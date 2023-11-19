Which 10 DP World Tour Players Secured PGA Tour Cards?

At the DP World Tour Championships on Sunday, it wasn't just the trophy and $3 million first prize that was up for grabs, but also 10 PGA Tour cards, with players looking to finish inside the top-10 of the Race to Dubai standings and secure their spot with playing rights in 2024.

In the main event, it was Nicolai Hojgaard who claimed the victory, but there was also good news for a number of elite players as they stamped their ticket to the PGA Tour in dramatic circumstances.

Throughout the final round at the Earth Course, it was difficult to keep up with who was in and who was out. Certainly, over the final day, seven players were guaranteed PGA Tour cards, but that still left another six to battle it out for the final three spaces and, eventually, it came down to the closing stretch to determine who had done it.

With five holes remaining, Matthieu Pavon and Romain Langasque were outside the top 10 bubble as Rasmus Hojgaard found a timely birdie. However, South African, Thriston Lawrence birdied the 18th to push R Hojgaard outside the number.

Because of other results out on the course, R Hojgaard then managed to sneak his way back into the top 10. If he birdied the last he would all but secure a card and, stood 250-yards from the green with his second shot, the Dane just needed to find dry land around the green to have a great chance. However, at the 18th, as he struck the ball, his shot found the water at the front, with R Hojgaard's reaction fairly subdued... Understandably!

The 22-year-old is no quitter though and, after playing a delightful fourth shot, he holed his par putt to stay bang on the number. A long wait was to follow for the Dane and, unfortunately for him, it wasn't a good one, as Matthieu Pavon, who picked up his first DP World Tour victory a month ago, finished with four straight birdies to leapfrog his fellow player which meant that Rasmus missed out in heartbreaking fashion.

Below, we have taken a look at the 10 players who secured PGA Tour cards and which individuals will be heading to the circuit following their 2023 success.

Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk has enjoyed yet another stellar year on the DP World Tour, with the Pole picking up two DP World Tour titles in 2023 at the Italian Open and the Andalucia Masters.

Although he narrowly missed out on a Ryder Cup spot, something which many felt was slightly controversial, Meronk responded in fine fashion, claiming the Andalucia Masters the week after the team event.

What's more, because the 30-year-old finished in the highest spot of the PGA Tour card earners, he will be featuring at the first two signature events on the PGA Tour - Sentry Tournament of Champions and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Ryan Fox

At the start of 2023, Ryan Fox secured the Seve Ballesteros Award after being voted the DP World Tour's Player of the Year for the 2022 season. This year, his form has continued, with the New Zealander claiming the circuit's flagship event at the BMW PGA Championship.

Claiming the second PGA Tour card, the 36-year-old has history on the circuit, with Fox featuring in 33 PGA Tour events, making 23 cuts. Continuing to improve year-on-year, Fox will be hoping to make a big splash on the Tour next season.

Victor Perez

Perez started his 2023 perfectly, with the Frenchman claiming his first Rolex Series event at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which included a shot of the year contender at the 71st hole.

Following his victory, Perez carded top 10s at the Italian Open and DP World Tour Championship, as well as a strong showing at the PGA Championship where he finished in a tie for 12th.

Thorbjorn Olesen

Oleson claimed the 2022 British Masters and 2023 Thailand Classic, with the Dane re-finding his form over the past few years. Now, for 2024, he will be a PGA Tour member, with the Dane securing one of the 10 cards.

Along with his victory, Olesen carded a number of top five finishes this season and has made over 60 appearances on the PGA Tour circuit. In those tournaments, he has made over 50% of the cuts, with a number of those made cuts resulting in top 10 placings.

Alexander Bjork

Although he didn't pick up a DP World Tour title in 2023, Alexander Bjork has been one of the most consistent performers on the circuit this season, with nine top 10s meaning he secured a PGA Tour card.

In those nine top 10s, he finished runner-up at the Omega European Masters and Ras Al Khaimah Championship, with the Swede also going on a run of four consecutive top nine finishes during June and July.

Sami Valimaki

Valimaki secured an emotional victory at the Qatar Masters, an event which all but secured his PGA Tour card. Along with the victory, the Finn had two runner-up finishes and six top 10s throughout 2023.

Featuring in the Genesis Scottish Open, a co-sanctioned event with the DP World and PGA Tour, Valimaki has a handful of appearances in the United States - the 2020 US Open and 2021 PGA Championship and Workday Championship.

Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre was part of Luke Donald's winning Ryder Cup side in Rome and, following the win, he has managed to secure his PGA Tour card, something which MacIntyre claimed "would obviously be massive for my career."

Although the Scot didn't win in 2023, he did have a number of excellent results, such as second in his home event, the Genesis Scottish Open. At that event, he was only beaten by some magic from Race to Dubai winner, Rory McIlroy.

Prior to the DP World Tour Championship, MacIntyre revealed to BBC Sport that: "My life will change quite dramatically with where I have to live, what I have to do - but Bob MacIntyre won't change. He's going to be the same guy and I will still live life the same way."

Matthieu Pavon

Matthieu Pavon timed his run for a PGA Tour card excellently, with the Frenchman picking up his maiden DP World Tour title at the Open de Espana. Following on from the victory, he then finished in a tie for ninth at the Andalucia Masters, before a 15th place finish at the Nedbank Golf Challenge put him into the top 10.

He needed a strong showing in Dubai and, at the DP World Tour Championship, that's exactly what he did, with a tie for fifth cementing his spot in the top 10. It wasn't plain sailing for him though, with Pavon needing four birdies in his final four holes to make it!

Jorge Campillo

Winning the Kenya Open in March 2023, Campillo has had a steady season on the DP World Tour, with a runner-up finish at the Qatar Masters again hugely helping his push for the top 10.

Although he lost in a playoff to Valimaki, it strengthened his place in the standings and, after a nervous wait in Dubai at the DP World Tour Championship, Campillo eventually finished inside the top 10, picking up the ninth card available.

Ryo Hisatsune

Just over a year ago, Ryo Hisatsune entered the European Tour Qualifying School and, after finishing tied-seventh, he earned his status to play on the 2023 European Tour season. Now, 12 months on, he will be a PGA Tour member, with the Japanese star securing the 10th and final place in a dramatic day in Dubai.

Claiming the Cazoo Open de France in September, the 21-year-old then finished ninth at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, with an 18th place finish at the DP World Tour Championship meaning he secured a card by a matter of points.