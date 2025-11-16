Charles Schwab Cup Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

As five legends of the game attempt to win the Charles Schwab Cup, there is an identical prize money payout up for grabs at the season-ending tournament

Bernhard Langer and Miller Brady pose with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship trophy in 2024
It's award season in professional golf, and the PGA Tour Champions is almost ready to start handing out its final round of prizes.

Defending champion Steven Alker began with the best possible chance in the number one position, but he had an eclectic bunch of legends ready to pounce upon any mistakes.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Stewart Cink, Ernie Els and Thomas Bjorn could claim the big prize, but each needed either a win or a high finish combined with a disasterclass from the New Zealand pro if it were to happen.

Regarding the last tournament of the season, Phoenix Country Club in Arizona stages on its 6,860-yard par-71 championship layout.

A Charles Schwab sign at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in 2024

The total prize purse is $3 million, just as it was 12 months ago when Bernhard Langer triumphed by a stroke from Alker and Richard Green.

Whoever follows in Langer's footsteps by winning the Charles Schwab Cup Championship will earn over $500,000 and go a long way to ending the season close to the top of the standings, if not at the very summit.

Ending solo second will ensure a payout of $300,000 while finishing third alone is worth just over a quarter of a million dollars. The top-eight players are subject to a six-figure payday.

At the opposite end of the leaderboard, whoever finishes last will receive a consolation prize of at least $16,500, so it pays to have made it this far in the season.

Below, we have listed the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2025 Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$528,000

2nd

$300,000

3rd

$252,000

4th

$210,000

5th

$180,000

6th

$151,500

7th

$120,000

8th

$105,000

9th

$90,000

10th

$78,000

11th

$75,000

12th

$72,000

13th

$69,000

14th

$66,000

15th

$63,000

16th

$60,000

17th

$57,000

18th

$54,000

19th

$48,000

20th

$42,000

21st

$36,000

22nd

$33,000

23rd

$30,000

24th

$28,500

25th

$27,000

26th

$25,500

27th

$24,000

28th

$22,500

29th

$21,750

30th

$21,000

31st

$20,250

32nd

$19,500

33rd

$18,750

34th

$18,000

35th

$17,250

36th

$16,500

