Alfred Dunhill Championship Reduced To 54 Holes After Heavy Rain Forces Play To Be Abandoned On Saturday

Heavy rainfall has forced the abandonment of Saturday’s play at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

The DP World Tour event, which is being held at Royal Johannesburg in South Africa, was marred by heavy downpours during the third round.

Initially, play continued, albeit with a significant change to the setup of the par-5 sixth, which became a 177-yard par-3 after the area with the original tee box, which stands in a low-lying area, became waterlogged, leading to it being moved forward.

Despite every effort to ensure the third round could be completed on Saturday, including bringing forward the tee times, which allowed 40 players to get underway, the decision was eventually taken to abandon play for the day following two suspensions.

As a result, the tournament has been reduced from 72 holes to 54 holes, with the resumption set for 6.30am local time on Sunday.

Assuming the action does get underway as planned on Sunday, Spanish former LIV Golfer Eugenio Chacarra will continue his bid for his second DP World Tour title, with a two-shot lead on local star Jayden Schaper overnight.

Chacarra has yet to begin his third round, which will be the final round of the tournament.

Tournament Director David Williams explained the decision to abandon play, saying: “It’s tough when you have to do this, but we suspended twice this morning and the course became unplayable really, and very quickly, particularly the low-lying holes.

"Because it’s been raining throughout the day and there is more on the way, we’ve taken the decision to suspend the third round.”

"We’re going to restart tomorrow at 6.30. There are still about five or six games to tee off, but the third round will be the final round."

Williams added that he is hopeful the third round will be completed on Sunday, despite more rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for the afternoon.

He explained: “The hope is that it should stop raining tonight at around about 7 o’clock and be clear right through until about 12.30 tomorrow. The final group will restart tomorrow around about 20 past seven and we should hopefully be finishing around about 12.30.”

Williams also explained the decision to move the tee box forward at the sixth. He said: “One of the holes, the sixth hole, the par five, that’s been a problem hole all week and been very waterlogged.

"Today, shortly before the first game got there it became obvious that hole would stop play completely so we managed to make a pretty good par three of about 176 yards and consequently we can finish the tournament.”