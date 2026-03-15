LIV Golf Singapore Full Prize Money Payout 2026
Check out the full prize money breakdown at LIV Golf Singapore 2026 as Joaquin Niemann seeks to defend his title at the incredible Sentosa Golf Club
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Most of the world's attention may well be on The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday, but there is another monster payout on offer in golf this week.
For the fourth consecutive season, LIV Golf Singapore has been taking place at the outstanding Sentosa Golf Club, where the latest $20 million prize purse is on the line.
In years gone by, Talor Gooch, Brooks Koepka and Joaquin Niemann have all lifted the trophy and taken home the top prize of $4 million and the same sum is on offer this year.Article continues below
With one round to play, Niemann is again in contention for the win, and begins the final round as co-leader with Lee Westwood on 10 under.
While Niemann is no stranger to LIV Golf wins, having claimed seven titles on it, for Westwood it would be his first victory on the circuit, and the potential for it led to the Englishman to say, "it would probably be the biggest win of my career."
As well as the financial rewards for the individual competition, there are small bonuses available for either the top finisher or the MVP in each of the three leading teams.
Introduced ahead of the 2026 season, there is a $2.3 million bonus set to be split three ways. Whoever is the leading player in the team that comes first could well bank $1 million, while the top golfer from the team finishing second may earn $800,000. There is a $500,000 check for the primary contributor on the third-placed side.
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4Aces GC led the team competition with a round remaining.
It should be pointed out, though, that there is no defined rule on where the money must go and “captains can allocate to their team players as they wish.”
In addition to the bundles of cash up for grabs, there are precious OWGR points for anyone who finishes in a share of 10th or better at Sentosa.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at LIV Golf Singapore before ties are taken into account, with the full list of results and totals updated after the final round has been completed.
LIV GOLF SINGAPORE INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$4,000,000
2nd
$2,250,000
3rd
$1,500,000
4th
$1,000,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$700,000
7th
$600,000
8th
$525,000
9th
$450,000
10th
$415,000
11th
$380,000
12th
$360,000
13th
$340,000
14th
$320,000
15th
$300,000
16th
$285,000
17th
$270,000
18th
$260,000
19th
$250,000
20th
$240,000
21st
$230,000
22nd
$220,000
23rd
$210,000
24th
$200,000
25th
$195,000
26th
$190,000
27th
$185,000
28th
$180,000
29th
$175,000
30th
$170,000
31st
$165,000
32nd
$160,000
33rd
$155,000
34th
$150,000
35th
$147,500
36th
$145,000
37th
$142,500
38th
$140,000
39th
$137,500
40th
$135,000
41st
$132,500
42nd
$130,000
43rd
$129,000
44th
$128,000
45th
$127,000
46th
$126,000
47th
$50,000
48th
$50,000
49th
$50,000
50th
$50,000
51st
$50,000
52nd
$50,000
53rd
$50,000
54th
$50,000
55th
$50,000
56th
$50,000
57th
$50,000
LIV GOLF SINGAPORE TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money Payout (Per Team)
1st
$3 million
2nd
$1.5 million
3rd
$900,000
4th
$700,000
5th
$650,000
6th
$600,000
7th
$550,000
8th
$500,000
9th
$450,000
10th
$400,000
11th
$300,000
12th
$250,000
13th
$200,000
LIV GOLF SINGAPORE INDIVIDUAL/TEAM BONUS
Team Finish
Individual Bonus Payout
1st
$1 million
2nd
$800,000
3rd
$500,000
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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