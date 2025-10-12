Baycurrent Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The PGA Tour has headed over to Yokohama Country Club in Japan, with all 78 players earning a pay check in the FedEx Cup Fall's only no-cut tournament

A par 3 at the Baycurrent Classic
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath's avatar
By
published
Contributions from

The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall has continued this week with a unique tournament in the schedule.

Formerly titled the Zozo Championship, the Baycurrent Classic features a marginally reduced overall payout from 2024 when Nico Echavarria scooped $1.53 million for his victory.

This year's tournament is offering up an $8 million prize purse with $1.44 million for the champion and $844,000 for the runner-up.

Anyone who ends inside the top-20 will walk away with at least a six-figure check while the prize for finishing last this week is $12,800, which may or may not cover expenses for the US-based players who will have spent a lot of cash on flights, accommodation, food and other costs.

Xander Schauffele hits a drive during a practice round ahead of the PGA Tour&#039;s Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club in Japan

Xander Schauffele has been in contention at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The limited-field event only has 78 players compared to the usual 120-plus, therefore every single player teeing it up gets paid.

The $8 million prize pool pales in comparison to many of the PGA Tour's core season events, like the $25 million Players Championship and eight $20 million Signature Events, but it is a full $2 million more than the two proceeding events, the Procore Championship and Sanderson Farms Championship, and is the largest of the FedEx Cup Fall.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club in Japan.

Baycurrent Classic prize money breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,440,000

2nd

$864,000

3rd

$544,000

4th

$384,000

5th

$320,000

6th

$288,000

7th

$268,000

8th

$248,000

9th

$232,000

10th

$216,000

11th

$200,000

12th

$184,000

13th

$168,000

14th

$152,000

15th

$142,720

16th

$134,080

17th

$126,080

18th

$118,080

19th

$110,080

20th

$102,080

21st

$94,080

22nd

$87,680

23rd

$81,280

24th

$74,880

25th

$68,480

26th

$62,080

27th

$59,680

28th

$57,280

29th

$54,880

30th

$52,480

31st

$50,080

32nd

$47,680

33rd

$45,280

34th

$43,280

35th

$41,280

36th

$39,280

37th

$37,280

38th

$35,680

39th

$34,080

40th

$32,480

41st

$30,880

42nd

$29,280

43rd

$27,680

44th

$26,080

45th

$24,480

46th

$22,880

47th

$21,280

48th

$20,000

49th

$18,880

50th

$18,240

51st

$17,760

52nd

$17,280

53rd

$16,960

54th

$16,640

55th

$16,480

56th

$16,320

57th

$16,160

58th

$16,000

59th

$15,840

60th

$15,680

61st

$15,520

62nd

$15,360

63rd

$15,200

64th

$15,040

65th

$14,880

66th

$14,720

67th

$14,560

68th

$14,400

69th

$14,240

70th

$14,080

71st

$13,920

72nd

$13,760

73rd

$13,600

74th

$13,440

75th

$13,280

76th

$13,120

77th

$12,960

78th

$12,800

PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall payouts

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Tournament

Total prize fund

Winner's share

Procore Championship

$6m

$1.08m

Sanderson Farms Championship

$6m

$1.08m

Baycurrent Classic

$8m

$1.44m

Bank of Utah Championship

$6m

$1.35m (2024)

Worldwide Technology Championship

$6m

$1.296m (2024)

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

$6m

$1.242m (2024)

RSM Classic

$7m

$1.368m (2024)

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

Elliott is currently playing:

Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.