
36th
$39,280
37th
$37,280
38th
$35,680
39th
$34,080
40th
$32,480
41st
$30,880
42nd
$29,280
43rd
$27,680
44th
$26,080
45th
$24,480
46th
$22,880
47th
$21,280
48th
$20,000
49th
$18,880
50th
$18,240
51st
$17,760
52nd
$17,280
53rd
$16,960
54th
$16,640
55th
$16,480
56th
$16,320
57th
$16,160
58th
$16,000
59th
$15,840
60th
$15,680
61st
$15,520
62nd
$15,360
63rd
$15,200
64th
$15,040
65th
$14,880
66th
$14,720
67th
$14,560
68th
$14,400
69th
$14,240
70th
$14,080
71st
$13,920
72nd
$13,760
73rd
$13,600
74th
$13,440
75th
$13,280
76th
$13,120
77th
$12,960
78th
$12,800
PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall payouts
Tournament
Total prize fund
Winner's share
Procore Championship
$6m
$1.08m
Sanderson Farms Championship
$6m
$1.08m
Baycurrent Classic
$8m
$1.44m
Bank of Utah Championship
$6m
$1.35m (2024)
Worldwide Technology Championship
$6m
$1.296m (2024)
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
$6m
$1.242m (2024)
RSM Classic
$7m
$1.368m (2024)
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
- Jonny LeighfieldNews Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.