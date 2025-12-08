R&A Pushes Back 2028 Open To Avoid Olympics Clash
The 2028 Open will take place in August to avoid clashing with the Olympics, the R&A has confirmed
The R&A has confirmed the 2028 Open Championship has been pushed back to avoid clashing with the LA Olympic Games.
The Open usually takes place mid-July but will be held in the first week of August in 2028, with the Olympic Games being held from July 19-29.
The R&A has also confirmed the Senior Open and AIG Women's Open will take place in the two weeks after the Open, which does not yet have a venue.
Dates for the 2028 Open, Senior Open and Women's Open:
Tournament
Date
156th Open
30 July-6 August 2028
ISPS HANDA Senior Open
7-13 August 2028
AIG Women’s Open
14-20 August 2028
Mark Darbon, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “We have worked collaboratively with the relevant bodies and our partners to agree alternative dates for staging our Major championships in 2028 to accommodate the Olympic golf competitions.
“We appreciate the constructive discussions we have had with all of the stakeholders and believe that providing clarity on the dates now will assist with the planning of the global golf calendar in 2028.
"We can also confirm that The Open will be returning to its normal mid-July dates in 2029.”
The 2028 Olympic golf tournaments take place at the iconic Riviera Country Club, and for the first time there will be a men's and women's mixed team event.
The doubles event will be played between the men's and women's individual tournaments over 36-holes, with 18 holes of foursomes and 18 holes of four-ball.
Each nation will only be allowed one two-person team made up of players who have also qualified for the individual events.
The LA Olympic Games will be golf's fourth consecutive Games after featuring at Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.
Scottie Scheffler won gold for USA in Paris last summer, with Lydia Ko sealing gold for New Zealand - which made her the first golfer to own three medals.
