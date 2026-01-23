Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times: Round Three
Patrick Reed takes a one-stroke lead into the weekend at Emirates Golf Club
Patrick Reed takes a slender one-stroke lead into the weekend at the 2026 Dubai Desert Classic after a 66 in round two to reach nine-under-par.
The 2018 Masters champion is one clear of Andy Sullivan at the halfway stage after the 2016 Ryder Cupper shot the lowest round of the day on Friday courtesy of a 65.
Reed and Sullivan head out in the final group at 12.40pm local time after the all-Italian duo of Francesco Molinari and Andrea Pavan in the penultimate pairing.
Rory McIlroy, who is seven back with 36 holes remaining, goes out at 10.06am local in a big-hitting group alongside Ryan Fox.
Dubai is in Gulf Standard Time, which is four hours ahead of GMT and nine hours ahead of ET, so the final group heads off at 3.40am ET and 8.40am GMT.
Take a look at all of Saturday's round three tee times at the Dubai Desert Classic:
Dubai Desert Classic tee times: Round 3 Saturday pairings
All times local GST
- 7.05am: Adrian Meronk, Freddy Schott
- 7.14am: Rikuya Hoshino, Jeff Winther
- 7.23am: Tommy Fleetwood, Laurie Canter
- 7.32am: Joel Girrbach, Sam Bairstow
- 7.41am: Dylan Frittelli, Michael Hollick
- 7.50am: Julien Guerrier, Jacques Kruyswijk
- 7.59am: Victor Perez, Ross Fisher
- 8.08am: Casey Jarvis, Jeong won Ko
- 8.17am: Manuel Elvira, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 8.26am: Angel Ayora, Richie Ramsay
- 8.40am: Marcel Schneider, Angel Hidalgo
- 8.49am: Grant Forrest, Thomas Detry
- 8.58am: Frederic Lacroix, Jorge Campillo
- 9.07am: Eddie Pepperell, Romain Langasque
- 9.16am: Ugo Coussaud, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 9.25am: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Ivan Cantero
- 9.34am: Alejandro Del Rey, Sean Crocker
- 9.43am: Darius Van Driel, Marcus Armitage
- 9.52am: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Johannes Veerman
- 10.06am: Ryan Fox, Rory McIlroy
- 10.15am: Zander Lombard, Ashun Wu
- 10.25am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Joost Luiten
- 10.35am: Martin Couvra, Jens Dantorp
- 10.45am: Daniel Hillier, Viktor Hovland
- 10.55am: Thorbjorn Olesen, David Micheluzzi
- 11.05am: Dan Bradbury, Christiaan Maas (a)
- 11.15am: Shane Lowry, Ricardo Gouveia
- 11.25am: JC Ritchie, Tom McKibbin
- 11.40am: Niklas Lemke, Ewen Ferguson
- 11.50am: Wenyi Ding, David Puig
- 12pm: Hennie Du Plessis, Tyrrell Hatton
- 12.10pm: Mikael Lindberg, Oliver Lindell
- 12.20pm: Jayden Schaper, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 12.30pm: Francesco Molinari, Andrea Pavan
- 12.40pm: Andy Sullivan, Patrick Reed
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
