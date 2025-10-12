Open De Espana Full Prize Money Payout 2025

A year on from one of the most exciting finishes to an Open de España in recent memory, the DP World Tour has returned to see what drama will follow on from Angel Hidalgo's amazing playoff victory over Jon Rahm.

Both players have been competing in Spain's capital once again, hoping they can add to their respective number of national open titles.

Rahm currently has three currently Open de España wins to his name and is hunting a fourth which would take him alongside Mariano Provencio and Gabriel Gonzalez on the all-time list. Angel de la Torre is the only man to have ever won five Spanish Opens, doing so between 1916 and 1925.

Meanwhile, Hidalgo has been attempting to join the numerous multiple winners of this historic event, including Bernhard Langer (two) and Seve Ballesteros (three).

Whoever wins this year will pick up an identical check to that which Hidalgo collected 12 months ago - precisely $552,500. The runner-up is bound for just under $360,000 while each of the top-six can expect to bank six figures.

Angel Hidalgo shakes hands with Jon Rahm on the 18th green in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simply making the cut should be enough to cover a player's expenses, with upwards of $7,500 available for those who play all four rounds.

Aside from the financial rewards on offer, a total of 5,000 Race To Dubai points are up for grabs. These are more valuable than ever with only a couple more DP World Tour events remaining in the regular season and the Playoffs just around the corner.

Nevertheless, below is the full prize money payout for the 2025 Open de España at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Spain.

Open de España Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $552,500 2nd $357,500 3rd $204,750 4th $162,500 5th $137,800 6th $113,750 7th $97,500 8th $81,250 9th $72,800 10th $65,000 11th $59,800 12th $55,900 13th $52,325 14th $49,725 15th $47,775 16th $45,825 17th $43,875 18th $41,925 19th $40,300 20th $39,000 21st $37,700 22nd $36,725 23rd $35,750 24th $34,775 25th $33,800 26th $32,825 27th $31,850 28th $30,875 29th $29,900 30th $28,925 31st $27,950 32nd $26,975 33rd $26,000 34th $25,025 35th $24,050 36th $23,075 37th $22,425 38th $21,775 39th $21,125 40th $20,475 41st $19,825 42nd $19,175 43rd $18,525 44th $17,875 45th $17,225 46th $16,575 47th $15,925 48th $15,275 49th $14,625 50th $13,975 51st $13,325 52nd $12,675 53rd $12,025 54th $11,375 55th $11,050 56th $10,725 57th $10,400 58th $10,075 59th $9,750 60th $9,425 61st $9,100 62nd $8,775 63rd $8,450 64th $8,125 65th $7,800