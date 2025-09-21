Open De France Full Prize Money Payout 2025

An excellent DP World Tour field has gathered near Paris in France to battle it out for the Open de France title and another impressive winner's check

With days to go until the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, the final week of tour golf prior sees the DP World Tour's best gather at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche near Paris for the 2025 Open de France.

An excellent field of world-class talent have been going head-to-head all week in order to stand the best chance of lifting the title.

As it stands, Brooks Koepka and Min Woo Lee share the lead going into the final round, with the pair sitting top of a congested leaderboard that includes 13 players within five shots.

Whoever wins this week will follow on from defending champion, Dan Bradbury and bank a little over $550,000 while anyone who ends the four rounds inside the top-six is set to earn at least six figures.

As well as financial incentives, the Open de France offers 5,000 Race To Dubai points, with players attempting to gather as many as possible in order to qualify for the upcoming DP World Tour Playoffs.

With only four events remaining before players head to the Middle East for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship, stand-out performances throughout these Back 9 tournaments can change the course of a season.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2025 Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche near Paris, France.

Open De France Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

$552,500

2nd

$357,500

3rd

$204,750

4th

$162,500

5th

$137,800

6th

$113,750

7th

$97,500

8th

$81,250

9th

$72,800

10th

$65,000

11th

$59,800

12th

$55,900

13th

$52,325

14th

$49,725

15th

$47,775

16th

$45,825

17th

$43,875

18th

$41,925

19th

$40,300

20th

$39,000

21st

$37,700

22nd

$36,725

23rd

$35,750

24th

$34,775

25th

$33,800

26th

$32,825

27th

$31,850

28th

$30,875

29th

$29,900

30th

$28,925

31st

$27,950

32nd

$26,975

33rd

$26,000

34th

$25,025

35th

$24,050

36th

$23,075

37th

$22,425

38th

$21,775

39th

$21,125

40th

$20,475

41st

$19,825

42nd

$19,175

43rd

$18,525

44th

$17,875

45th

$17,225

46th

$16,575

47th

$15,925

48th

$15,275

49th

$14,625

50th

$13,975

51st

$13,325

52nd

$12,675

53rd

$12,025

54th

$11,375

55th

$11,050

56th

$10,725

57th

$10,400

58th

$10,075

59th

$9,750

60th

$9,425

61st

$9,100

62nd

$8,775

63rd

$8,450

64th

$8,125

65th

$7,800

Where Is The Open De France Played?

The 2025 Open de France is being played at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, 25km west of Paris, due to work which is being carried out nearby to the home of the tournament's usual host, Le Golf National.

Part of the new Greater Paris Underground is being built close to Le Golf National, so Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche is staging the tournament for only the fourth time ever with a view to handing the reigns back over to the home of the French Golf Federation in 2026.

