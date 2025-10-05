Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

One of the biggest events on the DP World Tour calendar is offering an identical purse for the third year in a row as Tyrrell Hatton defends his title

One of the most eagerly anticipated tournaments on the DP World Tour schedule has been taking place in Scotland this week, with Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course at St Andrews hosting the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

As a result, there is no cut, meaning that, rather than the Old Course being the one course to host Sunday's final round, all three will again be in use as 167 players compete.

Robert MacIntyre and Richard Sterne began the final round with the co-lead on 12 under. MacIntyre will play at the Old Course in the third round, with Sterne competing at Carnoustie.

Tyrrell Hatton is the defending champion. The LIV Golfer began the final round on seven under in T23rd at the Old Course.

Whichever player stands tallest at the end of the tournament will earn themselves a check for $816,000 from a total prize purse of $5 million.

The $5 million total is also only beaten by two other regular DP World Tour events (Nedbank Golf Challenge and Irish Open), with the Rolex Series tournaments and Majors also offering higher sums.

The runner-up is set to scoop just north of $500,000, while everyone else inside the top nine could receive over six figures.

The overall payout has not changed since 2022 and is almost the same as this week's Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA Tour.

Plus, with only a handful of events remaining before the DP World Tour Playoffs in the Middle East, each pro will be desperate to do well this week as they aim to accumulate as many Race To Dubai ranking points as possible.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$816,000

2nd

$528,000

3rd

$302,400

4th

$240,000

5th

$203,520

6th

$168,000

7th

$144,000

8th

$120,000

9th

$107,520

10th

$96,000

11th

$88,320

12th

$82,560

13th

$77,280

14th

$73,440

15th

$70,560

16th

$67,680

17th

$64,800

18th

$61,920

19th

$59,520

20th

$57,600

21st

$56,680

22nd

$54,240

23rd

$52,800

24th

$51,360

25th

$49,920

26th

$48,480

27th

$47,040

28th

$45,600

29th

$44,160

30th

$42,720

31st

$41,280

32nd

$39,840

33rd

$38,400

34th

$36,960

35th

$35,520

36th

$34,080

37th

$33,120

38th

$32,160

39th

$31,200

40th

$30,240

41st

$29,280

42nd

$28,320

43rd

$27,360

44th

$26,400

45th

$25,440

46th

$24,480

47th

$23,520

48th

$22,560

49th

$21,600

50th

$20,640

51st

$19,680

52nd

$18,720

53rd

$17,760

54th

$16,800

55th

$16,320

56th

$15,840

57th

$15,360

58th

$14,800

59th

$14,400

60th

$13,920

61st

$13,440

62nd

$12,960

63rd

$12,480

64th

$12,000

65th

$11,520

The overall prize purse at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is $5 million, but $200,000 of that is kept aside for the team event, with the professional in the winning duo receiving an extra $50,000.

