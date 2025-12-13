Historic Open Championship Venue Evacuated After World World Two Bomb Found By Staff

Historic Open venue Royal Liverpool was evacuated on Friday when a suspected explosive was found on the course.

Staff at the Hoylake venue were carrying out routine drainage work at the course when the suspected unexploded artillery shell was discovered, leading to Merseyside Police and an army bomb disposal team being called to the club at around 12.30pm.

The course was also evacuated, although the clubhouse, which was a safe distance from the area, remained open, while a controlled explosion was carried out.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police told the Liverpool Echo: "We can confirm that emergency services are at The Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake following a report that a suspected unexploded artillery shell was found on the course.

The Royal Liverpool clubhouse remained open (Image credit: Getty Images)

"At around 12.30pm today, Friday December 12, officers were called to a report that a suspected device was found on the golf course.

"The site has been cordoned off whilst emergency services are at the golf course. Members of the public are advised to avoid the area. Thank you for your patience whilst we investigate this incident."

Royal Liverpool Golf Club secretary Simon Newland added further details on the incident to the Liverpool Echo, saying: "We've been undertaking some drainage work on the golf course and come across what looks to be like an unexploded artillery shell.

“It's very far down, about four or five foot under the playing surface, and one imagines it's from the wartime. So we have evacuated the golf course and we've invited the police and bomb squad to have a look at it.

"At the moment, we're currently waiting for an update and the initial inspections to be completed, and at the moment we have no clue when we'll be able to recommence golf. All games are off for now."

Royal Liverpool Golf Club, which is one of Golf Monthly’s 2025/26 Top 100 golf courses in the UK and Ireland, was founded in 1869, while the course has hosted The Open 13 times.

Rory McIlroy won The Open at Royal Liverpool in 2014 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among its most famous editions was Tiger Woods’ two-shot victory over Chris DiMarco in 2006, while eight years later, Rory McIlroy lifted the Claret Jug after beating Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia by two.

The course, which is located at the tip of the Wirral peninsula in the north-west of England, underwent major renovation work in the build-up to its most recent hosting of The Open, in 2023.

On that occasion, Brian Harman produced a putting masterclass in the rain to claim his maiden Major title, beating four players by six.