DP World Tour Q School - All You Need To Know About Golf's Toughest Tournament

It's the most gruelling tournament in golf. If you want to play on the DP World Tour then you really have to earn it by surviving the ultimate test that is Q School.

The regular host of INFINITUM in Tarragona, Spain, may look an idyllic setting, but this is no holiday as players have to conquer this golfing marathon to earn playing priviliges on Europe's top tour.

We have the Majors, Signature Events and LIV Golf tournaments where players compete for history and millions of dollars in prize money - but you could argue Q School is played for the biggest prize of all.

As the hopefuls this week are playing for their tour cards, for the right just to take part on the DP World Tour next season, so it's their careers on the line.

Playing for livelihoods brings much more pressure than playing for trophies.

What is the Q School format?

It's a six-round marathon in Spain, with two courses at INFINITUM being used - as players tackle the Lakes Course and the Hills Course twice before a cut is made.

A field of 156 players will tee it up in the tournament, with the qualifying process already consisting of two stages being held on 13 courses in seven countries.

There are 56 players who have made it through both of those stages just to make it to the final six days of competition.

After four rounds of play a cut is then made with the top 60 and ties then playing 36 holes on the Lakes Course for the final two rounds.

The prizes on offer are tour cards for the final top 20 and ties, who get conditional status on the DP World Tour for next season and are fully exempt for the second-tier HotelPlanner Tour.

There's also a 120,000 euro prize fund on offer - but for more riches available if they manage to secure a card.

Big names at DP World Tour Q School

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's Ryder Cup experience in the field with Oliver Wilson and Chris Wood, who have five DP World Tour titles between, both teeing it up.

The experienced Lucas Bjerregaard and Alexander Levy are also taking part, alongside Yannik Paul, who had four straight years on the DP World Tour but had a really disappointing campaign finishing 121st this year.

Eddie Pepperell is hoping to erase bad memories from last year when he missed a putt on the final hole that would've secured a tour card.

David Horsey and Matthew Baldwin have been regulars over the years but are now battling to regain their playing priviliges.

Selected Q School players