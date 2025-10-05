Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
One of the biggest events on the DP World Tour calendar is offering an identical purse for the third year in a row as Tyrrell Hatton defends his title
Mike Hall
One of the most eagerly anticipated tournaments on the DP World Tour schedule has been taking place in Scotland this week, with Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course at St Andrews hosting the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
However, for the second time in three years, the tournament has been reduced to just 54 holes. That is because Saturday's play was abandoned when strong winds hit all three courses.
As a result, there is no cut, meaning that, rather than the Old Course being the one course to host Sunday's final round, all three will again be in use as 167 players compete.
Robert MacIntyre and Richard Sterne began the final round with the co-lead on 12 under. MacIntyre will play at the Old Course in the third round, with Sterne competing at Carnoustie.
Tyrrell Hatton is the defending champion. The LIV Golfer began the final round on seven under in T23rd at the Old Course.
Whichever player stands tallest at the end of the tournament will earn themselves a check for $816,000 from a total prize purse of $5 million.
The $5 million total is also only beaten by two other regular DP World Tour events (Nedbank Golf Challenge and Irish Open), with the Rolex Series tournaments and Majors also offering higher sums.
The runner-up is set to scoop just north of $500,000, while everyone else inside the top nine could receive over six figures.
The overall payout has not changed since 2022 and is almost the same as this week's Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA Tour.
Plus, with only a handful of events remaining before the DP World Tour Playoffs in the Middle East, each pro will be desperate to do well this week as they aim to accumulate as many Race To Dubai ranking points as possible.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$816,000
2nd
$528,000
3rd
$302,400
4th
$240,000
5th
$203,520
6th
$168,000
7th
$144,000
8th
$120,000
9th
$107,520
10th
$96,000
11th
$88,320
12th
$82,560
13th
$77,280
14th
$73,440
15th
$70,560
16th
$67,680
17th
$64,800
18th
$61,920
19th
$59,520
20th
$57,600
21st
$56,680
22nd
$54,240
23rd
$52,800
24th
$51,360
25th
$49,920
26th
$48,480
27th
$47,040
28th
$45,600
29th
$44,160
30th
$42,720
31st
$41,280
32nd
$39,840
33rd
$38,400
34th
$36,960
35th
$35,520
36th
$34,080
37th
$33,120
38th
$32,160
39th
$31,200
40th
$30,240
41st
$29,280
42nd
$28,320
43rd
$27,360
44th
$26,400
45th
$25,440
46th
$24,480
47th
$23,520
48th
$22,560
49th
$21,600
50th
$20,640
51st
$19,680
52nd
$18,720
53rd
$17,760
54th
$16,800
55th
$16,320
56th
$15,840
57th
$15,360
58th
$14,800
59th
$14,400
60th
$13,920
61st
$13,440
62nd
$12,960
63rd
$12,480
64th
$12,000
65th
$11,520
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Team Prize Money
The overall prize purse at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is $5 million, but $200,000 of that is kept aside for the team event, with the professional in the winning duo receiving an extra $50,000.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
