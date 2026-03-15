Bryson DeChambeau Wins LIV Golf Singapore After Richard T Lee Produces Horror Miss In Playoff

Bryson DeChabeau has won his fourth LIV Golf title after coming through a dramatic playoff at LIV Golf Singapore, one wildcard Richard T Lee will want to forget.

Lee made a superb late charge with four birdies in the last six holes to set the clubhouse lead at 14-under-par, a target that overnight leader Joaquin Niemann and DeChambeau had the chance to match playing the par-5 18th.

Niemann’s hopes were dashed when he found the water, but DeChambeau completed a routine birdie to take the tournament to extra holes.

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Lee appeared to have the title at his mercy when, returning to play 18 again, DeChambeau’s loose drive found the water.

At that point, no one could have blamed the Canadian for taking the conservative approach, but DeChambeau managed to scramble a par, and it looked as though the playoff would be extended.

With DeChambeau preparing to go again, Lee stood over a putt no longer than 18 inches, but his effort lipped out powerfully on the left side.

Even DeChambeau looked stunned, and he appeared to be apologetic when he shared an embrace with the runner-up shortly afterwards.

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"I absolutely hated it for Richard," reflected the winner. "He's been playing some unbelievable golf. He's beaten me in a few of the rounds I've played with him, and he's a stellar player. I wanted to go another hole with him.

"As much as winning is great, I have a lot of respect for Richard and the way he golfs his ball. He's a real superstar."

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Lee qualified for the 2026 LIV Golf season by winning the Promotions events, and on the plus side, he took a substantial share of the $30 million tournament purse, a cool $2,250,000.

And there’s also the consolation prize of becoming the first wildcard to finish in the top-10 in the league.

"I mean, there's some slick putts out there," Lee said of his miss on 18. "It's a short putt, and I wanted to just hit it hard. I hit it a little too hard. I think the adrenaline was pumping a little bit."

Elsewhere, Lee Westwood - who was bidding to win his first individual title since the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January 2020 - finished two shots back in third.

Westwood said victory “would probably be the biggest win of my career” after the third round, which saw him take a share of the 54-hole lead, but the Englishman didn’t quite have enough on the final day.

Joint overnight leader Niemann finished a shot behind Westwood in fourth, with two-time Major champion Jon Rahm a shot further back in fifth.