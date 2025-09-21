Open De France Full Prize Money Payout 2025

With days to go until the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, the final week of tour golf prior sees the DP World Tour's best gather at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche near Paris for the 2025 Open de France.

An excellent field of world-class talent have been going head-to-head all week in order to stand the best chance of lifting the title.

As it stands, Brooks Koepka and Min Woo Lee share the lead going into the final round, with the pair sitting top of a congested leaderboard that includes 13 players within five shots.

Whoever wins this week will follow on from defending champion, Dan Bradbury and bank a little over $550,000 while anyone who ends the four rounds inside the top-six is set to earn at least six figures.

As well as financial incentives, the Open de France offers 5,000 Race To Dubai points, with players attempting to gather as many as possible in order to qualify for the upcoming DP World Tour Playoffs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With only four events remaining before players head to the Middle East for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship, stand-out performances throughout these Back 9 tournaments can change the course of a season.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2025 Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche near Paris, France.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Open De France Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $552,500 2nd $357,500 3rd $204,750 4th $162,500 5th $137,800 6th $113,750 7th $97,500 8th $81,250 9th $72,800 10th $65,000 11th $59,800 12th $55,900 13th $52,325 14th $49,725 15th $47,775 16th $45,825 17th $43,875 18th $41,925 19th $40,300 20th $39,000 21st $37,700 22nd $36,725 23rd $35,750 24th $34,775 25th $33,800 26th $32,825 27th $31,850 28th $30,875 29th $29,900 30th $28,925 31st $27,950 32nd $26,975 33rd $26,000 34th $25,025 35th $24,050 36th $23,075 37th $22,425 38th $21,775 39th $21,125 40th $20,475 41st $19,825 42nd $19,175 43rd $18,525 44th $17,875 45th $17,225 46th $16,575 47th $15,925 48th $15,275 49th $14,625 50th $13,975 51st $13,325 52nd $12,675 53rd $12,025 54th $11,375 55th $11,050 56th $10,725 57th $10,400 58th $10,075 59th $9,750 60th $9,425 61st $9,100 62nd $8,775 63rd $8,450 64th $8,125 65th $7,800