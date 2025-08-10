Grant Forrest Cruises To Second DP World Tour Victory On Home Soil

Refresh

WELCOME Hello and welcome to the closing stages of the 2025 Nexo Championship where Scotland's Grant Forrest leads by five strokes heading into the last four holes of the week at Trump International Golf Links' Old Course. It has been an absolute clinic in front-running from the 32-year-old who led by three strokes at the start of Sunday's play and was recently as many as six strokes ahead. He is moments away from a second DP World Tour title and a significant boost to his bank balance as well. Thanks for tuning in, we will bring you all of the key moments as they happen in this closing stretch.

TICKING OFF THE HOLES Forrest has managed three birdies and a single bogey to this point today - he's doing what needed to be done after that three-stroke advantage he opened up yesterday. On the par-4 15th, he almost nabs another stroke on the field but leaves his birdie try just a hair short with the wind billowing from his back. It matters not, though, as his lead remains five with just three holes to play. There doesn't seem to be any sense of nerves on show, either. His drive down that hole was impressively long and straight, leaving less than 90 yards in with a wedge.

COPY CAT One of Forrest's playing partners, Kristoffer Reitan can't steer his tee shot at the 170-yard par 3 16th under the wind and onto the green from the elevated tee box and watches his ball fall down into a little collection area short and left of the putting surface. Moments later, the tournament leader produces almost exactly the same shot and will be playing from just a few yards away. This upcoming shot for Forrest is really tough, by the way. The flag is at the front and there is a pot bunker in between. It's the sort of shot that you could easily get too cute with a chunk into the bunker. Equally, fly it too far and it's a hell of a par save in front of you. Luckily for Forrest, he has plenty of shots to play with. Reitan is hunting Skov Olesen in second, though, and can't afford to drop shots at this late stage.

PUTTING PROWESS Luckily for both Reitan and Forrest, they are able to putt up the slope instead of messing around with a wedge. Reitan had a much clearer view up the slope while Forrest had to flirt dangerously with the very edge of the bunker. The Scot judged it to perfection, though, and left himself with a five-foot putt for par. He drains that, and what little drama could have existed is quickly blown away. Reitan was slightly closer and tidies up for par as well. How are you playing this shot? 😅#NexoChampionship pic.twitter.com/UXXMsDpboXAugust 10, 2025

LOST BALLS = LOST MONEY Oh dear, Joe Dean. Oh dear, Jacob Skov Olesen. In the penultimate group, both are forced into hitting provisional tee shots at the 18th after crashing their golf balls into the thick cabbage which lines the right side of the fairway. For the right-handed Dean, it was a slice not helped by the wind. For left-handed Skov Olesen, he double-crossed an attempted fade. If they can't find their original shots, that will almost certainly lead to bogeys, a drop down the leaderboard and therefore less money than they could have otherwise earned. Not what you need, especially so late in the day.

NERVES ON SHOW Forrest has looked untouchable in the final round so far, but there is just a hint of evidence that his impending achievement is beginning to sink in. He pushes his drive into the rough on the right at the par-4 17th before slightly pulling his approach from what was a decent lie. Forrest is on the opposite side of the green to the flag, so he could either chip into the wind or hammer a long putt across the surface. With his lead now out to six shots, I wouldn't mind a dollar or three on a putt being the play here...

SHORT-GAME SKILLS This is why I don't gamble often. Forrest is in a little hollow off the edge of the 17th green so elects to chip into the wind. He sends a one hop and stop effort towards the hole and it comes to attention no more than three feet away. This has been a seriously impressive closing round, even if the entertainment levels on offer from others has been sorely lacking.

CONTRASTING FORTUNES Dean was able to locate his earlier tee shot on the par-5 18th, but he's still facing a 15-20 foot par save. Skov Olesen was not so lucky, however, and must hole out from 92 yards or drop out of a tie for second. The Dane has a pretty good go, but he comes up a few yards short. John Parry and Kristoffer Reitan could be looking at a few extra dollars here without having to do much. Mind you, Reitan did just loop in a crucial par putt from eight feet or so just now.

SIX-STROKE LEAD Forrest will take a six-stroke lead down the last after making par at the 17th.

TROUBLE Oh no, danger time for Forrest. The leader pulls a low sweeping drive into the penalty area down the left. He doesn't need to play a provisional, however, and will be able to either take a drop down there or play on from an unfavorable position. Either way, these are the luxuries you receive when you're leading a tournament by half a dozen.

SEARCH PARTY The search has begun for Grant Forrest's ball in the penalty area framed by red stakes. Should the dozen people on the hunt not be able to find his ball, the Scot will drop down where it is believed to have travelled in.

FORREST NEEDS A DROP Despite the large search party, there was no luck in finding Forrest's tee shot and he will have to take a drop. It really doesn't make much difference, mind. Forrest pumps an iron down the fairway and has around 225 yards left. Fourth stroke to come.

SAFE A long iron is safely fired to the top end of the fairway and Forrest can finally let out a sigh of relief. Forrest and his caddie break into smiles. They know they have about five or six more shots to play with - the title is now very likely Forrest's.

PUTT FOR SECOND Reitan is fighting for a share of second, and the Norwegian might just win the battle after sending a lovely approach into the 18th green following his lay up.

PERCENTAGE PLAY Forrest could chip from just off the green, but he takes the percentage play and pumps one with his putter from something like 100 feet. The touch he shows is incredible, leaving around eight feet for bogey. Applause.

REITAN ENDS T3RD So close yet so far for Reitan, who fails to make a birdie all day and signs for a 74 after missing with his six-foot try. He will end T3rd alongside Jacob Skov Olesen and John Parry.

GRANT FORREST WINS 2025 NEXO CHAMPIONSHIP What a strange finish that was for Forrest! The Scot double-bogeys the last but still wins by four strokes to secure his second DP World Tour win. He's greeted by his wife and baby on the green - wonderful scenes. A welcome return to the winner’s circle for Grant Forrest! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#NexoChampionship pic.twitter.com/F7wGVN5wA0August 10, 2025