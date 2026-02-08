Qatar Masters Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The DP World Tour has reached the halfway point of this year's International Swing and the Qatar Masters is the last event in the Middle East before the Play-Offs in November.

Once the final day of this week's tournament at Doha Golf Club is in the books, there will only be three more chances for players to propel themselves towards the top of the rankings. Whoever secures the most points in the International Swing will bank a bonus $200,000.

Not only that, but the International Swing champion will also guarantee their spot in all 'Back 9' tournaments later in 2026 with increased prize purses and higher Race To Dubai points.

But long before that - and prior to the Magical Kenya Open in a couple of weeks' time - there is the small matter of the 2026 Qatar Masters to decide.

Given Haotong Li is focusing his attention on the PGA Tour in the early part of the season, there is guaranteed to be a new champion crowned. And whoever follows in the Chinese pro's footsteps will be richly rewarded with a check for almost $500,000.

The overall prize purse - just like last week's Bahrain Championship - has risen from $2.5 million to $2.75 million in 2026, and that means more money for all those who make the cut as well.

A solo runner-up finish will bank the corresponding pro just over $300,000 while securing a top-five result should result in a six-figure payday.

However, any potential taxes and other takeaways that are due will reduce the amount of money players really earn from the tournament.

Aside from prize money, there is once again a total of 3,500 Race To Dubai points on offer with 585 heading the way of the Qatar Masters winner.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2026 Qatar Masters, with the maximum amount listed for each position based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

QATAR MASTERS PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN