Qatar Masters Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The DP World Tour's final event in the Middle East until the Play-Offs comes from Doha GC in Qatar, with yet another increased prize purse on the line

Haotong Li poses and smiles next to the Qatar Masters trophy after winning in 2025
The DP World Tour has reached the halfway point of this year's International Swing and the Qatar Masters is the last event in the Middle East before the Play-Offs in November.

Not only that, but the International Swing champion will also guarantee their spot in all 'Back 9' tournaments later in 2026 with increased prize purses and higher Race To Dubai points.

But long before that - and prior to the Magical Kenya Open in a couple of weeks' time - there is the small matter of the 2026 Qatar Masters to decide.

Given Haotong Li is focusing his attention on the PGA Tour in the early part of the season, there is guaranteed to be a new champion crowned. And whoever follows in the Chinese pro's footsteps will be richly rewarded with a check for almost $500,000.

Haotong Li poses next to the Qatar Masters trophy in 2025

The overall prize purse - just like last week's Bahrain Championship - has risen from $2.5 million to $2.75 million in 2026, and that means more money for all those who make the cut as well.

A solo runner-up finish will bank the corresponding pro just over $300,000 while securing a top-five result should result in a six-figure payday.

However, any potential taxes and other takeaways that are due will reduce the amount of money players really earn from the tournament.

Aside from prize money, there is once again a total of 3,500 Race To Dubai points on offer with 585 heading the way of the Qatar Masters winner.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2026 Qatar Masters, with the maximum amount listed for each position based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

QATAR MASTERS PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$467,500

2nd

$302,500

3rd

$173,250

4th

$137,500

5th

$116,600

6th

$96,250

7th

$82,500

8th

$68,750

9th

$61,600

10th

$55,000

11th

$50,600

12th

$47,300

13th

$44,275

14th

$42,075

15th

$40,425

16th

$38,775

17th

$37,125

18th

$35,475

19th

$34,100

20th

$33,000

21st

$31,900

22nd

$31,075

23rd

$30,250

24th

$29,425

25th

$27,775

26th

$27,775

27th

$26,950

28th

$26,125

29th

$25,300

30th

$24,475

31st

$23,650

32nd

$22,825

33rd

$22,000

34th

$21,175

35th

$20,350

36th

$19,525

37th

$18,975

38th

$18,425

39th

$17,875

40th

$17,325

41st

$16,775

42nd

$16,225

43rd

$15,675

44th

$15,125

45th

$14,575

46th

$14,025

47th

$13,475

48th

$12,925

49th

$12,375

50th

$11,825

51st

$11,275

52nd

$10,725

53rd

$10,175

54th

$9,625

55th

$9,350

56th

$9,075

57th

$8,800

58th

$8,525

59th

$8,250

60th

$7,975

61st

$7,700

62nd

$7,425

63rd

$7,150

64th

$6,875

65th

$6,600

66th

$6,325

67th

$6,050

68th

$5,775

69th

$5,500

70th

$5,225

