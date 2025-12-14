Jayden Schaper Beats Defending Champion Shaun Norris In Playoff To Lift First DP World Tour Title At Alfred Dunhill Championship

Schaper bagged a stunning eagle in the first playoff hole at Royal Johannesburg Golf Club to claim a maiden victory on the DP World Tour

Jayden Schaper poses with the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Championship trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jayden Schaper credited "one of the shots of my career" as he won the 54-hole Alfred Dunhill Championship in a playoff over Shaun Norris courtesy of a stunning eagle on the first extra hole.

Yet, despite finding the right fairway bunker, Schaper took aim at the green and fired a wood right beside the hole before his ball trickled out to 15 feet and into the first cut.

With Norris facing a more regulation eagle putt from slightly further out in the heart of the green, Schaper was still not fancied to win - or so it seemed.

But the defending champion pulled his effort badly low, leaving the door open for Schaper to walk through. He duly did so, plunging his ball into the hole with aplomb and sparking emotional scenes with his family watching on.

Speaking immediately afterwards, Schaper said of the key stroke: "It was a good angle, I had a nice lie, and with the shot I had in in regulation play, we had a pretty similar number.

"I just trust my golf swing, trust that I was going to get it over that lip - which wasn't too high - but, yeah, I just probably hit one of the shots of my career. To hole the putt to top that off is just special, it's pretty cool."

Schaper's final round of 67 was supplemented by two late birdies which ultimately put him into position at the end. A couple of darts into soft greens at a rain-affected Royal Johannesburg were duly finished off to give Schaper the chance for a maiden win on tour.

He said: "I've been out here for a few years now, it's been a grind, it's been tough. I've come close so many times, but to get it done here at home with my family watching... especially after last week and having two incredible weeks.

"To be able to win in front of my family, my friend and my coach, it's just unreal. To finally get it done is awesome."

For a long time, it looked as though Norris would defend the title he won at Leopard Creek 12 months ago thanks to a simply incredible eight-under-par 62 that featured seven birdies, an eagle and one bogey.

But Norris was gracious in defeat and also applauded Schaper's miracle bunker shot as it happened. In the end, he finished second in a top-10 that was jam-packed full of home players.

Following Spain's Eugenio Chacarra in solo third on 15-under were three South African pros on 13-under, Louis Oosthuizen, Oliver Bekker and Christiaan Burke.

England's John Parry and France's Martin Couvra shared seventh on 12-under while five South African players ended in a tie for ninth - Aldrich Potgieter, Samuel Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Michael Hollick and Branden Grace.

The DP World Tour season continues with the Mauritius Open next week - the final event of 2025.

ALFRED DUNHILL CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD

  • -16 Jayden Schaper (67) - Playoff winner
  • -16 Shaun Norris (62)
  • -15 Eugenio Chacarra (70)
  • -13 Louis Oosthuizen (66)
  • -13 Christiaan Burke (67)
  • -13 Oliver Bekker (68)
  • -12 John Parry (70)
  • -12 Martin Couvra (63)
  • -11 Aldrich Potgieter (67)
  • -11 Samuel Simpson (67)
  • -11 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (67)
  • -11 Michael Hollick (70)
  • -11 Branden Grace (71)

