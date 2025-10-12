Baycurrent Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall has continued this week with a unique tournament in the schedule.

The Baycurrent Classic has been contested at Yokohama Country Club in Japan with 78 pros across the PGA Tour and Japan Golf Tour - including the likes of Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama - battling it out in the no-cut competition.

Formerly titled the Zozo Championship, the Baycurrent Classic features a marginally reduced overall payout from 2024 when Nico Echavarria scooped $1.53 million for his victory.

This year's tournament is offering up an $8 million prize purse with $1.44 million for the champion and $844,000 for the runner-up.

Anyone who ends inside the top-20 will walk away with at least a six-figure check while the prize for finishing last this week is $12,800, which may or may not cover expenses for the US-based players who will have spent a lot of cash on flights, accommodation, food and other costs.

Xander Schauffele has been in contention at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

The limited-field event only has 78 players compared to the usual 120-plus, therefore every single player teeing it up gets paid.

The $8 million prize pool pales in comparison to many of the PGA Tour's core season events, like the $25 million Players Championship and eight $20 million Signature Events, but it is a full $2 million more than the two proceeding events, the Procore Championship and Sanderson Farms Championship, and is the largest of the FedEx Cup Fall.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club in Japan.

Baycurrent Classic prize money breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,440,000 2nd $864,000 3rd $544,000 4th $384,000 5th $320,000 6th $288,000 7th $268,000 8th $248,000 9th $232,000 10th $216,000 11th $200,000 12th $184,000 13th $168,000 14th $152,000 15th $142,720 16th $134,080 17th $126,080 18th $118,080 19th $110,080 20th $102,080 21st $94,080 22nd $87,680 23rd $81,280 24th $74,880 25th $68,480 26th $62,080 27th $59,680 28th $57,280 29th $54,880 30th $52,480 31st $50,080 32nd $47,680 33rd $45,280 34th $43,280 35th $41,280 36th $39,280 37th $37,280 38th $35,680 39th $34,080 40th $32,480 41st $30,880 42nd $29,280 43rd $27,680 44th $26,080 45th $24,480 46th $22,880 47th $21,280 48th $20,000 49th $18,880 50th $18,240 51st $17,760 52nd $17,280 53rd $16,960 54th $16,640 55th $16,480 56th $16,320 57th $16,160 58th $16,000 59th $15,840 60th $15,680 61st $15,520 62nd $15,360 63rd $15,200 64th $15,040 65th $14,880 66th $14,720 67th $14,560 68th $14,400 69th $14,240 70th $14,080 71st $13,920 72nd $13,760 73rd $13,600 74th $13,440 75th $13,280 76th $13,120 77th $12,960 78th $12,800

