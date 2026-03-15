A Major Wedge Change And Prototype Avoda Irons: Bryson DeChambeau's LIV Golf Singapore Winning WITB

It's sometimes hard to keep track of what clubs Bryson DeChambeau is using, as he's a player who has no problems in mixing up his bag from week to week in an effort to perfect his line-up and find those marginal gains.

The 32-year-old recently parted company with LA Golf, and we reported yesterday that he was trailing different wedges at LIV Golf Singapore, where he has just secured his fourth individual title with a playoff win over Richard T Lee at Sentosa Golf Club.

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We imagine that his Bettinardi wedges passed the test, although with Bryson, you never quite know what he's up to behind the scenes.

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For now, here's DeChambeau's winning what's in the bag and the full details of all the clubs that the two-time US Open champion was gaming at LIV Golf Singapore.

Driver

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The Crushers GC captain stuck with his trusted Krank Formula Fire LD driver at Sentosa Golf Club, with the six-degree model bent down to five degrees.

This is a driver that we tend to see more of on the long drive circuit, but it's one that the big-hitting American has tailored to suit his game - and we all know just how much of an advantage he can gain off the tee.

First introduced at LIV Golf Greenbrier in 2023, where DeChambeau fired a final round 58, the Formula Fire LD is a seriously quick model and possesses a Project X Prototype D70 shaft in his driver.

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Fairway Woods

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At Sentosa, DeChambeau stuck with the same fairways woods that he has been gaming for some time, specifically Krank Formula Fire fairway woods in a 3-wood and 5-wood set-up (10° and 13°).

It was the 3-wood that he used on the final hole in regulation play, when he crunched a 300-yard drive and made the routine birdie that he required to force the playoff.

DeChambeau says that he favors the Krank product due to the increased curvature of the face it possesses, which helps with gear effect on his mishits at his high levels of speed.

Irons

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As with every other club in his bag, the irons DeChambeau plays are anything but standard.

The weapons of choice right now are a Bryson DeChambeau prototype made by Avoda Golf. In terms of set-up, he has a 3-iron down to pitching wedge.

DeChambeau uses a single-length set, which is designed to promote consistency of address position and also consistency of swing plane, and they feature LA Golf Bad Prototype shafts.

Wedges

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Ahead of LIV Golf Singapore, it was at the bottom end of the bag where DeChambeau made some key changes, with Bettinardi wedges coming in for what could yet be just a one-off trial.

A wedge change might be considered a fairly big deal, but DeChambeau looked comfortable with his new setup as he displayed all of his short game skills at Sentosa Golf Club.

In came a Bettinardi HLX 5.0 Forged (50 degrees bent to 49 degrees) and Bettinardi HLX 5.0 Forged (56 degrees bent to 54 degrees) with a Ping Glide 4.0 wedge (60 degrees) seemingly keeping its place.

“I didn’t really get to test the wedges, but they feel good,” DeChambeau said after his opening round. “Practice, they felt great. It’s going through the turf a lot better from the fairway.

“I am trusting of that, and hopefully that new bounce I’m using is going to be a benefit to me in softer conditions. That’s really what I’m struggling with.”

Putter

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DeChambeau also looked comfortable on the greens, with the LA Golf SIK Pro C-Series Armlock staying in the bag.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner started tinkering with arm lock techniques in 2017, and he has become a very handy putter as a result.

We believe his flatstick features a heavy LA Golf shaft and JumboMax JMX Jumboflat 17 grip.

Golf Ball

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DeChambeau used to play the Bridgestone Tour B X ball, but the contract he had with the manufacturer came to an end when he signed for LIV Golf.

The big-hitter now plays with a Titleist Pro V1x (Left Dash Model), which is built specifically for the high ball flight and spin that characterizes his game.

Bryson DeChambeau WITB: LIV Golf Singapore Winning Clubs