The Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The penultimate event of the LPGA Tour season offers up one of its largest non-Major payouts as players try to qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship
Following five events in Asia, the LPGA Tour has returned to American shores for the penultimate tournament of the season.
The week began with WNBA Star Caitlin Clark's second appearance in the Pro-Am while Kai Trump made her LPGA Tour debut as a sponsor's invite.
The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican is the final chance for players to bag a spot in the Race To CME Globe top-60 and qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship next week.
Prior to a big four rounds at Pelican Golf Club in Florida, there were a number of big names in danger of missing out on the season finale. If they make it to Tiburon Golf Club via strong performances, they will be able to compete for the lion's share of the $11 million purse.
But before that, there is one of the biggest non-Major prize purses of the year up for grabs as well as - crucially - a whole heap of Race To CME Globe points.
The Annika has a $3.25 million total prize purse on the line - a total which is bettered only by the JM Eagle LA Championship ($3.75m), the Dow Championship ($3.3m) and the FM Championship ($4m).
This week's winner will scoop almost $500,000 and 500 Race To CME Globe points while finishing solo second will secure a check for over $300,000. Each of the top-six should bank six-figure payouts, too.
Such an impressive prize purse means that even making the cut should see players earn over $7,500 while a top-20 could result in a pro collecting in excess of $40,000.
Below is the complete prize money payout for The Annika 2025, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account based on 65 players finishing all four rounds.
The Annika Prize Money Breakdown 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$487,500
2nd
$306,559
3rd
$222,385
4th
$172,033
5th
$138,467
6th
$113,291
7th
$94,829
8th
$83,081
9th
$74,689
10th
$67,975
11th
$62,939
12th
$58,741
13th
$55,049
14th
$51,694
15th
$48,672
16th
$45,987
17th
$43,639
18th
$41,624
19th
$39,945
20th
$38,603
21st
$37,262
22nd
$35,917
23rd
$34,576
24th
$33,232
25th
$32,058
26th
$30,884
27th
$29,707
28th
$28,531
29th
$27,358
30th
$26,351
31st
$25,343
32nd
$24,336
33rd
$23,329
34th
$22,321
35th
$21,483
36th
$20,644
37th
$19,806
38th
$18,965
39th
$18,126
40th
$17,455
41st
$16,785
42nd
$16,114
43rd
$15,440
44th
$14,770
45th
$14,267
46th
$13,761
47th
$13,258
48th
$12,755
49th
$12,252
50th
$11,748
51st
$11,414
52nd
$11,078
53rd
$10,740
54th
$10,407
55th
$10,069
56th
$9,733
57th
$9,399
58th
$9,063
59th
$8,729
60th
$8,392
61st
$8,225
62nd
$8,054
63rd
$7,889
64th
$7,722
65th
$7,551
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
