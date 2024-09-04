Race To Dubai Prize Money Payout 2024
As well as the Harry Vardon Trophy, the Race to Dubai winner will earn $2m from a $6m pool, with the rest shared among the top 10 in the standings
November’s DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai marks the culmination of the circuit’s season-long Race to Dubai.
There, some of the world’s best players are expected to tee it up for the chance to win the Harry Vardon Trophy, which has been given to the winner of the Race to Dubai since 2009.
To have a chance of finishing top of the standings and being named the European Number One, a player needs to have competed in a minimum of four counting events (excluding Majors) in the 2024 season.
This year, the season has been divided into three phases with 44 tournaments in 24 countries across five continents – the Global Swings phase, the Back 9 and the two-event finale, the DP World Tour Playoffs, comprising the Abu Dhabi Championship and the DP World Tour Championship.
In each of the regular Global Swings events, 3,000 Race to Dubai Ranking Points were awarded, with that increasing to 5,000 points for each of the Back 9 events. The Abu Dhabi Championship will offer 9,000 points, with 12,000 at the DP World Tour Championship.
Additionally, the first two Rolex Series events offered 8,000 points each, and the same will be awarded at the third, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
Players accumulate points throughout the season, with the one on top of the standings after the final event winning the trophy.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In addition to the prize money available at each of the tournaments throughout the season, a bonus pool of $6m will be shared between the players who finish in the top 10 of the Race to Dubai standings.
Rory McIlroy, who has confirmed he will play in the DP World Tour Championship, has won the Race to Dubai for the last two seasons (and five times in total). Helped by victory in the Dubai Desert Classic in January, he is once again leading the way.
Whoever ultimately wins the 2024 Race to Dubai will bank a bonus of $2m. Here is how the $6m is distributed among the top 10.
Race To Dubai Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$2,000,000
|2nd
|$1,000,000
|3rd
|$750,000
|4th
|$550,000
|5th
|$450,000
|6th
|$350,000
|7th
|$300,000
|8th
|$250,000
|9th
|$200,000
|10th
|$150,000
How Much Does The Race To Dubai Winner Get?
As well as the honor of being named the European Number One golfer and lifting the Harry Vardon Trophy, the Race to Dubai winner also gets $2m from the $6m bonus pool
Who Is The Leader Of The Race To Dubai?
Rory McIlroy is top of the standings, helped by victory at the Dubai Desert Classic. The Ulsterman is looking for his sixth Race to Dubai title, while he has won it for the last two seasons.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
PGA Tour Money List Leaders Through The Years
Some legendary names have topped the PGA Tour money list through the years, but the achievement hasn’t always proved as lucrative as today
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which Golfers Have The Most Top-10s In PGA Tour History?
Top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour are something to be savored, but a handful of players have achieved more than most
By Mike Hall Published