Open De Espana Prize Money Payout 2024

The DP World Tour heads to Spain the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, where some of the best players in the world compete for an attractive purse

Jon Rahm takes a shot at the LIV Golf Greenbrier tournament
Jon Rahm is looking for his fourth Open de Espana title
Mike Hall
Following the DP World Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, there are now only five of regular tournaments to play before the two season-ending playoffs.

The first of those is the Open de Espana, which comes from Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

Last week’s event was the third of five Rolex Series tournaments this year, and as such there was a $9m purse available. This week’s event doesn’t get close to that figure, but there is still a healthy $3.25m prize money payout up for grabs – the same amount that was offered at the 2023 edition.

Back then, Matthieu Pavon collected his maiden DP World Tour title to claim $552,500 in a victory that helped him earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the season. This week’s winner will take home the same amount.

Matthieu Pavon with the Open de Espana trophy

Matthieu Pavon is the defending champion

With events beginning to run out, Race to Dubai ranking points are another big factor for players this week. Like most of the other events in the Back 9 phase of the DP World Tour season, there are 5,000 available in Spain as players continue the fight to finish in the top 110 in the standings to guarantee a DP World Tour card for next season.

Towards the summit, stars are eyeing the chance to follow in Pavon’s footsteps by finishing in the top 10 of the standings to claim a PGA Tour card.

We are now also a month into the Ryder Cup qualifying period for European players, which adds to the importance of what was already a prestigious stop on the DP World Tour schedule.

Below is the prize money payout for the Open de Espana.

Open De Espana Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$552,500
2nd$357,500
3rd$204,750
4th$162,500
5th$137,800
6th$113,750
7th$97,500
8th$81,250
9th$72,800
10th$65,000
11th$59,800
12th$55,900
13th$52,325
14th$49,725
15th$47,775
16th$45,825
17th$43,875
18th$41,925
19th$40,300
20th$39,000
21st$37,700
22nd$36,725
23rd$35,750
24th$34,775
25th$33,800
26th$32,825
27th$31,850
28th$30,875
29th$29,900
30th$28,925
31st$27,950
32nd$26,975
33rd$26,000
34th$25,025
35th$24,050
36th$23,075
37th$22,425
38th$21,775
39th$21,125
40th$20,475
41st$19,825
42nd$19,175
43rd$18,525
44th$17,875
45th$17,225
46th$16,575
47th$15,925
48th$15,275
49th$14,625
50th$13,975
51st$13,325
52nd$12,675
53rd$12,025
54th$11,375
55th$11,050
56th$10,725
57th$10,400
58th$10,075
59th$9,750
60th$9,425
61st$9,100
62nd$8,775
63rd$8,450
64th$8,125
65th$7,800

Who Are The Star Names In The Open De Espana?

Shane Lowry takes a shot at the BMW PGA Championship

Shane Lowry is one of the biggest names in the field

The Ryder Cup angle is a big reason for the appearance of two prominent LIV golfers in the field. Legion XIII stars Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton play partly because they need to complete a minimum of four DP World Tour events this year to retain their memberships and eligibility to the match at Bethpage Black.

Rahm, who has previously described playing in his homeland as “my duty,” withdrew from LIV Golf’s Team Championship with “severe flu symptoms” and will be hoping to have fully recovered as he pursues his fourth title in the event. Elsewhere, another big-name LIV golfer competing is 4 Aces GC star Patrick Reed.

Patrick Reed takes a shot at the LIV Golf Team Championship in Dallas

Patrick Reed is one of several LIV Golf stars in the field

Defending champion Matthieu Pavon also plays, while other big names from the PGA Tour in the field include Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry. Another PGA Tour regular, Matt Wallace, also plays three weeks after he won the Omega European Masters.

Aside from Rahm, other local players in the field include fellow LIV golfers David Puig and Eugenio Chacarra, Pablo Larrazabal, Adrian Otaegui and 2021 winner Rafa Cabrera-Bello. 

There is also a place for Italian star Matteo Manassero, who is back in the world’s top 100 for the first time for almost eight years following his finishes of third at the Irish Open and T4 at the BMW PGA Championship.

Another player who is rebuilding his status after extended spells away from the DP World Tour is 2016 Open de Espana winner Andrew “Beef” Johnston, who plays following a T40 at Wentworth a week ago.

Where Is The Open De Espana Being Hosted?

The tournament is being held at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in the nation’s capital. It has hosted the event on many occasions, while it has previously been the venue for former European Tour events the Madrid Masters and Open de Madrid.

Who Is Playing In The Open De Espana?

The biggest name in the field is LIV golfer Jon Rahm, while other standout players competing including Rahm’s LIV Golf teammate Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and defending champion Matthieu Pavon.

