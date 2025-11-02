HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final Full Prize Money Payout 2025

For the 45 players involved in the Race To Mallorca's closing tournament, there is an increased prize payout on the line compared to much of the regular season

Kristoffer Reitan poses with the Challenge Tour Grand Final trophy after winning in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published

For almost all of the 45 players in this week's HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final, the past few days have offered them the chance to finish their campaigns off in style by achieving what they set out to do in the first place - gain promotion to the DP World Tour.

JC Ritchie and Renato Paratore wrapped up their futures via three wins throughout the current season anyway, while Maximillian Steinlechner, David Law and Oihan Guillamoundeguy secured enough points to worry only about trying to catch the South African in the Race To Mallorca.

For everyone else, promotion to the historic European circuit remained a perfectly plausible possibility before Thursday's first round, with the cash incentive which runs alongside a distant second in terms of driving forces.

For the vast majority of the HotelPlanner Tour campaign, the overall prize purse has ranged between roughly $333,000 and $375,000 - with 300,000 euro ($350,000) prize funds regularly up for grabs.

Alcanada 13th hole

Club de Golf Alcanada's 13th hole looks out towards the famous lighthouse

(Image credit: Roderick Easdale)

However, the stakes have been raised in the final three events of the year, with 430,000 euro ($500,000) prize purses on the line for both events in China and a significant 500,000 euro ($582,000) payout ready to be shared in Mallorca.

Therefore, whoever follows in the footsteps of Kristoffer Reitan by winning the HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final will collect 85,000 euros ($99,000) as well as a DP World Tour card.

All of those who inside the top-15 will not only have done their chances of promotion the world of good, but they are also likely to walk away with a check for more than $10,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final in euros.

HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

€85,000

2nd

€54,000

3rd

€34,000

4th

€28,000

5th

€23,000

6th

€20,000

7th

€17,500

8th

€15,000

9th

€13,500

10th

€12,500

11th

€11,500

12th

€10,500

13th

€10,000

14th

€9,500

15th

€9,000

16th

€8,500

17th

€8,000

18th

€7,500

19th

€7,000

20th

€6,500

21st

€6,100

22nd

€5,750

23rd

€5,500

24th

€5,250

25th

€5,000

26th

€4,900

27th

€4,800

28th

€4,700

29th

€4,600

30th

€4,500

31st

€4,400

32nd

€4,300

33rd

€4,200

34th

€4,100

35th

€4,000

36th

€3,900

37th

€3,800

38th

€3,700

39th

€3,600

40th

€3,500

41st

€3,400

42nd

€3,300

43rd

€3,200

44th

€3,100

45th

€3,000

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.