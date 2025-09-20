FedEx Open De France Tee Times 2025: Round Four

With one round to play of the DP World Tour's FedEx Open de France, there's a two-way tie for the lead as a host of players look to succeed Dan Bradbury as champion.

One of the co-leaders in an underwhelming season so far is LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka.

The five-time Major winner carded a six-under 65 on Saturday to move to 11 under for the tournament as he looks for his first win of the year.

He's joined there by Min Woo Lee, who is looking for his second win of the year after holding off Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland to take the Texas Children's Houston Open title on the PGA Tour in March.

Min Woo Lee co-leads with Brooks Koepka (Image credit: Getty Images)

The leader heading into the third round was Marcus Armitage, and he's still in the hunt for his second DP World Tour title following a 71 on Saturday to leave him at 10 under.

Armitage is joined there by Michael Kim and Guido Migliozzi, while at nine under are Jeong Weon Ko and Elvis Smylie.

As a result, Migliozzi, Lee and Koepka are the last to go off, with a tee time of 11.20am BST (6.20am EDT).

Symlie, Armitage and Kim tee off immediately before them, at 11.09am BST (6.09am EDT).

Check out all the tee times for the fourth round of the FedEx Open de France.

FedEx Open de France Tee Times - Round Four

EDT (BST)