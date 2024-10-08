FedEx Open de France Prize Money Payout 2024

After the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour, the high-profile events keep coming thick and fast, this week with the FedEx Open de France, which is taking place at the venue that held the men’s and women’s Olympics golf tournaments, Le Golf National.

While there wasn’t official prize money during those two events, there is plenty on offer this week, as competitors play for a $3.25m purse.

That’s an identical sum to two of the previous events in the Back 9 phase of the season so far, the Omega European Masters, which was won by Matt Wallace, and the Open de Espana, where Angel Hidalgo claimed the title.

On those occasions, the winners earned $552,500, and the player who finishes at the top of the leaderboard in Paris will claim the same amount.

Like those events, there are also 5,000 Race to Dubai ranking points available in France as players continue the fight to finish in the top 110 in the standings to guarantee a DP World Tour card for next season.

Meanwhile, many of those are still eyeing a place in the top 70 to claim a place in the two season-closing DP World Tour Playoffs events, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 FedEx Open de France.

FedEx Open de France Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $552,500 2nd $357,500 3rd $204,750 4th $162,500 5th $137,800 6th $113,750 7th $97,500 8th $81,250 9th $72,800 10th $65,000 11th $59,800 12th $55,900 13th $52,325 14th $49,725 15th $47,775 16th $45,825 17th $43,875 18th $41,925 19th $40,300 20th $39,000 21st $37,700 22nd $36,725 23rd $35,750 24th $34,775 25th $33,800 26th $32,825 27th $31,850 28th $30,875 29th $29,900 30th $28,925 31st $27,950 32nd $26,975 33rd $26,000 34th $25,025 35th $24,050 36th $23,075 37th $22,425 38th $21,775 39th $21,125 40th $20,475 41st $19,825 42nd $19,175 43rd $18,525 44th $17,875 45th $17,225 46th $16,575 47th $15,925 48th $15,275 49th $14,625 50th $13,975 51st $13,325 52nd $12,675 53rd $12,025 54th $11,375 55th $11,050 56th $10,725 57th $10,400 58th $10,075 59th $9,750 60th $9,425 61st $9,100 62nd $8,775 63rd $8,450 64th $8,125 65th $7,800

Who Are The Star Names In The FedEx Open de France?

Billy Horschel is looking for his first win since September's BMW PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Ryo Hisatsune won the title, which helped him become one of 10 DP World Tour players to claim a PGA Tour card at the end of the season. As a result, he isn’t defending his title, and will instead appear in the PGA Tour’s Black Desert Championship.

Despite his absence, there are plenty of other notable players, including local heroes Matthieu Pavon and Victor Perez, 2013 US Open champion Justin Rose and eight-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel, who claimed victory in September’s BMW PGA Championship.

Matthieu Pavon is playing in his homeland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matt Wallace, who won the Omega European Masters, also plays, along with Amgen Irish Open champion Rasmus Hojgaard and his brother Nicolai, and Open de Espana winner Angel Hidalgo.

Guido Migliozzi, who won in 2022, and 2019 victor Nicolas Colsaerts, who came within one shot of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title, also play.

Where Is The FedEx Open de France? The Open de France is being held at Le Golf National near Paris. As well as the venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup, it was also where the men’s and women’s golf tournaments for the Olympics were held.