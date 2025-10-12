Open De Espana Full Prize Money Payout 2025

As the DP World Tour season heads towards its conclusion, the final European event of the year is offering up a large purse to those who make the cut in Madrid

A year on from one of the most exciting finishes to an Open de España in recent memory, the DP World Tour has returned to see what drama will follow on from Angel Hidalgo's amazing playoff victory over Jon Rahm.

Rahm currently has three currently Open de España wins to his name and is hunting a fourth which would take him alongside Mariano Provencio and Gabriel Gonzalez on the all-time list. Angel de la Torre is the only man to have ever won five Spanish Opens, doing so between 1916 and 1925.

Meanwhile, Hidalgo has been attempting to join the numerous multiple winners of this historic event, including Bernhard Langer (two) and Seve Ballesteros (three).

Whoever wins this year will pick up an identical check to that which Hidalgo collected 12 months ago - precisely $552,500. The runner-up is bound for just under $360,000 while each of the top-six can expect to bank six figures.

Simply making the cut should be enough to cover a player's expenses, with upwards of $7,500 available for those who play all four rounds.

Aside from the financial rewards on offer, a total of 5,000 Race To Dubai points are up for grabs. These are more valuable than ever with only a couple more DP World Tour events remaining in the regular season and the Playoffs just around the corner.

Nevertheless, below is the full prize money payout for the 2025 Open de España at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Spain.

Open de España Prize Money Breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$552,500

2nd

$357,500

3rd

$204,750

4th

$162,500

5th

$137,800

6th

$113,750

7th

$97,500

8th

$81,250

9th

$72,800

10th

$65,000

11th

$59,800

12th

$55,900

13th

$52,325

14th

$49,725

15th

$47,775

16th

$45,825

17th

$43,875

18th

$41,925

19th

$40,300

20th

$39,000

21st

$37,700

22nd

$36,725

23rd

$35,750

24th

$34,775

25th

$33,800

26th

$32,825

27th

$31,850

28th

$30,875

29th

$29,900

30th

$28,925

31st

$27,950

32nd

$26,975

33rd

$26,000

34th

$25,025

35th

$24,050

36th

$23,075

37th

$22,425

38th

$21,775

39th

$21,125

40th

$20,475

41st

$19,825

42nd

$19,175

43rd

$18,525

44th

$17,875

45th

$17,225

46th

$16,575

47th

$15,925

48th

$15,275

49th

$14,625

50th

$13,975

51st

$13,325

52nd

$12,675

53rd

$12,025

54th

$11,375

55th

$11,050

56th

$10,725

57th

$10,400

58th

$10,075

59th

$9,750

60th

$9,425

61st

$9,100

62nd

$8,775

63rd

$8,450

64th

$8,125

65th

$7,800

Where Is The Spanish Open Played?

The 2025 Open de España is being played at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid - a country and sports club located in Spain's capital, Madrid.

Also known simply as Club de Campo, the site's Black Course has hosted the Spanish Open 16 times after being designed by Javier Arana and opened in 1956. Club de Campo's other 18-hole championship layout, the Amarillo Course, was designed by Seve Ballesteros.

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

