Race To Dubai Prize Money Payout 2024

November’s DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai marks the culmination of the circuit’s season-long Race to Dubai.

There, some of the world’s best players are expected to tee it up for the chance to win the Harry Vardon Trophy, which has been given to the winner of the Race to Dubai since 2009.

To have a chance of finishing top of the standings and being named the European Number One, a player needs to have competed in a minimum of four counting events (excluding Majors) in the 2024 season.

This year, the season has been divided into three phases with 44 tournaments in 24 countries across five continents – the Global Swings phase, the Back 9 and the two-event finale, the DP World Tour Playoffs, comprising the Abu Dhabi Championship and the DP World Tour Championship.

The Race to Dubai finale takes place with the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates (Image credit: Getty Images)

In each of the regular Global Swings events, 3,000 Race to Dubai Ranking Points were awarded, with that increasing to 5,000 points for each of the Back 9 events. The Abu Dhabi Championship will offer 9,000 points, with 12,000 at the DP World Tour Championship.

Additionally, the first two Rolex Series events offered 8,000 points each, and the same will be awarded at the third, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Players accumulate points throughout the season, with the one on top of the standings after the final event winning the trophy.

In addition to the prize money available at each of the tournaments throughout the season, a bonus pool of $6m will be shared between the players who finish in the top 10 of the Race to Dubai standings.

Rory McIlroy, who has confirmed he will play in the DP World Tour Championship, has won the Race to Dubai for the last two seasons (and five times in total). Helped by victory in the Dubai Desert Classic in January, he is once again leading the way.

Whoever ultimately wins the 2024 Race to Dubai will bank a bonus of $2m. Here is how the $6m is distributed among the top 10.

Race To Dubai Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $2,000,000 2nd $1,000,000 3rd $750,000 4th $550,000 5th $450,000 6th $350,000 7th $300,000 8th $250,000 9th $200,000 10th $150,000

How Much Does The Race To Dubai Winner Get? As well as the honor of being named the European Number One golfer and lifting the Harry Vardon Trophy, the Race to Dubai winner also gets $2m from the $6m bonus pool