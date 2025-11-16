Charles Schwab Cup Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
As five legends of the game attempt to win the Charles Schwab Cup, there is an identical prize money payout up for grabs at the season-ending tournament
It's award season in professional golf, and the PGA Tour Champions is almost ready to start handing out its final round of prizes.
Just 36 players made it to the last tournament of the season this week, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, but only five could still mathematically reign supreme in the year-long race for the Charles Schwab Cup.
Defending champion Steven Alker began with the best possible chance in the number one position, but he had an eclectic bunch of legends ready to pounce upon any mistakes.
Miguel Angel Jimenez, Stewart Cink, Ernie Els and Thomas Bjorn could claim the big prize, but each needed either a win or a high finish combined with a disasterclass from the New Zealand pro if it were to happen.
Regarding the last tournament of the season, Phoenix Country Club in Arizona stages on its 6,860-yard par-71 championship layout.
The total prize purse is $3 million, just as it was 12 months ago when Bernhard Langer triumphed by a stroke from Alker and Richard Green.
Whoever follows in Langer's footsteps by winning the Charles Schwab Cup Championship will earn over $500,000 and go a long way to ending the season close to the top of the standings, if not at the very summit.
Ending solo second will ensure a payout of $300,000 while finishing third alone is worth just over a quarter of a million dollars. The top-eight players are subject to a six-figure payday.
At the opposite end of the leaderboard, whoever finishes last will receive a consolation prize of at least $16,500, so it pays to have made it this far in the season.
Below, we have listed the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2025 Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.
Charles Schwab Cup Championship Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$528,000
2nd
$300,000
3rd
$252,000
4th
$210,000
5th
$180,000
6th
$151,500
7th
$120,000
8th
$105,000
9th
$90,000
10th
$78,000
11th
$75,000
12th
$72,000
13th
$69,000
14th
$66,000
15th
$63,000
16th
$60,000
17th
$57,000
18th
$54,000
19th
$48,000
20th
$42,000
21st
$36,000
22nd
$33,000
23rd
$30,000
24th
$28,500
25th
$27,000
26th
$25,500
27th
$24,000
28th
$22,500
29th
$21,750
30th
$21,000
31st
$20,250
32nd
$19,500
33rd
$18,750
34th
$18,000
35th
$17,250
36th
$16,500
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
