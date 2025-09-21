Open De France Full Prize Money Payout 2025
An excellent DP World Tour field has gathered near Paris in France to battle it out for the Open de France title and another impressive winner's check
With days to go until the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, the final week of tour golf prior sees the DP World Tour's best gather at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche near Paris for the 2025 Open de France.
An excellent field of world-class talent have been going head-to-head all week in order to stand the best chance of lifting the title.
As it stands, Brooks Koepka and Min Woo Lee share the lead going into the final round, with the pair sitting top of a congested leaderboard that includes 13 players within five shots.
Whoever wins this week will follow on from defending champion, Dan Bradbury and bank a little over $550,000 while anyone who ends the four rounds inside the top-six is set to earn at least six figures.
As well as financial incentives, the Open de France offers 5,000 Race To Dubai points, with players attempting to gather as many as possible in order to qualify for the upcoming DP World Tour Playoffs.
With only four events remaining before players head to the Middle East for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship, stand-out performances throughout these Back 9 tournaments can change the course of a season.
Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2025 Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche near Paris, France.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Open De France Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$552,500
2nd
$357,500
3rd
$204,750
4th
$162,500
5th
$137,800
6th
$113,750
7th
$97,500
8th
$81,250
9th
$72,800
10th
$65,000
11th
$59,800
12th
$55,900
13th
$52,325
14th
$49,725
15th
$47,775
16th
$45,825
17th
$43,875
18th
$41,925
19th
$40,300
20th
$39,000
21st
$37,700
22nd
$36,725
23rd
$35,750
24th
$34,775
25th
$33,800
26th
$32,825
27th
$31,850
28th
$30,875
29th
$29,900
30th
$28,925
31st
$27,950
32nd
$26,975
33rd
$26,000
34th
$25,025
35th
$24,050
36th
$23,075
37th
$22,425
38th
$21,775
39th
$21,125
40th
$20,475
41st
$19,825
42nd
$19,175
43rd
$18,525
44th
$17,875
45th
$17,225
46th
$16,575
47th
$15,925
48th
$15,275
49th
$14,625
50th
$13,975
51st
$13,325
52nd
$12,675
53rd
$12,025
54th
$11,375
55th
$11,050
56th
$10,725
57th
$10,400
58th
$10,075
59th
$9,750
60th
$9,425
61st
$9,100
62nd
$8,775
63rd
$8,450
64th
$8,125
65th
$7,800
Where Is The Open De France Played?
The 2025 Open de France is being played at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, 25km west of Paris, due to work which is being carried out nearby to the home of the tournament's usual host, Le Golf National.
Part of the new Greater Paris Underground is being built close to Le Golf National, so Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche is staging the tournament for only the fourth time ever with a view to handing the reigns back over to the home of the French Golf Federation in 2026.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.