Link Hong Kong Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The stakes are extremely high at this week's Link Hong Kong Open. Not only is there a big winner's check on the line in this latest International Series tournament, but the champion will also seal his path into two Majors next year.

Whoever stands in the winner's circle after Sunday's final round can start planning for starts at The Masters in April and The Open Championship in July after both Majors announced altered qualification routes earlier this year.

As a result of the precious opportunity and the difficult of forging a route via the LIV Golf League due to a lack of OWGR points, over 30 players from the PIF-backed circuit began the Hong Kong Open desperately attempting to make their dreams come true.

Defending champion Patrick Reed was one of them, although the defending champion has a place at The Masters for life after winning in 2018. Reed does not have a place at The Open, however, after missing the cut at Royal Portrush.

Although the ultimate prize of Major starts may well be the key driving force for those in the final group on Sunday, everyone who makes the cut will still be able to enjoy the consolation prize of a healthy financial payout from a total pot of $2 million.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As is the case in each of the Asian Tour's elevated tournaments this season, the Hong Kong Open champion will earn $360,000.

The runner-up is in line to collect around $220,000 while third and fourth could still bank in excess of six figures if they can separate themselves from the rest of the chasing pack.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The remainder of the top-10 can expect at least $35,000 while everyone who plays the weekend should scoop over $3,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown at the 2025 Hong Kong Open, with the maximum payout per position listed based on 75 players making the cut at Hong Kong Golf Club.

Hong Kong Open Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $360,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $126,000 4th $100,000 5th $82,000 6th $66,600 7th $57,000 8th $49,000 9th $42,800 10th $38,200 11th $34,900 12th $32,500 13th $30,300 14th $28,900 15th $27,700 16th $26,500 17th $25,300 18th $24,100 19th $23,100 20th $22,300 21st $21,800 22nd $21,200 23rd $20,600 24th $20,000 25th $19,400 26th $18,800 27th $18,200 28th $17,600 29th $17,000 30th $16,400 31st $16,200 32nd $15,600 33rd $15,200 34th $14,800 35th $14,400 36th $14,000 37th $13,600 38th $13,200 39th $12,800 40th $12,400 41st $12,100 42nd $11,700 43rd $11,300 44th $10,900 45th $10,700 46th $10,600 47th $10,200 48th $9,800 49th $9,400 50th $9,000 51st $8,600 52nd $8,200 53rd $7,800 54th $7,600 55th $7,400 56th $7,200 57th $7,000 58th $6,800 59th $6,600 60th $6,400 61st $6,200 62nd $6,000 63rd $5,800 64th $5,600 65th $5,400 66th $5,200 67th $5,000 68th $4,800 69th $4,600 70th $4,400 71st $4,200 72nd $4,000 73rd $3,800 74th $3,600 75th $3,400