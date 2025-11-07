DP World Tour Q School - All You Need To Know About Golf's Toughest Tournament
Format, field details and big names teeing it up in the gruelling DP World Tour Q School this week - arguably the toughest event in golf
It's the most gruelling tournament in golf. If you want to play on the DP World Tour then you really have to earn it by surviving the ultimate test that is Q School.
The regular host of INFINITUM in Tarragona, Spain, may look an idyllic setting, but this is no holiday as players have to conquer this golfing marathon to earn playing priviliges on Europe's top tour.
We have the Majors, Signature Events and LIV Golf tournaments where players compete for history and millions of dollars in prize money - but you could argue Q School is played for the biggest prize of all.
As the hopefuls this week are playing for their tour cards, for the right just to take part on the DP World Tour next season, so it's their careers on the line.
Playing for livelihoods brings much more pressure than playing for trophies.
What is the Q School format?
It's a six-round marathon in Spain, with two courses at INFINITUM being used - as players tackle the Lakes Course and the Hills Course twice before a cut is made.
A field of 156 players will tee it up in the tournament, with the qualifying process already consisting of two stages being held on 13 courses in seven countries.
There are 56 players who have made it through both of those stages just to make it to the final six days of competition.
After four rounds of play a cut is then made with the top 60 and ties then playing 36 holes on the Lakes Course for the final two rounds.
The prizes on offer are tour cards for the final top 20 and ties, who get conditional status on the DP World Tour for next season and are fully exempt for the second-tier HotelPlanner Tour.
There's also a 120,000 euro prize fund on offer - but for more riches available if they manage to secure a card.
Big names at DP World Tour Q School
There's Ryder Cup experience in the field with Oliver Wilson and Chris Wood, who have five DP World Tour titles between, both teeing it up.
The experienced Lucas Bjerregaard and Alexander Levy are also taking part, alongside Yannik Paul, who had four straight years on the DP World Tour but had a really disappointing campaign finishing 121st this year.
Eddie Pepperell is hoping to erase bad memories from last year when he missed a putt on the final hole that would've secured a tour card.
David Horsey and Matthew Baldwin have been regulars over the years but are now battling to regain their playing priviliges.
Selected Q School players
- Eddie Pepperell
- Chris Wood
- Oliver Wilson
- George Coetzee
- Justin Harding
- Marc Warren
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Alexander Levy
- Yannik Paul
- David Horsey
- Matthew Baldwin
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
