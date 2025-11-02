HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final Full Prize Money Payout 2025
For the 45 players involved in the Race To Mallorca's closing tournament, there is an increased prize payout on the line compared to much of the regular season
For almost all of the 45 players in this week's HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final, the past few days have offered them the chance to finish their campaigns off in style by achieving what they set out to do in the first place - gain promotion to the DP World Tour.
The top-20 places in the Race To Mallorca offer such an opportunity, and the final running order will be set after the conclusion of Sunday's fourth round at Club de Golf Alcanada.
JC Ritchie and Renato Paratore wrapped up their futures via three wins throughout the current season anyway, while Maximillian Steinlechner, David Law and Oihan Guillamoundeguy secured enough points to worry only about trying to catch the South African in the Race To Mallorca.
For everyone else, promotion to the historic European circuit remained a perfectly plausible possibility before Thursday's first round, with the cash incentive which runs alongside a distant second in terms of driving forces.
For the vast majority of the HotelPlanner Tour campaign, the overall prize purse has ranged between roughly $333,000 and $375,000 - with 300,000 euro ($350,000) prize funds regularly up for grabs.
However, the stakes have been raised in the final three events of the year, with 430,000 euro ($500,000) prize purses on the line for both events in China and a significant 500,000 euro ($582,000) payout ready to be shared in Mallorca.
Therefore, whoever follows in the footsteps of Kristoffer Reitan by winning the HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final will collect 85,000 euros ($99,000) as well as a DP World Tour card.
All of those who inside the top-15 will not only have done their chances of promotion the world of good, but they are also likely to walk away with a check for more than $10,000.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final in euros.
HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
€85,000
2nd
€54,000
3rd
€34,000
4th
€28,000
5th
€23,000
6th
€20,000
7th
€17,500
8th
€15,000
9th
€13,500
10th
€12,500
11th
€11,500
12th
€10,500
13th
€10,000
14th
€9,500
15th
€9,000
16th
€8,500
17th
€8,000
18th
€7,500
19th
€7,000
20th
€6,500
21st
€6,100
22nd
€5,750
23rd
€5,500
24th
€5,250
25th
€5,000
26th
€4,900
27th
€4,800
28th
€4,700
29th
€4,600
30th
€4,500
31st
€4,400
32nd
€4,300
33rd
€4,200
34th
€4,100
35th
€4,000
36th
€3,900
37th
€3,800
38th
€3,700
39th
€3,600
40th
€3,500
41st
€3,400
42nd
€3,300
43rd
€3,200
44th
€3,100
45th
€3,000
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
