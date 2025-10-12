Open De Espana Full Prize Money Payout 2025
As the DP World Tour season heads towards its conclusion, the final European event of the year is offering up a large purse to those who make the cut in Madrid
A year on from one of the most exciting finishes to an Open de España in recent memory, the DP World Tour has returned to see what drama will follow on from Angel Hidalgo's amazing playoff victory over Jon Rahm.
Both players have been competing in Spain's capital once again, hoping they can add to their respective number of national open titles.
Rahm currently has three currently Open de España wins to his name and is hunting a fourth which would take him alongside Mariano Provencio and Gabriel Gonzalez on the all-time list. Angel de la Torre is the only man to have ever won five Spanish Opens, doing so between 1916 and 1925.
Meanwhile, Hidalgo has been attempting to join the numerous multiple winners of this historic event, including Bernhard Langer (two) and Seve Ballesteros (three).
Whoever wins this year will pick up an identical check to that which Hidalgo collected 12 months ago - precisely $552,500. The runner-up is bound for just under $360,000 while each of the top-six can expect to bank six figures.
Simply making the cut should be enough to cover a player's expenses, with upwards of $7,500 available for those who play all four rounds.
Aside from the financial rewards on offer, a total of 5,000 Race To Dubai points are up for grabs. These are more valuable than ever with only a couple more DP World Tour events remaining in the regular season and the Playoffs just around the corner.
Nevertheless, below is the full prize money payout for the 2025 Open de España at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Spain.
Open de España Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$552,500
2nd
$357,500
3rd
$204,750
4th
$162,500
5th
$137,800
6th
$113,750
7th
$97,500
8th
$81,250
9th
$72,800
10th
$65,000
11th
$59,800
12th
$55,900
13th
$52,325
14th
$49,725
15th
$47,775
16th
$45,825
17th
$43,875
18th
$41,925
19th
$40,300
20th
$39,000
21st
$37,700
22nd
$36,725
23rd
$35,750
24th
$34,775
25th
$33,800
26th
$32,825
27th
$31,850
28th
$30,875
29th
$29,900
30th
$28,925
31st
$27,950
32nd
$26,975
33rd
$26,000
34th
$25,025
35th
$24,050
36th
$23,075
37th
$22,425
38th
$21,775
39th
$21,125
40th
$20,475
41st
$19,825
42nd
$19,175
43rd
$18,525
44th
$17,875
45th
$17,225
46th
$16,575
47th
$15,925
48th
$15,275
49th
$14,625
50th
$13,975
51st
$13,325
52nd
$12,675
53rd
$12,025
54th
$11,375
55th
$11,050
56th
$10,725
57th
$10,400
58th
$10,075
59th
$9,750
60th
$9,425
61st
$9,100
62nd
$8,775
63rd
$8,450
64th
$8,125
65th
$7,800
Where Is The Spanish Open Played?
The 2025 Open de España is being played at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid - a country and sports club located in Spain's capital, Madrid.
Also known simply as Club de Campo, the site's Black Course has hosted the Spanish Open 16 times after being designed by Javier Arana and opened in 1956. Club de Campo's other 18-hole championship layout, the Amarillo Course, was designed by Seve Ballesteros.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
