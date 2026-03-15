LIV Golf Singapore Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Most of the world's attention may well be on The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday, but there is another monster payout on offer in golf this week.

For the fourth consecutive season, LIV Golf Singapore has been taking place at the outstanding Sentosa Golf Club, where the latest $20 million prize purse is on the line.

In years gone by, Talor Gooch, Brooks Koepka and Joaquin Niemann have all lifted the trophy and taken home the top prize of $4 million and the same sum is on offer this year.

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With one round to play, Niemann is again in contention for the win, and begins the final round as co-leader with Lee Westwood on 10 under.

While Niemann is no stranger to LIV Golf wins, having claimed seven titles on it, for Westwood it would be his first victory on the circuit, and the potential for it led to the Englishman to say, "it would probably be the biggest win of my career."

Lee Westwood began the final round co-leading with Joaquin Niemann (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as the financial rewards for the individual competition, there are small bonuses available for either the top finisher or the MVP in each of the three leading teams.

Introduced ahead of the 2026 season, there is a $2.3 million bonus set to be split three ways. Whoever is the leading player in the team that comes first could well bank $1 million, while the top golfer from the team finishing second may earn $800,000. There is a $500,000 check for the primary contributor on the third-placed side.

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4Aces GC led the team competition with a round remaining.

The fifth hole at Sentosa Golf Club (Image credit: LIV Golf)

It should be pointed out, though, that there is no defined rule on where the money must go and “captains can allocate to their team players as they wish.”

In addition to the bundles of cash up for grabs, there are precious OWGR points for anyone who finishes in a share of 10th or better at Sentosa.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at LIV Golf Singapore before ties are taken into account, with the full list of results and totals updated after the final round has been completed.

LIV GOLF SINGAPORE INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $450,000 10th $415,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $147,500 36th $145,000 37th $142,500 38th $140,000 39th $137,500 40th $135,000 41st $132,500 42nd $130,000 43rd $129,000 44th $128,000 45th $127,000 46th $126,000 47th $50,000 48th $50,000 49th $50,000 50th $50,000 51st $50,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000 55th $50,000 56th $50,000 57th $50,000

LIV GOLF SINGAPORE TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money Payout (Per Team) 1st $3 million 2nd $1.5 million 3rd $900,000 4th $700,000 5th $650,000 6th $600,000 7th $550,000 8th $500,000 9th $450,000 10th $400,000 11th $300,000 12th $250,000 13th $200,000

LIV GOLF SINGAPORE INDIVIDUAL/TEAM BONUS