Tyrrell Hatton Wins Record Third Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Title Via 72nd-Hole Birdie At St Andrews

Tyrrell Hatton carded a final round of 70 to defeat Nicolas Colsaerts by a shot and claim a record third Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title at St Andrews on Sunday.

The LIV golfer - who also won back in 2016 and 2017 - once again triumphed in Scotland, this time on 24-under, to go out in front as the most successful man at the event, one day on from a joint-record 61 at the Old Course which helped him to a one-shot lead overnight.

It was almost not meant to be, though, after Hatton allowed a three-stroke lead to slip down the back nine. But, Hatton recovered the situation perfectly via a clutch birdie putt on the 18th as Colsaerts could only make par to end solo second ahead of Tommy Fleetwood.

The 32-year-old revealed post-round that it was the first time he had won at the Old Course with his father Jeff watching in person, an achievement that meant a great deal.

Reflecting on his success immediately after the winning putt dropped, an emotional Hatton said: "Yeah, it feels good. This is the first time I've actually won the tournament with my dad here. So it means a lot. And yeah, to do it on the Home of Golf is really special. Hard to describe to be honest. I'm trying not to cry to be honest. I'm at a loss for words."

In the team event, Thorbjorn Olesen and Dermont Desmond ensured it would not be double delight for Hatton, however, as they scored victory by two strokes on 48-under from the Englishman and his father.

Although, at one point, it appeared as though Hatton Jr would have little or nothing to smile about at all when going double-bogey, bogey on the 13th and 14th holes, respectively.

Yet, quite remarkably, Hatton claimed he was unaware of the scores for the majority of the back nine - suggesting he felt his chances had already gone up in smoke before reaching the 18th hole level with Colsaerts.

He continued: "To be honest, I didn't actually know what the scores were from when we left the halfway house. The first leaderboard I saw was on the 17th green.

"When I double bogeyed 13 and bogeyed 14, I didn't realise I was still in and around the lead and just tried my best on every shot coming in. And then I see where I'm at at the 17th green. Then, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous.

"To have a three-and-a-half-foot putt is quite nerve-wracking, and I was so relieved when it went in."

It took all of Hatton's ability to hold off a resurgent Colsaerts - the 41-year-old, who was his vice-captain at the most recent Ryder Cup in Italy - but he eventually did so to earn vital qualifying points as the race to reach Bethpage continues.

As a result of Hatton's latest victory, the seventh on the DP World Tour and 12th of his pro career, it has qualified the 32-year-old for the DP World Tour playoffs in November and two further chances to earn Ryder Cup and world-ranking points. Meanwhile, victory at the Dunhill also means he can now attend the wedding of one of his Ryder Cup teammates.

Hatton explained: "I'm so happy that I've got my place booked in Dubai. When I teed off last week at the Spanish Open, I knew that I needed probably at least a second on my own to have a chance.

"Actually, I was meant to be going to [Matt Fitzpatrick's] wedding the week in Spain [Andalucia Masters]. I messaged him a few weeks ago and I was like, 'if I don't have enough points, I might not be able to go', and I felt so bad about that. I guess [I had] a little extra motivation to play well."

-24 Tyrrell Hatton

-23 Nicolas Colsaerts

-21 Tommy Fleetwood

-19 David Puig

-19 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

-19 Robin Williams

-18 Haotong Li

-18 Jon Rahm

-18 Tom Vaillant

-17 Brooks Koepka

-17 Matthew Jordan