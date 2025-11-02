Link Hong Kong Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025
A bumper field full of LIV golfers have been competing in this Asian Tour event for the chance to bank a big check and clinch two Major championship spots
The stakes are extremely high at this week's Link Hong Kong Open. Not only is there a big winner's check on the line in this latest International Series tournament, but the champion will also seal his path into two Majors next year.
Whoever stands in the winner's circle after Sunday's final round can start planning for starts at The Masters in April and The Open Championship in July after both Majors announced altered qualification routes earlier this year.
As a result of the precious opportunity and the difficult of forging a route via the LIV Golf League due to a lack of OWGR points, over 30 players from the PIF-backed circuit began the Hong Kong Open desperately attempting to make their dreams come true.
Defending champion Patrick Reed was one of them, although the defending champion has a place at The Masters for life after winning in 2018. Reed does not have a place at The Open, however, after missing the cut at Royal Portrush.
Although the ultimate prize of Major starts may well be the key driving force for those in the final group on Sunday, everyone who makes the cut will still be able to enjoy the consolation prize of a healthy financial payout from a total pot of $2 million.
As is the case in each of the Asian Tour's elevated tournaments this season, the Hong Kong Open champion will earn $360,000.
The runner-up is in line to collect around $220,000 while third and fourth could still bank in excess of six figures if they can separate themselves from the rest of the chasing pack.
The remainder of the top-10 can expect at least $35,000 while everyone who plays the weekend should scoop over $3,000.
Below is the full prize money breakdown at the 2025 Hong Kong Open, with the maximum payout per position listed based on 75 players making the cut at Hong Kong Golf Club.
Hong Kong Open Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$360,000
2nd
$220,000
3rd
$126,000
4th
$100,000
5th
$82,000
6th
$66,600
7th
$57,000
8th
$49,000
9th
$42,800
10th
$38,200
11th
$34,900
12th
$32,500
13th
$30,300
14th
$28,900
15th
$27,700
16th
$26,500
17th
$25,300
18th
$24,100
19th
$23,100
20th
$22,300
21st
$21,800
22nd
$21,200
23rd
$20,600
24th
$20,000
25th
$19,400
26th
$18,800
27th
$18,200
28th
$17,600
29th
$17,000
30th
$16,400
31st
$16,200
32nd
$15,600
33rd
$15,200
34th
$14,800
35th
$14,400
36th
$14,000
37th
$13,600
38th
$13,200
39th
$12,800
40th
$12,400
41st
$12,100
42nd
$11,700
43rd
$11,300
44th
$10,900
45th
$10,700
46th
$10,600
47th
$10,200
48th
$9,800
49th
$9,400
50th
$9,000
51st
$8,600
52nd
$8,200
53rd
$7,800
54th
$7,600
55th
$7,400
56th
$7,200
57th
$7,000
58th
$6,800
59th
$6,600
60th
$6,400
61st
$6,200
62nd
$6,000
63rd
$5,800
64th
$5,600
65th
$5,400
66th
$5,200
67th
$5,000
68th
$4,800
69th
$4,600
70th
$4,400
71st
$4,200
72nd
$4,000
73rd
$3,800
74th
$3,600
75th
$3,400
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
