The Players Championship Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

One of the biggest events of the year, The Players Championship, comes from TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

A year ago, Rory McIlroy beat JJ Spaun in a Monday playoff to claim the title for the second time, and he is expected to line up to defend his title this week.

There is a slight question mark over his involvement because he withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational before he started the third round with a back injury.

That was seen as a precautionary measure, but he provided an update on Monday, describing the issue as "stubborn."

As things stand, McIlroy plans to head to TPC Sawgrass on Wednesday, and, assuming he is fit to play, he will be grouped with Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama in the first two rounds.

The three are scheduled to start at 1.42pm ET (5.42pm GMT) on in the first round and 8.52am ET (12.52pm GMT) in the second round.



Another big group sees Scottie Scheffler, who won the tournament in 2023 and 2024, alongside Tommy Fleetwood and 2021 winner Justin Thomas.

The three begin at 8.52am ET (12.52pm GMT) in the first round and 1.42pm ET (5.42pm GMT) in the second round.



Check out all of The Players Championship tee times for the first two rounds, including featured groups...

The Players Championship Featured Groups

Round One (ET/GMT)

8.52am (12.52pm): Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas

Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas 8.28am (12.28pm): Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau

Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau 8.40am (12.40pm): Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, Si Woo Kim

Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, Si Woo Kim 1.42pm (5.42pm): Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama

Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama 1.30pm (5.30pm): Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

Round Two (ET/GMT)

8.52am (12.52pm): Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama'

Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama' 8.40am (12.40pm): Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth 9.04am (1.04pm): Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose, Min Woo Lee

Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose, Min Woo Lee 1.42pm (5.42pm): Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas

Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas 1.18pm (5.18pm): Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau

The Players Championship Tee Times

Round One

1st Tee (ET/GMT)

7.40am (11.40am): Mark Hubbard, Thorbjørn Olesen, Mac Meissner

Mark Hubbard, Thorbjørn Olesen, Mac Meissner 7.52am (11.52am): Bud Cauley, Vince Whaley, Chandler Phillips

Bud Cauley, Vince Whaley, Chandler Phillips 8.04am (12.04pm): Emiliano Grillo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max Greyserman

Emiliano Grillo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max Greyserman 8.16am (12.16pm): Kevin Yu, Cam Davis, Gary Woodland

Kevin Yu, Cam Davis, Gary Woodland 8.28am (12.28pm): Ricky Castillo, Ryan Gerard, Patrick Cantlay

Ricky Castillo, Ryan Gerard, Patrick Cantlay 8.40am (12.40pm): Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo, Matt McCarty

Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo, Matt McCarty 8.52am (12.52pm): Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Davis Riley

Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Davis Riley 9.04am (1.04pm): Sami Valimaki, Lucas Glover, Matt Fitzpatrick

Sami Valimaki, Lucas Glover, Matt Fitzpatrick 9.16am (1.16pm): Michael Brennan, Harris English, J.T. Poston

Michael Brennan, Harris English, J.T. Poston 9.28am (1.28pm): Haotong Li, Zecheng Dou, Jordan Smith

Haotong Li, Zecheng Dou, Jordan Smith 12.30pm (4.30pm): Lee Hodges, Andrew Putnam, Sam Stevens

Lee Hodges, Andrew Putnam, Sam Stevens 12.42pm (4.42pm): Erik van Rooyen, Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim

Erik van Rooyen, Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim 12.54pm (4.54pm): Taylor Moore, Joel Dahmen, Ryo Hisatsune

Taylor Moore, Joel Dahmen, Ryo Hisatsune 1.06pm (5.06pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Ben Griffin, Adam Scott

Jacob Bridgeman, Ben Griffin, Adam Scott 1.18pm (5.18pm): J.J. Spaun, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry

J.J. Spaun, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry 1.30pm (5.30pm): Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth 1.42pm (5.42pm): Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama

Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama 1.54pm (5.54pm): Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose, Min Woo Lee

Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose, Min Woo Lee 2.06pm (6.06pm): Brian Campbell, Karl Vilips, Aaron Rai

Brian Campbell, Karl Vilips, Aaron Rai 2.18pm (6.18pm): Matti Schmid, Max McGreevy, Takumi Kanaya

