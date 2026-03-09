The Players Championship Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
A world-class field will be in attendance at The Players Championship. Here are the tee times for the first two rounds
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
One of the biggest events of the year, The Players Championship, comes from TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
A year ago, Rory McIlroy beat JJ Spaun in a Monday playoff to claim the title for the second time, and he is expected to line up to defend his title this week.
There is a slight question mark over his involvement because he withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational before he started the third round with a back injury.Article continues below
That was seen as a precautionary measure, but he provided an update on Monday, describing the issue as "stubborn."
As things stand, McIlroy plans to head to TPC Sawgrass on Wednesday, and, assuming he is fit to play, he will be grouped with Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama in the first two rounds.
The three are scheduled to start at 1.42pm ET (5.42pm GMT) on in the first round and 8.52am ET (12.52pm GMT) in the second round.
Another big group sees Scottie Scheffler, who won the tournament in 2023 and 2024, alongside Tommy Fleetwood and 2021 winner Justin Thomas.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The three begin at 8.52am ET (12.52pm GMT) in the first round and 1.42pm ET (5.42pm GMT) in the second round.
Check out all of The Players Championship tee times for the first two rounds, including featured groups...
The Players Championship Featured Groups
Round One (ET/GMT)
- 8.52am (12.52pm): Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas
- 8.28am (12.28pm): Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau
- 8.40am (12.40pm): Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, Si Woo Kim
- 1.42pm (5.42pm): Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1.30pm (5.30pm): Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
Round Two (ET/GMT)
- 8.52am (12.52pm): Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama'
- 8.40am (12.40pm): Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
- 9.04am (1.04pm): Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose, Min Woo Lee
- 1.42pm (5.42pm): Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas
- 1.18pm (5.18pm): Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau
The Players Championship Tee Times
Round One
1st Tee (ET/GMT)
- 7.40am (11.40am): Mark Hubbard, Thorbjørn Olesen, Mac Meissner
- 7.52am (11.52am): Bud Cauley, Vince Whaley, Chandler Phillips
- 8.04am (12.04pm): Emiliano Grillo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max Greyserman
- 8.16am (12.16pm): Kevin Yu, Cam Davis, Gary Woodland
- 8.28am (12.28pm): Ricky Castillo, Ryan Gerard, Patrick Cantlay
- 8.40am (12.40pm): Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo, Matt McCarty
- 8.52am (12.52pm): Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Davis Riley
- 9.04am (1.04pm): Sami Valimaki, Lucas Glover, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9.16am (1.16pm): Michael Brennan, Harris English, J.T. Poston
- 9.28am (1.28pm): Haotong Li, Zecheng Dou, Jordan Smith
- 12.30pm (4.30pm): Lee Hodges, Andrew Putnam, Sam Stevens
- 12.42pm (4.42pm): Erik van Rooyen, Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim
- 12.54pm (4.54pm): Taylor Moore, Joel Dahmen, Ryo Hisatsune
- 1.06pm (5.06pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Ben Griffin, Adam Scott
- 1.18pm (5.18pm): J.J. Spaun, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry
- 1.30pm (5.30pm): Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
- 1.42pm (5.42pm): Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1.54pm (5.54pm): Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose, Min Woo Lee
- 2.06pm (6.06pm): Brian Campbell, Karl Vilips, Aaron Rai
- 2.18pm (6.18pm): Matti Schmid, Max McGreevy, Takumi Kanaya
- 2.30pm (6.30pm): Zach Bauchou, Sudarshan Yellamara, AJ Ewart
Round One
10th Tee (ET/GMT)
- 7.40am (11.40am): Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Rico Hoey
- 7.52am (11.52am): Max Homa, Daniel Berger, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 8.04am (12.04pm): Rasmus Højgaard, Danny Walker, Kristoffer Reitan
- 8.16am (12.16pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren
- 8.28am (12.28pm): Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau
- 8.40am (12.40pm): Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, Si Woo Kim
- 8.52am (12.52pm): Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas
- 9.04am (1.04pm): Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley, Robert MacIntyre
