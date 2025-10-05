Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

One of the most eagerly anticipated tournaments on the DP World Tour schedule has been taking place in Scotland this week, with Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course at St Andrews hosting the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

However, for the second time in three years, the tournament has been reduced to just 54 holes. That is because Saturday's play was abandoned when strong winds hit all three courses.

As a result, there is no cut, meaning that, rather than the Old Course being the one course to host Sunday's final round, all three will again be in use as 167 players compete.

Robert MacIntyre and Richard Sterne began the final round with the co-lead on 12 under. MacIntyre will play at the Old Course in the third round, with Sterne competing at Carnoustie.

Tyrrell Hatton is the defending champion. The LIV Golfer began the final round on seven under in T23rd at the Old Course.

Robert MacIntyre has the co-lead at the start of the final round of the event (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whichever player stands tallest at the end of the tournament will earn themselves a check for $816,000 from a total prize purse of $5 million.

The $5 million total is also only beaten by two other regular DP World Tour events (Nedbank Golf Challenge and Irish Open), with the Rolex Series tournaments and Majors also offering higher sums.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The runner-up is set to scoop just north of $500,000, while everyone else inside the top nine could receive over six figures.

Tyrrell Hatton with the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship trophy in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The overall payout has not changed since 2022 and is almost the same as this week's Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA Tour.

Plus, with only a handful of events remaining before the DP World Tour Playoffs in the Middle East, each pro will be desperate to do well this week as they aim to accumulate as many Race To Dubai ranking points as possible.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $816,000 2nd $528,000 3rd $302,400 4th $240,000 5th $203,520 6th $168,000 7th $144,000 8th $120,000 9th $107,520 10th $96,000 11th $88,320 12th $82,560 13th $77,280 14th $73,440 15th $70,560 16th $67,680 17th $64,800 18th $61,920 19th $59,520 20th $57,600 21st $56,680 22nd $54,240 23rd $52,800 24th $51,360 25th $49,920 26th $48,480 27th $47,040 28th $45,600 29th $44,160 30th $42,720 31st $41,280 32nd $39,840 33rd $38,400 34th $36,960 35th $35,520 36th $34,080 37th $33,120 38th $32,160 39th $31,200 40th $30,240 41st $29,280 42nd $28,320 43rd $27,360 44th $26,400 45th $25,440 46th $24,480 47th $23,520 48th $22,560 49th $21,600 50th $20,640 51st $19,680 52nd $18,720 53rd $17,760 54th $16,800 55th $16,320 56th $15,840 57th $15,360 58th $14,800 59th $14,400 60th $13,920 61st $13,440 62nd $12,960 63rd $12,480 64th $12,000 65th $11,520

The overall prize purse at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is $5 million, but $200,000 of that is kept aside for the team event, with the professional in the winning duo receiving an extra $50,000.