BMW PGA Championship Scores, Leaderboard And Live Updates: Thriston Lawrence Leads Stacked Leaderboard Over Final Stretch

RAI FINDS THE DRINK (Image credit: Getty Images) It's a brave, brave shot from Rai at the 18th. Needing to eagle the last to share the lead with Lawrence, the Englishman goes at the flag but it doesn't fade. He finds the water and his hopes of a win have gone.

FAIRWAY FINDERS Teeing it up first, McIlroy finds the fairway on the right side of the 17th. He might be able to reach the green and, knowing Rory, he will likely go for it if he can. Horschel is up next and, although he lets go of his driver instantly, his tee shot finds the fairway, as does Manassero's, with all three on the short grass.

LAWRENCE TIDIES UP After a nervy few minutes, Lawrence rolls in his par putt and leads by two shots going down the last. Realistically, McIlroy and Horschel will need to find a birdie, at worse, to challenge him over the final few holes.

RORY MISSES AT 16 It's a great chance for a birdie at the 16th, but McIlroy's attempt never looks like it's going in. Missing on the high side, he taps in for a par and remains two back of Lawrence, as does Horschel, who makes an up-and-down from the back of the green.

MISTAKE FROM LAWRENCE That pitch shot from the 27-year-old looked nervy... It looked a straight forward shot but, on impact, the ball doesn't bite and runs through the back. It seemed to be slightly thin and, on the fourth shot, Lawrence doesn't cover himself in glory, as a routine chip finishes four-feet from the flag.

SOLID FROM RORY At the 16th, McIlroy puts a wedge to around 15-feet and will have a good look at birdie. Like Manassero, you feel Horschel's momentum has dwindled as, from the same distance, his approach goes over the back of the green, with Manassero putting his shot on the short stuff, albeit far away.

LAWRENCE IN GOOD SHAPE After a superb tee shot on the 17th, Lawrence fires a driving iron around 50-yards short of the green and will have another good look at making birdie. Elsewhere, on the green, Rai's charge has been halted, with five consecutive pars meaning he remains at 18-under.

LAWRENCE LEADS BY TWO And, just like that, Lawrence's lead is two strokes! On the 15th, Horschel's par putt comes up just short and, after tapping-in, the American moves back to 18-under. In regards to McIlroy, he has an opportunity to get to 19-under, but his birdie attempt slides by the right side.

THE WINNING PUTT? The first player to -20! @ThristonL takes the solo lead at Wentworth.#BMWPGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/EPBKTXkuR6September 22, 2024

MANASSERO FLAILING Manassero's hopes of a victory seem to be coming to an end. Taking a drop, he's left with 240-yards, with his shot getting extremely lucky! It strikes a tree that stops it from going out of bounds. To be fair to the Italian, his fourth shot is very good and leaves him a good chance to save bogey. On the 17th, Lawrence has manufactured an excellent tee shot at the tough par 5 and will have a great chance to add another birdie to his day and extend his lead further.

HUGE FROM LAWRENCE Is that the putt that puts his name on the trophy? There's still plenty of shots to be played, but Lawrence has just dealt a huge blow at the par 4 16th! Faced with 26-feet for birdie, the South African drains the putt and becomes the first player to move to 20-under.

SOLID APPROACH FROM MCILROY From 216-yards, McIlroy finds the 15th green safely with a long iron and will have around 20-foot for the birdie. In his group Manassero has to take a drop, whilst Horschel is forced to chip out.

NORGAARD SHOOTS 64 Although he shot a three-over-par round of 75 on Saturday, Niklas Norgaard has fired back with an eight-under-par round of 64 to sit at 16-under. Another decent week for the Dane, who claimed the British Masters just a few weeks ago.

RORY ON A CHARGE? (Image credit: Getty Images) Has Rory got the swagger back? After a birdie at the 14th he stripes his tee shot down the centre of the fairway at the tough 15th. The same can't be said for Horschel, who blocks his drive well right and, although he's missed the ditch, it will likely be a chip out. Last up is Manassero, who also blocks his drive right and, this time around, he isn't as lucky, with the ball finding the penalty area on the fly.

