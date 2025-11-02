Link Hong Kong Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025

A bumper field full of LIV golfers have been competing in this Asian Tour event for the chance to bank a big check and clinch two Major championship spots

The stakes are extremely high at this week's Link Hong Kong Open. Not only is there a big winner's check on the line in this latest International Series tournament, but the champion will also seal his path into two Majors next year.

As a result of the precious opportunity and the difficult of forging a route via the LIV Golf League due to a lack of OWGR points, over 30 players from the PIF-backed circuit began the Hong Kong Open desperately attempting to make their dreams come true.

Defending champion Patrick Reed was one of them, although the defending champion has a place at The Masters for life after winning in 2018. Reed does not have a place at The Open, however, after missing the cut at Royal Portrush.

Although the ultimate prize of Major starts may well be the key driving force for those in the final group on Sunday, everyone who makes the cut will still be able to enjoy the consolation prize of a healthy financial payout from a total pot of $2 million.

As is the case in each of the Asian Tour's elevated tournaments this season, the Hong Kong Open champion will earn $360,000.

The runner-up is in line to collect around $220,000 while third and fourth could still bank in excess of six figures if they can separate themselves from the rest of the chasing pack.

The remainder of the top-10 can expect at least $35,000 while everyone who plays the weekend should scoop over $3,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown at the 2025 Hong Kong Open, with the maximum payout per position listed based on 75 players making the cut at Hong Kong Golf Club.

Hong Kong Open Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$360,000

2nd

$220,000

3rd

$126,000

4th

$100,000

5th

$82,000

6th

$66,600

7th

$57,000

8th

$49,000

9th

$42,800

10th

$38,200

11th

$34,900

12th

$32,500

13th

$30,300

14th

$28,900

15th

$27,700

16th

$26,500

17th

$25,300

18th

$24,100

19th

$23,100

20th

$22,300

21st

$21,800

22nd

$21,200

23rd

$20,600

24th

$20,000

25th

$19,400

26th

$18,800

27th

$18,200

28th

$17,600

29th

$17,000

30th

$16,400

31st

$16,200

32nd

$15,600

33rd

$15,200

34th

$14,800

35th

$14,400

36th

$14,000

37th

$13,600

38th

$13,200

39th

$12,800

40th

$12,400

41st

$12,100

42nd

$11,700

43rd

$11,300

44th

$10,900

45th

$10,700

46th

$10,600

47th

$10,200

48th

$9,800

49th

$9,400

50th

$9,000

51st

$8,600

52nd

$8,200

53rd

$7,800

54th

$7,600

55th

$7,400

56th

$7,200

57th

$7,000

58th

$6,800

59th

$6,600

60th

$6,400

61st

$6,200

62nd

$6,000

63rd

$5,800

64th

$5,600

65th

$5,400

66th

$5,200

67th

$5,000

68th

$4,800

69th

$4,600

70th

$4,400

71st

$4,200

72nd

$4,000

73rd

$3,800

74th

$3,600

75th

$3,400

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

