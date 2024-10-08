FedEx Open de France Prize Money Payout 2024
The Back 9 phase of the DP World Tour season continues with a visit to the venue for the men’s and women’s Olympics golf tournaments
After the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour, the high-profile events keep coming thick and fast, this week with the FedEx Open de France, which is taking place at the venue that held the men’s and women’s Olympics golf tournaments, Le Golf National.
While there wasn’t official prize money during those two events, there is plenty on offer this week, as competitors play for a $3.25m purse.
That’s an identical sum to two of the previous events in the Back 9 phase of the season so far, the Omega European Masters, which was won by Matt Wallace, and the Open de Espana, where Angel Hidalgo claimed the title.
On those occasions, the winners earned $552,500, and the player who finishes at the top of the leaderboard in Paris will claim the same amount.
Like those events, there are also 5,000 Race to Dubai ranking points available in France as players continue the fight to finish in the top 110 in the standings to guarantee a DP World Tour card for next season.
Meanwhile, many of those are still eyeing a place in the top 70 to claim a place in the two season-closing DP World Tour Playoffs events, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship.
Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 FedEx Open de France.
FedEx Open de France Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$552,500
|2nd
|$357,500
|3rd
|$204,750
|4th
|$162,500
|5th
|$137,800
|6th
|$113,750
|7th
|$97,500
|8th
|$81,250
|9th
|$72,800
|10th
|$65,000
|11th
|$59,800
|12th
|$55,900
|13th
|$52,325
|14th
|$49,725
|15th
|$47,775
|16th
|$45,825
|17th
|$43,875
|18th
|$41,925
|19th
|$40,300
|20th
|$39,000
|21st
|$37,700
|22nd
|$36,725
|23rd
|$35,750
|24th
|$34,775
|25th
|$33,800
|26th
|$32,825
|27th
|$31,850
|28th
|$30,875
|29th
|$29,900
|30th
|$28,925
|31st
|$27,950
|32nd
|$26,975
|33rd
|$26,000
|34th
|$25,025
|35th
|$24,050
|36th
|$23,075
|37th
|$22,425
|38th
|$21,775
|39th
|$21,125
|40th
|$20,475
|41st
|$19,825
|42nd
|$19,175
|43rd
|$18,525
|44th
|$17,875
|45th
|$17,225
|46th
|$16,575
|47th
|$15,925
|48th
|$15,275
|49th
|$14,625
|50th
|$13,975
|51st
|$13,325
|52nd
|$12,675
|53rd
|$12,025
|54th
|$11,375
|55th
|$11,050
|56th
|$10,725
|57th
|$10,400
|58th
|$10,075
|59th
|$9,750
|60th
|$9,425
|61st
|$9,100
|62nd
|$8,775
|63rd
|$8,450
|64th
|$8,125
|65th
|$7,800
Who Are The Star Names In The FedEx Open de France?
Last year, Ryo Hisatsune won the title, which helped him become one of 10 DP World Tour players to claim a PGA Tour card at the end of the season. As a result, he isn’t defending his title, and will instead appear in the PGA Tour’s Black Desert Championship.
Despite his absence, there are plenty of other notable players, including local heroes Matthieu Pavon and Victor Perez, 2013 US Open champion Justin Rose and eight-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel, who claimed victory in September’s BMW PGA Championship.
Matt Wallace, who won the Omega European Masters, also plays, along with Amgen Irish Open champion Rasmus Hojgaard and his brother Nicolai, and Open de Espana winner Angel Hidalgo.
Guido Migliozzi, who won in 2022, and 2019 victor Nicolas Colsaerts, who came within one shot of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title, also play.
Where Is The FedEx Open de France?
The Open de France is being held at Le Golf National near Paris. As well as the venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup, it was also where the men’s and women’s golf tournaments for the Olympics were held.
Who Won The 2023 Open de France?
Japanese star Ryo Hisatsune claimed a two-shot victory over Jeff Winther and Jordan Smith in the 2023 Open de France. That was his maiden DP World Tour win and it helped his earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the season.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
