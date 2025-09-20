FedEx Open De France Tee Times 2025: Round Four
It's tight at the top of the leaderboard with one round to play of the Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche
With one round to play of the DP World Tour's FedEx Open de France, there's a two-way tie for the lead as a host of players look to succeed Dan Bradbury as champion.
One of the co-leaders in an underwhelming season so far is LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka.
The five-time Major winner carded a six-under 65 on Saturday to move to 11 under for the tournament as he looks for his first win of the year.
He's joined there by Min Woo Lee, who is looking for his second win of the year after holding off Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland to take the Texas Children's Houston Open title on the PGA Tour in March.
The leader heading into the third round was Marcus Armitage, and he's still in the hunt for his second DP World Tour title following a 71 on Saturday to leave him at 10 under.
Armitage is joined there by Michael Kim and Guido Migliozzi, while at nine under are Jeong Weon Ko and Elvis Smylie.
As a result, Migliozzi, Lee and Koepka are the last to go off, with a tee time of 11.20am BST (6.20am EDT).
Symlie, Armitage and Kim tee off immediately before them, at 11.09am BST (6.09am EDT).
Check out all the tee times for the fourth round of the FedEx Open de France.
FedEx Open de France Tee Times - Round Four
EDT (BST)
- 1.45am (6.45am): Robin Williams, Jorge Campillo
- 1.55am (6.55am): Callum Tarren, Gavin Green, Clement Charmasson
- 2.05m (7.05am): Clement Sordet, Maximilian Kieffer, Daniel Gale
- 2.15am (7.15am): Julien Sale, Martin Couvra, Connor Syme
- 2.25am (7.25am): Wenji Ding, Lucas Bjerregaard, Joakim Lagergren
- 2.35am (7.35am): Darren Fichardt, Aaron Cockerill, Matthias Schwab
- 2.45am (7.45am): Nacho Elvira, Marcel Siem, Calum Hill
- 2.55am (7.55am): Keita Nakajima, Romain Langasque, Alexander Levy
- 3.05am (8.05am): Marcus Kinhult, Nicolai von Dellinghausen, Joel Girrbach
- 3.15am (8.15am): Bjorn Akesson, Corey Conners, Richie Ramsay
- 3.30am (8.30am): Thomas Detry, Fabrizio Zanottie, Simon Forsstrom
- 3.41am (8.41am): Jannik De Bruyn, Julien Guerrier, Sam Bairstow
- 3.52am (8.52am): Nicolas Colsaerts, Daniel Hillier, Dan Bradbury
- 4.03am (9.03am): Jeff Winther, Justin Harding, Jacques Kruyswijk
- 4.14am (9.14am): Andreas Halvorsen, Richard Sterne, David Micheluzzi
- 4.25am (9.25am): Nathan Kimsey, Marcel Schneider, Victor Perez
- 4.36am (9.36am): Gregorio De Leo, Niklas Norgaard, Daniel Brown
- 4.47am (9.47am): Francesco Laporta, Ryan Fox, Julien Brun
- 5.03am (10.03am): Troy Merritt, Niklas Lemke, Adrien Saddier
- 5.14am (10.14am): Jayden Schaper, Ugo Coussaud, Pablo Ereno
- 5.25am (10.25am): Angel Ayora, Hamish Brown, Laurie Canter
- 5.36am (10.36am): Jens Dantorp, Kristoffer Reitan, Frederix LaCroix
- 5.47am (10.47am): Mikael Lindberg, Todd Clements, Antoine Rozner
- 5.58am (10.58am): Freddy Schott, Darius van Driel, Jeong weon Ko
- 6.09am (11.09am): Elvis Smylie, Marcus Armitage, Michael Kim
- 6.20am (11.20am): Guido Migliozzi, Min Woo Lee, Brooks Koepka
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
