FedEx Open de France Prize Money Payout 2024

The Back 9 phase of the DP World Tour season continues with a visit to the venue for the men’s and women’s Olympics golf tournaments

Justin Rose takes a tee shot at the BMW PGA Championship
Justin Rose is one of the biggest names heading to Le Golf National for the FedEx Open de France
Mike Hall
After the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour, the high-profile events keep coming thick and fast, this week with the FedEx Open de France, which is taking place at the venue that held the men’s and women’s Olympics golf tournaments, Le Golf National.

While there wasn’t official prize money during those two events, there is plenty on offer this week, as competitors play for a $3.25m purse.

That’s an identical sum to two of the previous events in the Back 9 phase of the season so far, the Omega European Masters, which was won by Matt Wallace, and the Open de Espana, where Angel Hidalgo claimed the title.

On those occasions, the winners earned $552,500, and the player who finishes at the top of the leaderboard in Paris will claim the same amount.

Like those events, there are also 5,000 Race to Dubai ranking points available in France as players continue the fight to finish in the top 110 in the standings to guarantee a DP World Tour card for next season. 

Meanwhile, many of those are still eyeing a place in the top 70 to claim a place in the two season-closing DP World Tour Playoffs events, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 FedEx Open de France.

FedEx Open de France Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$552,500
2nd$357,500
3rd$204,750
4th$162,500
5th$137,800
6th$113,750
7th$97,500
8th$81,250
9th$72,800
10th$65,000
11th$59,800
12th$55,900
13th$52,325
14th$49,725
15th$47,775
16th$45,825
17th$43,875
18th$41,925
19th$40,300
20th$39,000
21st$37,700
22nd$36,725
23rd$35,750
24th$34,775
25th$33,800
26th$32,825
27th$31,850
28th$30,875
29th$29,900
30th$28,925
31st$27,950
32nd$26,975
33rd$26,000
34th$25,025
35th$24,050
36th$23,075
37th$22,425
38th$21,775
39th$21,125
40th$20,475
41st$19,825
42nd$19,175
43rd$18,525
44th$17,875
45th$17,225
46th$16,575
47th$15,925
48th$15,275
49th$14,625
50th$13,975
51st$13,325
52nd$12,675
53rd$12,025
54th$11,375
55th$11,050
56th$10,725
57th$10,400
58th$10,075
59th$9,750
60th$9,425
61st$9,100
62nd$8,775
63rd$8,450
64th$8,125
65th$7,800

Who Are The Star Names In The FedEx Open de France?

Billy Horschel takes a tee shot at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Billy Horschel is looking for his first win since September's BMW PGA Championship

Last year, Ryo Hisatsune won the title, which helped him become one of 10 DP World Tour players to claim a PGA Tour card at the end of the season. As a result, he isn’t defending his title, and will instead appear in the PGA Tour’s Black Desert Championship.

Despite his absence, there are plenty of other notable players, including local heroes Matthieu Pavon and Victor Perez, 2013 US Open champion Justin Rose and eight-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel, who claimed victory in September’s BMW PGA Championship.

Matthieu PAvon takes a shot at the Open de Espana

Matthieu Pavon is playing in his homeland

Matt Wallace, who won the Omega European Masters, also plays, along with Amgen Irish Open champion Rasmus Hojgaard and his brother Nicolai, and Open de Espana winner Angel Hidalgo.

Guido Migliozzi, who won in 2022, and 2019 victor Nicolas Colsaerts, who came within one shot of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title, also play.

Where Is The FedEx Open de France?

The Open de France is being held at Le Golf National near Paris. As well as the venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup, it was also where the men’s and women’s golf tournaments for the Olympics were held.

Who Won The 2023 Open de France?

Japanese star Ryo Hisatsune claimed a two-shot victory over Jeff Winther and Jordan Smith in the 2023 Open de France. That was his maiden DP World Tour win and it helped his earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the season.

