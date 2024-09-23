Open De Espana Prize Money Payout 2024
The DP World Tour heads to Spain the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, where some of the best players in the world compete for an attractive purse
Following the DP World Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, there are now only five of regular tournaments to play before the two season-ending playoffs.
The first of those is the Open de Espana, which comes from Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.
Last week’s event was the third of five Rolex Series tournaments this year, and as such there was a $9m purse available. This week’s event doesn’t get close to that figure, but there is still a healthy $3.25m prize money payout up for grabs – the same amount that was offered at the 2023 edition.
Back then, Matthieu Pavon collected his maiden DP World Tour title to claim $552,500 in a victory that helped him earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the season. This week’s winner will take home the same amount.
With events beginning to run out, Race to Dubai ranking points are another big factor for players this week. Like most of the other events in the Back 9 phase of the DP World Tour season, there are 5,000 available in Spain as players continue the fight to finish in the top 110 in the standings to guarantee a DP World Tour card for next season.
Towards the summit, stars are eyeing the chance to follow in Pavon’s footsteps by finishing in the top 10 of the standings to claim a PGA Tour card.
We are now also a month into the Ryder Cup qualifying period for European players, which adds to the importance of what was already a prestigious stop on the DP World Tour schedule.
Below is the prize money payout for the Open de Espana.
Open De Espana Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$552,500
|2nd
|$357,500
|3rd
|$204,750
|4th
|$162,500
|5th
|$137,800
|6th
|$113,750
|7th
|$97,500
|8th
|$81,250
|9th
|$72,800
|10th
|$65,000
|11th
|$59,800
|12th
|$55,900
|13th
|$52,325
|14th
|$49,725
|15th
|$47,775
|16th
|$45,825
|17th
|$43,875
|18th
|$41,925
|19th
|$40,300
|20th
|$39,000
|21st
|$37,700
|22nd
|$36,725
|23rd
|$35,750
|24th
|$34,775
|25th
|$33,800
|26th
|$32,825
|27th
|$31,850
|28th
|$30,875
|29th
|$29,900
|30th
|$28,925
|31st
|$27,950
|32nd
|$26,975
|33rd
|$26,000
|34th
|$25,025
|35th
|$24,050
|36th
|$23,075
|37th
|$22,425
|38th
|$21,775
|39th
|$21,125
|40th
|$20,475
|41st
|$19,825
|42nd
|$19,175
|43rd
|$18,525
|44th
|$17,875
|45th
|$17,225
|46th
|$16,575
|47th
|$15,925
|48th
|$15,275
|49th
|$14,625
|50th
|$13,975
|51st
|$13,325
|52nd
|$12,675
|53rd
|$12,025
|54th
|$11,375
|55th
|$11,050
|56th
|$10,725
|57th
|$10,400
|58th
|$10,075
|59th
|$9,750
|60th
|$9,425
|61st
|$9,100
|62nd
|$8,775
|63rd
|$8,450
|64th
|$8,125
|65th
|$7,800
Who Are The Star Names In The Open De Espana?
The Ryder Cup angle is a big reason for the appearance of two prominent LIV golfers in the field. Legion XIII stars Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton play partly because they need to complete a minimum of four DP World Tour events this year to retain their memberships and eligibility to the match at Bethpage Black.
Rahm, who has previously described playing in his homeland as “my duty,” withdrew from LIV Golf’s Team Championship with “severe flu symptoms” and will be hoping to have fully recovered as he pursues his fourth title in the event. Elsewhere, another big-name LIV golfer competing is 4 Aces GC star Patrick Reed.
Defending champion Matthieu Pavon also plays, while other big names from the PGA Tour in the field include Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry. Another PGA Tour regular, Matt Wallace, also plays three weeks after he won the Omega European Masters.
Aside from Rahm, other local players in the field include fellow LIV golfers David Puig and Eugenio Chacarra, Pablo Larrazabal, Adrian Otaegui and 2021 winner Rafa Cabrera-Bello.
There is also a place for Italian star Matteo Manassero, who is back in the world’s top 100 for the first time for almost eight years following his finishes of third at the Irish Open and T4 at the BMW PGA Championship.
Another player who is rebuilding his status after extended spells away from the DP World Tour is 2016 Open de Espana winner Andrew “Beef” Johnston, who plays following a T40 at Wentworth a week ago.
Where Is The Open De Espana Being Hosted?
The tournament is being held at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in the nation’s capital. It has hosted the event on many occasions, while it has previously been the venue for former European Tour events the Madrid Masters and Open de Madrid.
Who Is Playing In The Open De Espana?
The biggest name in the field is LIV golfer Jon Rahm, while other standout players competing including Rahm’s LIV Golf teammate Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and defending champion Matthieu Pavon.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