Matti Schmid, Max McGreevy, Takumi Kanaya 2.30pm (6.30pm): Zach Bauchou, Sudarshan Yellamara, AJ Ewart

Round One

10th Tee (ET/GMT)

7.40am (11.40am): Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Rico Hoey

Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Rico Hoey 7.52am (11.52am): Max Homa, Daniel Berger, Michael Thorbjornsen

Max Homa, Daniel Berger, Michael Thorbjornsen 8.04am (12.04pm): Rasmus Højgaard, Danny Walker, Kristoffer Reitan

Rasmus Højgaard, Danny Walker, Kristoffer Reitan 8.16am (12.16pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren

Jhonattan Vegas, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren 8.28am (12.28pm): Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau

Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau 8.40am (12.40pm): Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, Si Woo Kim

Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, Si Woo Kim 8.52am (12.52pm): Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas

Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas 9.04am (1.04pm): Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley, Robert MacIntyre

Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley, Robert MacIntyre 9.16am (1.16pm): Aldrich Potgieter, Jake Knapp, Sungjae Im

Aldrich Potgieter, Jake Knapp, Sungjae Im 9.28am (1.28pm): Patton Kizzire, Seamus Power, Johnny Keefer

Patton Kizzire, Seamus Power, Johnny Keefer 12.30pm (4.30pm): Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy, Nicolai Højgaard

Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy, Nicolai Højgaard 12.42pm (4.42pm): Patrick Rodgers, Kevin Roy, Marco Penge

Patrick Rodgers, Kevin Roy, Marco Penge 12.54pm (4.54pm): Chad Ramey, Alex Smalley, Pierceson Coody

Chad Ramey, Alex Smalley, Pierceson Coody 1.06pm (5.06pm): Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, Stephan Jaeger

Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, Stephan Jaeger 1.18pm (5.18pm): Keegan Bradley, Ryan Fox, Chris Kirk

Keegan Bradley, Ryan Fox, Chris Kirk 1.30pm (5.30pm): Andrew Novak, Nick Taylor, Wyndham Clark

Andrew Novak, Nick Taylor, Wyndham Clark 1.42pm (5.42pm): Steven Fisk, William Mouw, Joe Highsmith

Steven Fisk, William Mouw, Joe Highsmith 1.54pm (5.54pm): Cameron Young, Davis Thompson, Sam Burns

Cameron Young, Davis Thompson, Sam Burns 2.06pm (6.06pm): Nico Echavarria, Jason Day, Corey Conners

Nico Echavarria, Jason Day, Corey Conners 2.18pm (6.18pm): Matthieu Pavon, S.H. Kim, Austin Smotherman

Round Two

1st Tee (ET/GMT)

7.40am (11.40am): Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy, Nicolai Højgaard

Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy, Nicolai Højgaard 7.52am (11.52am): Patrick Rodgers, Kevin Roy, Marco Penge

Patrick Rodgers, Kevin Roy, Marco Penge 8.04am (12.04pm): Chad Ramey, Alex Smalley, Pierceson Coody

Chad Ramey, Alex Smalley, Pierceson Coody 8.16am (12.16pm): Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, Stephan Jaeger

Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, Stephan Jaeger 8.28am (12.28pm): Keegan Bradley, Ryan Fox, Chris Kirk

Keegan Bradley, Ryan Fox, Chris Kirk 8.40am (12.40pm): Andrew Novak, Nick Taylor, Wyndham Clark

Andrew Novak, Nick Taylor, Wyndham Clark 8.52am (12.52pm): Steven Fisk, William Mouw, Joe Highsmith

Steven Fisk, William Mouw, Joe Highsmith 9.04am (1.04pm): Cameron Young, Davis Thompson, Sam Burns

Cameron Young, Davis Thompson, Sam Burns 9.16am (1.16pm): Nico Echavarria, Jason Day, Corey Conners

Nico Echavarria, Jason Day, Corey Conners 9.28am (1.28pm): Matthieu Pavon, S.H. Kim, Austin Smotherman

Matthieu Pavon, S.H. Kim, Austin Smotherman 12.30pm (4.30pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Rico Hoey

Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Rico Hoey 12.42pm (4.42pm): Max Homa, Daniel Berger, Michael Thorbjornsen

Max Homa, Daniel Berger, Michael Thorbjornsen 12.54pm (4.54pm): Rasmus Højgaard, Danny Walker, Kristoffer Reitan

Rasmus Højgaard, Danny Walker, Kristoffer Reitan 1.06pm (5.06pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren

Jhonattan Vegas, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren 1.18pm (5.18pm): Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau

Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau 1.30pm (5.30pm): Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, Si Woo Kim

Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, Si Woo Kim 1.42pm (5.42pm): Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas

Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas 1.54pm (5.54pm): Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley, Robert MacIntyre

Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley, Robert MacIntyre 2.06pm (6.06pm): Aldrich Potgieter, Jake Knapp, Sungjae Im

Aldrich Potgieter, Jake Knapp, Sungjae Im 2.18pm (6.18pm): Patton Kizzire, Seamus Power, Johnny Keefer

Round Two

10th Tee (ET/GMT)

7.40am (11.40am): Lee Hodges, Andrew Putnam, Sam Stevens

Lee Hodges, Andrew Putnam, Sam Stevens 7.52am (11.52am): Erik van Rooyen, Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim

Erik van Rooyen, Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim 8.04am (12.04pm): Taylor Moore, Joel Dahmen, Ryo Hisatsune

Taylor Moore, Joel Dahmen, Ryo Hisatsune 8.16am (12.16pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Ben Griffin, Adam Scott

Jacob Bridgeman, Ben Griffin, Adam Scott 8.28am (12.28pm): J.J. Spaun, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry

J.J. Spaun, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry 8.40am (12.40pm): Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth 8.52am (12.52pm): Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama

Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama 9.04am (1.04pm): Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose, Min Woo Lee

Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose, Min Woo Lee 9.16am (1.16pm): Brian Campbell, Karl Vilips, Aaron Rai

Brian Campbell, Karl Vilips, Aaron Rai 9.28am (1.28pm): Matti Schmid, Max McGreevy, Takumi Kanaya

Matti Schmid, Max McGreevy, Takumi Kanaya 9.40am (1.40pm): Zach Bauchou, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, A.J. Ewart

Zach Bauchou, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, A.J. Ewart 12.30pm (4.30pm): Mark Hubbard, Thorbjørn Olesen, Mac Meissner

Mark Hubbard, Thorbjørn Olesen, Mac Meissner 12.42pm (4.42pm): Bud Cauley, Vince Whaley, Chandler Phillips

Bud Cauley, Vince Whaley, Chandler Phillips 12.54pm (4.54pm): Emiliano Grillo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max Greyserman

Emiliano Grillo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max Greyserman 1.06pm (5.06pm): Kevin Yu, Cam Davis, Gary Woodland

Kevin Yu, Cam Davis, Gary Woodland 1.18pm (5.18pm): Ricky Castillo, Ryan Gerard, Patrick Cantlay

Ricky Castillo, Ryan Gerard, Patrick Cantlay 1.30pm (5.30pm): Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo, Matt McCarty

Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo, Matt McCarty 1.42pm (5.42pm): Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Davis Riley

Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Davis Riley 1.54pm (5.54pm): Sami Valimaki, Lucas Glover, Matt Fitzpatrick

Sami Valimaki, Lucas Glover, Matt Fitzpatrick 2.06pm (6.06pm): Michael Brennan, Harris English, J.T. Poston

Michael Brennan, Harris English, J.T. Poston 2.18pm (6.18pm): Haotong Li, Zecheng Dou, Jordan Smith

How To Watch The Players Championship

ET

Thursday March 12th: 7.30am - 7.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00pm - 7.00pm (Golf Channel)

7.30am - 7.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00pm - 7.00pm (Golf Channel) Friday March 13th: 7.30am - 7.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00pm - 7.00pm (Golf Channel)

7.30am - 7.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00pm - 7.00pm (Golf Channel) Saturday March 14th: 8.00am - 7.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00pm - 7.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

8.00am - 7.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00pm - 7.00pm (NBC/Peacock) Sunday March 15th: 7.30am - 6.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00pm - 6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

GMT