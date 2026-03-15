LIV Golf Singapore Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Check out the full prize money breakdown at LIV Golf Singapore 2026 as Joaquin Niemann seeks to defend his title at the incredible Sentosa Golf Club

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Joaquin Niemann holds the LIV Golf Singapore title
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most of the world's attention may well be on The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday, but there is another monster payout on offer in golf this week.

In years gone by, Talor Gooch, Brooks Koepka and Joaquin Niemann have all lifted the trophy and taken home the top prize of $4 million and the same sum is on offer this year.

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With one round to play, Niemann is again in contention for the win, and begins the final round as co-leader with Lee Westwood on 10 under.

While Niemann is no stranger to LIV Golf wins, having claimed seven titles on it, for Westwood it would be his first victory on the circuit, and the potential for it led to the Englishman to say, "it would probably be the biggest win of my career."

Lee Westwood during LIV Golf Singapore

Lee Westwood began the final round co-leading with Joaquin Niemann

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as the financial rewards for the individual competition, there are small bonuses available for either the top finisher or the MVP in each of the three leading teams.

Introduced ahead of the 2026 season, there is a $2.3 million bonus set to be split three ways. Whoever is the leading player in the team that comes first could well bank $1 million, while the top golfer from the team finishing second may earn $800,000. There is a $500,000 check for the primary contributor on the third-placed side.

4Aces GC led the team competition with a round remaining.

The fifth hole at Sentosa Golf Club

The fifth hole at Sentosa Golf Club

(Image credit: LIV Golf)

It should be pointed out, though, that there is no defined rule on where the money must go and “captains can allocate to their team players as they wish.”

In addition to the bundles of cash up for grabs, there are precious OWGR points for anyone who finishes in a share of 10th or better at Sentosa.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at LIV Golf Singapore before ties are taken into account, with the full list of results and totals updated after the final round has been completed.

LIV GOLF SINGAPORE INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$4,000,000

2nd

$2,250,000

3rd

$1,500,000

4th

$1,000,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$700,000

7th

$600,000

8th

$525,000

9th

$450,000

10th

$415,000

11th

$380,000

12th

$360,000

13th

$340,000

14th

$320,000

15th

$300,000

16th

$285,000

17th

$270,000

18th

$260,000

19th

$250,000

20th

$240,000

21st

$230,000

22nd

$220,000

23rd

$210,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$195,000

26th

$190,000

27th

$185,000

28th

$180,000

29th

$175,000

30th

$170,000

31st

$165,000

32nd

$160,000

33rd

$155,000

34th

$150,000

35th

$147,500

36th

$145,000

37th

$142,500

38th

$140,000

39th

$137,500

40th

$135,000

41st

$132,500

42nd

$130,000

43rd

$129,000

44th

$128,000

45th

$127,000

46th

$126,000

47th

$50,000

48th

$50,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$50,000

51st

$50,000

52nd

$50,000

53rd

$50,000

54th

$50,000

55th

$50,000

56th

$50,000

57th

$50,000

LIV GOLF SINGAPORE TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money Payout (Per Team)

1st

$3 million

2nd

$1.5 million

3rd

$900,000

4th

$700,000

5th

$650,000

6th

$600,000

7th

$550,000

8th

$500,000

9th

$450,000

10th

$400,000

11th

$300,000

12th

$250,000

13th

$200,000

LIV GOLF SINGAPORE INDIVIDUAL/TEAM BONUS

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Team Finish

Individual Bonus Payout

1st

$1 million

2nd

$800,000

3rd

$500,000

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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