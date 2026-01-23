Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times: Round Three

Patrick Reed takes a slender one-stroke lead into the weekend at the 2026 Dubai Desert Classic after a 66 in round two to reach nine-under-par.

The 2018 Masters champion is one clear of Andy Sullivan at the halfway stage after the 2016 Ryder Cupper shot the lowest round of the day on Friday courtesy of a 65.

Reed and Sullivan head out in the final group at 12.40pm local time after the all-Italian duo of Francesco Molinari and Andrea Pavan in the penultimate pairing.

Rory McIlroy, who is seven back with 36 holes remaining, goes out at 10.06am local in a big-hitting group alongside Ryan Fox.

Dubai is in Gulf Standard Time, which is four hours ahead of GMT and nine hours ahead of ET, so the final group heads off at 3.40am ET and 8.40am GMT.

Take a look at all of Saturday's round three tee times at the Dubai Desert Classic:

Dubai Desert Classic tee times: Round 3 Saturday pairings

All times local GST

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors