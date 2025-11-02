HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final Full Prize Money Payout 2025

For almost all of the 45 players in this week's HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final, the past few days have offered them the chance to finish their campaigns off in style by achieving what they set out to do in the first place - gain promotion to the DP World Tour.

The top-20 places in the Race To Mallorca offer such an opportunity, and the final running order will be set after the conclusion of Sunday's fourth round at Club de Golf Alcanada.

JC Ritchie and Renato Paratore wrapped up their futures via three wins throughout the current season anyway, while Maximillian Steinlechner, David Law and Oihan Guillamoundeguy secured enough points to worry only about trying to catch the South African in the Race To Mallorca.

For everyone else, promotion to the historic European circuit remained a perfectly plausible possibility before Thursday's first round, with the cash incentive which runs alongside a distant second in terms of driving forces.

For the vast majority of the HotelPlanner Tour campaign, the overall prize purse has ranged between roughly $333,000 and $375,000 - with 300,000 euro ($350,000) prize funds regularly up for grabs.

Club de Golf Alcanada's 13th hole looks out towards the famous lighthouse (Image credit: Roderick Easdale)

However, the stakes have been raised in the final three events of the year, with 430,000 euro ($500,000) prize purses on the line for both events in China and a significant 500,000 euro ($582,000) payout ready to be shared in Mallorca.

Therefore, whoever follows in the footsteps of Kristoffer Reitan by winning the HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final will collect 85,000 euros ($99,000) as well as a DP World Tour card.

All of those who inside the top-15 will not only have done their chances of promotion the world of good, but they are also likely to walk away with a check for more than $10,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final in euros.

HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final Prize Money Breakdown