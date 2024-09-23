Open De Espana Prize Money Payout 2024

Following the DP World Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, there are now only five of regular tournaments to play before the two season-ending playoffs.

The first of those is the Open de Espana, which comes from Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

Last week’s event was the third of five Rolex Series tournaments this year, and as such there was a $9m purse available. This week’s event doesn’t get close to that figure, but there is still a healthy $3.25m prize money payout up for grabs – the same amount that was offered at the 2023 edition.

Back then, Matthieu Pavon collected his maiden DP World Tour title to claim $552,500 in a victory that helped him earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the season. This week’s winner will take home the same amount.

Matthieu Pavon is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

With events beginning to run out, Race to Dubai ranking points are another big factor for players this week. Like most of the other events in the Back 9 phase of the DP World Tour season, there are 5,000 available in Spain as players continue the fight to finish in the top 110 in the standings to guarantee a DP World Tour card for next season.

Towards the summit, stars are eyeing the chance to follow in Pavon’s footsteps by finishing in the top 10 of the standings to claim a PGA Tour card.

We are now also a month into the Ryder Cup qualifying period for European players, which adds to the importance of what was already a prestigious stop on the DP World Tour schedule.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Below is the prize money payout for the Open de Espana.

Open De Espana Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $552,500 2nd $357,500 3rd $204,750 4th $162,500 5th $137,800 6th $113,750 7th $97,500 8th $81,250 9th $72,800 10th $65,000 11th $59,800 12th $55,900 13th $52,325 14th $49,725 15th $47,775 16th $45,825 17th $43,875 18th $41,925 19th $40,300 20th $39,000 21st $37,700 22nd $36,725 23rd $35,750 24th $34,775 25th $33,800 26th $32,825 27th $31,850 28th $30,875 29th $29,900 30th $28,925 31st $27,950 32nd $26,975 33rd $26,000 34th $25,025 35th $24,050 36th $23,075 37th $22,425 38th $21,775 39th $21,125 40th $20,475 41st $19,825 42nd $19,175 43rd $18,525 44th $17,875 45th $17,225 46th $16,575 47th $15,925 48th $15,275 49th $14,625 50th $13,975 51st $13,325 52nd $12,675 53rd $12,025 54th $11,375 55th $11,050 56th $10,725 57th $10,400 58th $10,075 59th $9,750 60th $9,425 61st $9,100 62nd $8,775 63rd $8,450 64th $8,125 65th $7,800

Who Are The Star Names In The Open De Espana?

Shane Lowry is one of the biggest names in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ryder Cup angle is a big reason for the appearance of two prominent LIV golfers in the field. Legion XIII stars Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton play partly because they need to complete a minimum of four DP World Tour events this year to retain their memberships and eligibility to the match at Bethpage Black.

Rahm, who has previously described playing in his homeland as “my duty,” withdrew from LIV Golf’s Team Championship with “severe flu symptoms” and will be hoping to have fully recovered as he pursues his fourth title in the event. Elsewhere, another big-name LIV golfer competing is 4 Aces GC star Patrick Reed.

Patrick Reed is one of several LIV Golf stars in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defending champion Matthieu Pavon also plays, while other big names from the PGA Tour in the field include Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry. Another PGA Tour regular, Matt Wallace, also plays three weeks after he won the Omega European Masters.

Aside from Rahm, other local players in the field include fellow LIV golfers David Puig and Eugenio Chacarra, Pablo Larrazabal, Adrian Otaegui and 2021 winner Rafa Cabrera-Bello.

There is also a place for Italian star Matteo Manassero, who is back in the world’s top 100 for the first time for almost eight years following his finishes of third at the Irish Open and T4 at the BMW PGA Championship.

Another player who is rebuilding his status after extended spells away from the DP World Tour is 2016 Open de Espana winner Andrew “Beef” Johnston, who plays following a T40 at Wentworth a week ago.

Where Is The Open De Espana Being Hosted? The tournament is being held at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in the nation’s capital. It has hosted the event on many occasions, while it has previously been the venue for former European Tour events the Madrid Masters and Open de Madrid.