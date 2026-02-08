Qatar Masters Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The DP World Tour's final event in the Middle East until the Play-Offs comes from Doha GC in Qatar, with yet another increased prize purse on the line
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
The DP World Tour has reached the halfway point of this year's International Swing and the Qatar Masters is the last event in the Middle East before the Play-Offs in November.
Once the final day of this week's tournament at Doha Golf Club is in the books, there will only be three more chances for players to propel themselves towards the top of the rankings. Whoever secures the most points in the International Swing will bank a bonus $200,000.
Not only that, but the International Swing champion will also guarantee their spot in all 'Back 9' tournaments later in 2026 with increased prize purses and higher Race To Dubai points.
But long before that - and prior to the Magical Kenya Open in a couple of weeks' time - there is the small matter of the 2026 Qatar Masters to decide.
Given Haotong Li is focusing his attention on the PGA Tour in the early part of the season, there is guaranteed to be a new champion crowned. And whoever follows in the Chinese pro's footsteps will be richly rewarded with a check for almost $500,000.
The overall prize purse - just like last week's Bahrain Championship - has risen from $2.5 million to $2.75 million in 2026, and that means more money for all those who make the cut as well.
A solo runner-up finish will bank the corresponding pro just over $300,000 while securing a top-five result should result in a six-figure payday.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
However, any potential taxes and other takeaways that are due will reduce the amount of money players really earn from the tournament.
Aside from prize money, there is once again a total of 3,500 Race To Dubai points on offer with 585 heading the way of the Qatar Masters winner.
Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2026 Qatar Masters, with the maximum amount listed for each position based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
QATAR MASTERS PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$467,500
2nd
$302,500
3rd
$173,250
4th
$137,500
5th
$116,600
6th
$96,250
7th
$82,500
8th
$68,750
9th
$61,600
10th
$55,000
11th
$50,600
12th
$47,300
13th
$44,275
14th
$42,075
15th
$40,425
16th
$38,775
17th
$37,125
18th
$35,475
19th
$34,100
20th
$33,000
21st
$31,900
22nd
$31,075
23rd
$30,250
24th
$29,425
25th
$27,775
26th
$27,775
27th
$26,950
28th
$26,125
29th
$25,300
30th
$24,475
31st
$23,650
32nd
$22,825
33rd
$22,000
34th
$21,175
35th
$20,350
36th
$19,525
37th
$18,975
38th
$18,425
39th
$17,875
40th
$17,325
41st
$16,775
42nd
$16,225
43rd
$15,675
44th
$15,125
45th
$14,575
46th
$14,025
47th
$13,475
48th
$12,925
49th
$12,375
50th
$11,825
51st
$11,275
52nd
$10,725
53rd
$10,175
54th
$9,625
55th
$9,350
56th
$9,075
57th
$8,800
58th
$8,525
59th
$8,250
60th
$7,975
61st
$7,700
62nd
$7,425
63rd
$7,150
64th
$6,875
65th
$6,600
66th
$6,325
67th
$6,050
68th
$5,775
69th
$5,500
70th
$5,225
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.