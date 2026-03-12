How To Watch The Players Championship 2026: Live Streams & TV Details For 'Fifth Major'

Dubbed the 'fifth men’s Major', the Players Championship is the PGA Tour’s flagship event. We have all the info on how to watch The Players Championship 2026 online and on TV.

The Players Championship 2026 key information • Dates: March 12-15, 2026 • Venue: TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA • TV Channels: The Golf Channel, ESPN, NBC, Peacock (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Rory McIlroy is the defending champion, but only one man has successfully defended this title across the previous 51 editions of this tournament. That was Scottie Scheffler in 2024. Until then, the best finish by a defending champ had been T5, achieved three times. Ten times has the defending champ missed the cut the following year.

McIlroy, who also won in 2019, and Scheffler are both looking to join Jack Nicklaus as three-time winners of the event.

The Players Championship has been lucrative for Scheffler. He had played in it five times and earned $9,286,450 in prize money from it. His five results are: missed cut-T55-1st-1st-T20.

Last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Akshay Bhatia is a man in form, with three top-seven finishes in his past four starts, and finished joint third last year. Last week’s win, the 24-year-old’s third on Tour, took his world ranking from 39th to 19th.

But the past six winners of The Players Championship have all been in the top 10 of the rankings at the time.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch The Players Championship online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Watch The Players Championship 2026 for $1

In the US, viewers can get Peacock (US broadcaster of The Players Championship on Saturday and Sunday) for just $1 through a 30-day Walmart+ trial.

It really is as simple as signing up for the $1 trial and accessing the Peacock subscription through Walmart+.

US Broadcasting Schedule

All times ET

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Thursday 12th March Round One 1pm–7pm (Golf Channel) Friday 13th March Round Two 1pm–7pm (Golf Channel) Saturday 14th March Round Three 2pm–7pm (NBC via Peacock) Sunday 15th March Round Four 1pm–6pm (NBC via Peacock)

Watch The Players Championship from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch The Players Championship in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for the The Players Championship is spread across ESPN Select, NBC and the Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live is available on the ESPN Select streaming platform on all four days of the tournament. ESPN will show the main feed as well as streams of the marquee group, and two featured groups each session.

PGA Tour Live:

Thursday & Friday: 7.30am-6pm

Saturday: 8am-7pm

Sunday: 7.30am-6pm

The Golf Channel will also be showing action from the first two days. Not got cable? No problem, you can stream The Golf Channel with a cord-cutting service such as Sling.

NBC will then take over from the Golf Channel for rounds 3 and 4. This will also be covered on the streaming service Peacock.

Sling TV is a great way to catch all the action on Golf Channel and NBC. To access Golf Channel and NBC, you’ll need the Sling Select plan plus the Sports Extra add-on. This combination gives you live coverage, including those all-important tee times and tournament broadcasts. Pricing starts at around $32 per month for the Select plan and Sports Extra add-on combined.

How to watch The Players Championship in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch The Players Championship on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports with prices start at £14.99/day.

How to watch The Players Championship in Canada

The Players Championship will be shown live on the Golf Channel and TSN in Canada. The Golf Channel will show Thursday and Friday's play and TSN will show action on both Saturday and Sunday.

TSN prices start at $8/month and rise all the way to $80 for a full annual plan.

How to watch The Players Championship in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch The Players Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503 and Fox Sports 505, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

The Players Championship Selected Tee Times: Round 1

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Times in EDT (GMT).

8.28am (12.28pm): Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau

Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau 8.40am (12.40pm): Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg, Si Woo Kim

Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg, Si Woo Kim 8.52am (12.52pm): Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas

Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas 9.04am (1.04pm): Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley, Robert MacIntyre

Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley, Robert MacIntyre 1.06pm (5.06pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Ben Griffn, Adam Scott

Jacob Bridgeman, Ben Griffn, Adam Scott 1.18pm (5.18pm): JJ Spaun, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry

JJ Spaun, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry 1.30pm (5.30pm): Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth 1.42pm (5.42pm): Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama

Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama 1.54pm (5.54pm): Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose, Min Woo Lee

The Players Championship TV Schedule

Thursday 12th March - Round One:

US (ET): 1pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

UK (GMT): 11.30am-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 5pm-7pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 11.30pm-10am (Fox Sports 503 & 505/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 1pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

Friday 13th March - Round Two:

US (ET): 1pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

UK (GMT): 11.30am-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 11.30am-7pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 10.30pm-10am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo) & 11.30pm-10am (Fox Sports 505/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 1pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday 14th March - Round Three:

US (ET): 2pm-7pm (NBC)

UK (GMT): 1pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 8pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 11pm-10am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo) & Sunday: 12am-9am (Fox Sports 505/ Kayo)

Canada (ET): 8am-7pm (TSN4) & 2pm-7pm (CTV2)

Sunday 15th March - Round Four:

US (ET): 1pm-6pm (NBC)

UK (GMT): 1pm-10.30pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 7pm-10.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 10.30pm-9am (Fox Sports 503/ Kayo) & Monday: 12am-9am (Fox Sports 505/ Kayo)

Canada (ET): 7.30am-6pm (TSN4) & 12pm-7pm (CTV2)