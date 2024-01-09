Ping Blueprint T Iron Review
Joe Ferguson examines what Ping's new forged blade for 2024 has to offer
A modern twist on a classic forged blade. Ping has delivered a quite stunning aesthetic here, these clubheads are as clean and crisp as any we've seen and the new shaping frames the ball beautifully at address. Performance is as strong as the looks with exceptional feel and genuine workability.
-
+
Beautiful minimalist appearance
-
+
Extremely workable
-
+
Thin soles provide excellent turf interaction
-
-
The overall dimensions are very compact
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
The 2024 product launch season is well and truly upon us, and Ping is bringing to market a brand new forged blade iron, the Blueprint T. I have been fortunate enough to get my hands on this new offering, and have put it through its paces, both indoors and outdoors, to see if it will sit amongst the best golf irons of 2024.
First things first, this iron looks absolutely stunning. The minimalist appearance of the clubhead creates a wonderfully clean and unfussy aesthetic that really suits my eye. Nothing but a simple ‘Blueprint T’ stamping adorns the back of the club which is finished in Ping's Hydropearl 2.0 chrome. In this case, less is absolutely more.
When you put the Blueprint T down behind the ball, as you would expect for irons that look to sit in the best golf blades category, the topline is razor thin. The overall dimensions of the head are very petite, but the new shorter heel-face height provides a great transition from hosel to head which is something I am always on the lookout for in an iron. They frame the ball beautifully, but with minimal offset and the aforementioned top line, you quickly become very aware of the importance of a high-quality strike.
In terms of tech, well quite honestly there isn’t much. Barring a tungsten toe screw to give a slight MOI boost, this is a pure forged blade through and through. Forged from 8620 carbon steel, with milled face and grooves, the simplicity of the design is really the standout feature.
With regards to the feel of the club, it was everything I was hoping for. The reward for a solidly struck shot is a beautifully soft and deep impact feel that competes with any of the traditional category leaders in blade irons. A far cry from the lively spring of the modern day, hollow bodied players' distance irons, the ball seems to stay on the face for an age, providing unrivalled feedback.
Speaking of feedback, make no mistake, you will be abundantly aware of any slight mishit and could probably locate the strike to within the millimeter on the clubface. With the lack of perimeter weighting, ball speed obviously suffers when striking off center but that is part and parcel of entering the world of blade irons, and something to factor into any purchasing decision.
What you lose in forgiveness however, you very much gain in workability, precision and feel. I found my sessions with the Blueprint T irons a wonderful experience of shot shaping fun! Varying curvature and trajectory was delightfully easy, as was the turf interaction, with the new narrower soles cutting through the links turf like a knife through butter.
Distance numbers were pretty moderate as I would expect from an iron in this category with fairly conservative lofts. The 7 iron comes in at 33° in the standard loft option but there are also power spec and retro spec options which would alter that to 31.5° and 34.5° respectively.
I like this loft customisation offering from Ping as it really does provide great options for those with less ‘standard’ launch conditions. Spin and launch, however, were pretty good for me in the standard lofts so that is probably where I would be staying.
Another point to note is that Ping has created the exact same loft profiles in the Blueprint T as the Blueprint S and i230 to make it easier to create blended or combo sets.
The die hard purists who grew up with Mizuno or Miura blades may still grumble at the appearance of a toe screw and the lack of a more traditional chrome finish, but for me this is the perfect modern twist on the classic blade.
If you are looking for a new set of blades this year, don’t be so distracted by the shiny chrome options on the market that you overlook the Blueprint T. I promise you, you’d regret not trying them.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Srixon ZX5 LS 9.5
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Taylormade MG4 54 and 60 degree
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
Which LIV Golfers Are Qualified For The Masters?
The 10 players who have already guaranteed their spots at the first Major of the year
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why Almost Half Of The 30 Korn Ferry Tour Graduates Were Unexpectedly Forced To Qualify For The Sony Open
A combination of PGA Tour regulars choosing to start their season in Hawaii and a change in priority ranking for the lower categories has seen the hopes of many Korn Ferry Tour graduates dashed...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Where Next For Tiger Woods Following His Split With Nike?
The 15-time Major champion brought at end to his iconic partnership with Nike recently - but what will Tiger wear next?
By Jonny Leighfield Published