MCILROY MAKES BIRDIE Huge putt on the 14th from Rory. He hits a great approach on the par 3 and rolls in the putt to get the crowds making noise! He's birdied two of the last three holes and is now just one back of Lawrence and Horschel. Speaking of Horschel, he misses his birdie attempt at the 14th, with a par keeping him 19-under. Up ahead, having got away with his tee shot on the 15th, Lawrence puts an iron from 200-yards into the heart of the green. He's faced with a mid-range putt which never looks in on impact. It's perfect weight, though, and he saves par on a potential banana skin hole.

HOW THINGS STAND... -19 Lawrence -19 Horschel -18 Rai-18 Manassero-17 McIlroy Coming down the stretch at Wentworth. #BMWPGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/eu09TARS2oSeptember 22, 2024

HORSCHEL SHARES THE LEAD It's all action here at Wentworth! After a nice approach, Horschel rolls in the putt for a very handy eagle-birdie run on the 12th and 13th. He's timing this run nicely and, if he were to win, he would become the first American to claim victory at Wentworth twice. In his group, Manassero makes a crucial up-and-down via an excellent putt. McIlroy, after an easy chip, rolls in his short putt. He will need to make a run soon, you feel, as he falls two back of Lawrence and Horschel.

MISSED BIRDIE PUTT FOR RAI Playing the treacherous 15th, Rai hits two excellent blows to set up a birdie try. The line looks perfect but just comes up a few rolls short. It is a solid par, though, with the Englishman still in a great spot to set a target. Back on the 15th tee, Lawrence pulls his tee shot left but gets away with it, as the ball comes to the rest in the first cut. He'll have a line to the flag and a chance to find the green.

LAWRENCE LEADS Lawrence leads in Wentworth! He puts a nice approach in at the par 3 14th and, faced with a right-to-left putt, he rolls it in for a sixth birdie of the day to move to 19-under. He leads by one!

EXCELLENT FROM HORSCHEL Both Manassero and McIlroy miss the green at the par 4 13th and will have work to do to save their pars. It's a different story for Horschel, though, who puts another approach close, with his shot from 160-yards finishing 12-foot from the flag.

EAGLE FOR HORSCHEL, MANASSERO AND MCILROY BIRDIE His approach deserved an eagle, and that's exactly what Horschel gets! It's the closet second shot we've seen at the 12th today, with his five-footer finding the centre of the cup. He is now 18-under and in a four-way tie for the lead. Along with Horschel, Manassero and McIlroy make their birdies, with Manassero 18-under and Rory 17-under. This is going to be an epic finish...

MONSTER FROM RORY A monster drive from @McIlroyRory at the 12th! 🚀#BMWPGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/rJCkAPunUJSeptember 22, 2024

SUPERB FROM HORSCHEL The American has produced a stunner into the par 5 12th, with his 7-iron all over the flag. It pitches just a few feet to right and Horschel will have a great look at eagle and to move to 18-under. After yet another monster drive, McIlroy pulls his approach with a 9-iron left, but still on the green, whilst Manassero has also found the putting surface, albeit a sizeable distance from the cup.

RAI JUST MISSES BIRDIE AT 13 Another excellent approach from Rai leaves him a 10-foot putt for birdie which, just a few feet out, looks in. However, the putt dives at the end and just misses on the low side. It's a par for the Englishman, who looks in control of his game.

LAWRENCE JOINS THE LEADERS (Image credit: Getty Images) The South African birdies the par 5 12th and joins Rai at the top of the leaderboard. He is five-under for his round and now 18-under for his tournament.

SOLID APPROACH FROM MANASSERO Manassero hasn't played well today but, with his second shot into the 11th, he is clearly thinking straight. Finding the fairway bunker, he sticks his wedge, from 140-yards, into the heart of the green. If he two putts, he will have the getable par 5 12th next. In his group, Billy Horschel finds the right side of the green, whilst Rory McIlroy has just hit a monster drive of 335-yards! He's left with just 65-yards, but his approach goes slightly long and he will have a quick birdie putt coming back.