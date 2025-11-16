Charles Schwab Cup Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

It's award season in professional golf, and the PGA Tour Champions is almost ready to start handing out its final round of prizes.

Just 36 players made it to the last tournament of the season this week, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, but only five could still mathematically reign supreme in the year-long race for the Charles Schwab Cup.

Defending champion Steven Alker began with the best possible chance in the number one position, but he had an eclectic bunch of legends ready to pounce upon any mistakes.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Stewart Cink, Ernie Els and Thomas Bjorn could claim the big prize, but each needed either a win or a high finish combined with a disasterclass from the New Zealand pro if it were to happen.

Regarding the last tournament of the season, Phoenix Country Club in Arizona stages on its 6,860-yard par-71 championship layout.

The total prize purse is $3 million, just as it was 12 months ago when Bernhard Langer triumphed by a stroke from Alker and Richard Green.

Whoever follows in Langer's footsteps by winning the Charles Schwab Cup Championship will earn over $500,000 and go a long way to ending the season close to the top of the standings, if not at the very summit.

Ending solo second will ensure a payout of $300,000 while finishing third alone is worth just over a quarter of a million dollars. The top-eight players are subject to a six-figure payday.

At the opposite end of the leaderboard, whoever finishes last will receive a consolation prize of at least $16,500, so it pays to have made it this far in the season.

Below, we have listed the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2025 Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship Prize Money Breakdown