- 9.16am (1.16pm): Aldrich Potgieter, Jake Knapp, Sungjae Im
- 9.28am (1.28pm): Patton Kizzire, Seamus Power, Johnny Keefer
- 12.30pm (4.30pm): Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy, Nicolai Højgaard
- 12.42pm (4.42pm): Patrick Rodgers, Kevin Roy, Marco Penge
- 12.54pm (4.54pm): Chad Ramey, Alex Smalley, Pierceson Coody
- 1.06pm (5.06pm): Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, Stephan Jaeger
- 1.18pm (5.18pm): Keegan Bradley, Ryan Fox, Chris Kirk
- 1.30pm (5.30pm): Andrew Novak, Nick Taylor, Wyndham Clark
- 1.42pm (5.42pm): Steven Fisk, William Mouw, Joe Highsmith
- 1.54pm (5.54pm): Cameron Young, Davis Thompson, Sam Burns
- 2.06pm (6.06pm): Nico Echavarria, Jason Day, Corey Conners
- 2.18pm (6.18pm): Matthieu Pavon, S.H. Kim, Austin Smotherman
Round Two
1st Tee (ET/GMT)
- 7.40am (11.40am): Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy, Nicolai Højgaard
- 7.52am (11.52am): Patrick Rodgers, Kevin Roy, Marco Penge
- 8.04am (12.04pm): Chad Ramey, Alex Smalley, Pierceson Coody
- 8.16am (12.16pm): Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, Stephan Jaeger
- 8.28am (12.28pm): Keegan Bradley, Ryan Fox, Chris Kirk
- 8.40am (12.40pm): Andrew Novak, Nick Taylor, Wyndham Clark
- 8.52am (12.52pm): Steven Fisk, William Mouw, Joe Highsmith
- 9.04am (1.04pm): Cameron Young, Davis Thompson, Sam Burns
- 9.16am (1.16pm): Nico Echavarria, Jason Day, Corey Conners
- 9.28am (1.28pm): Matthieu Pavon, S.H. Kim, Austin Smotherman
- 12.30pm (4.30pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Rico Hoey
- 12.42pm (4.42pm): Max Homa, Daniel Berger, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 12.54pm (4.54pm): Rasmus Højgaard, Danny Walker, Kristoffer Reitan
- 1.06pm (5.06pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren
- 1.18pm (5.18pm): Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau
- 1.30pm (5.30pm): Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, Si Woo Kim
- 1.42pm (5.42pm): Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas
- 1.54pm (5.54pm): Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley, Robert MacIntyre
- 2.06pm (6.06pm): Aldrich Potgieter, Jake Knapp, Sungjae Im
- 2.18pm (6.18pm): Patton Kizzire, Seamus Power, Johnny Keefer
Round Two
10th Tee (ET/GMT)
- 7.40am (11.40am): Lee Hodges, Andrew Putnam, Sam Stevens
- 7.52am (11.52am): Erik van Rooyen, Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim
- 8.04am (12.04pm): Taylor Moore, Joel Dahmen, Ryo Hisatsune
- 8.16am (12.16pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Ben Griffin, Adam Scott
- 8.28am (12.28pm): J.J. Spaun, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry
- 8.40am (12.40pm): Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
- 8.52am (12.52pm): Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama
- 9.04am (1.04pm): Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose, Min Woo Lee
- 9.16am (1.16pm): Brian Campbell, Karl Vilips, Aaron Rai
- 9.28am (1.28pm): Matti Schmid, Max McGreevy, Takumi Kanaya
- 9.40am (1.40pm): Zach Bauchou, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, A.J. Ewart
- 12.30pm (4.30pm): Mark Hubbard, Thorbjørn Olesen, Mac Meissner
- 12.42pm (4.42pm): Bud Cauley, Vince Whaley, Chandler Phillips
- 12.54pm (4.54pm): Emiliano Grillo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max Greyserman
- 1.06pm (5.06pm): Kevin Yu, Cam Davis, Gary Woodland
- 1.18pm (5.18pm): Ricky Castillo, Ryan Gerard, Patrick Cantlay
- 1.30pm (5.30pm): Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo, Matt McCarty
- 1.42pm (5.42pm): Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Davis Riley
- 1.54pm (5.54pm): Sami Valimaki, Lucas Glover, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 2.06pm (6.06pm): Michael Brennan, Harris English, J.T. Poston
- 2.18pm (6.18pm): Haotong Li, Zecheng Dou, Jordan Smith
How To Watch The Players Championship
ET
- Thursday March 12th: 7.30am - 7.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00pm - 7.00pm (Golf Channel)
- Friday March 13th: 7.30am - 7.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00pm - 7.00pm (Golf Channel)
- Saturday March 14th: 8.00am - 7.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00pm - 7.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
- Sunday March 15th: 7.30am - 6.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00pm - 6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
GMT
- Thursday March 12th: 11.30am Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Golf
- Friday March 13th: 11.30am Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Golf
- Saturday March 14th: 1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.00pm Sky Sports Main Event
- Sunday March 15th: 11.30am Sky Sports Main Event, 1.00pm Sky Sports Golf, 7.00pm Sky Sports Main Event
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.