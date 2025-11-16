The Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The penultimate event of the LPGA Tour season offers up one of its largest non-Major payouts as players try to qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship

Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam pose with The Annika trophy after the former&#039;s win in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Following five events in Asia, the LPGA Tour has returned to American shores for the penultimate tournament of the season.

The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican is the final chance for players to bag a spot in the Race To CME Globe top-60 and qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship next week.

Prior to a big four rounds at Pelican Golf Club in Florida, there were a number of big names in danger of missing out on the season finale. If they make it to Tiburon Golf Club via strong performances, they will be able to compete for the lion's share of the $11 million purse.

But before that, there is one of the biggest non-Major prize purses of the year up for grabs as well as - crucially - a whole heap of Race To CME Globe points.

The CME Group Tour Championship trophy in between two bouquets of yellow roses

The CME Group Tour Championship trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Annika has a $3.25 million total prize purse on the line - a total which is bettered only by the JM Eagle LA Championship ($3.75m), the Dow Championship ($3.3m) and the FM Championship ($4m).

This week's winner will scoop almost $500,000 and 500 Race To CME Globe points while finishing solo second will secure a check for over $300,000. Each of the top-six should bank six-figure payouts, too.

Such an impressive prize purse means that even making the cut should see players earn over $7,500 while a top-20 could result in a pro collecting in excess of $40,000.

Below is the complete prize money payout for The Annika 2025, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account based on 65 players finishing all four rounds.

The Annika Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$487,500

2nd

$306,559

3rd

$222,385

4th

$172,033

5th

$138,467

6th

$113,291

7th

$94,829

8th

$83,081

9th

$74,689

10th

$67,975

11th

$62,939

12th

$58,741

13th

$55,049

14th

$51,694

15th

$48,672

16th

$45,987

17th

$43,639

18th

$41,624

19th

$39,945

20th

$38,603

21st

$37,262

22nd

$35,917

23rd

$34,576

24th

$33,232

25th

$32,058

26th

$30,884

27th

$29,707

28th

$28,531

29th

$27,358

30th

$26,351

31st

$25,343

32nd

$24,336

33rd

$23,329

34th

$22,321

35th

$21,483

36th

$20,644

37th

$19,806

38th

$18,965

39th

$18,126

40th

$17,455

41st

$16,785

42nd

$16,114

43rd

$15,440

44th

$14,770

45th

$14,267

46th

$13,761

47th

$13,258

48th

$12,755

49th

$12,252

50th

$11,748

51st

$11,414

52nd

$11,078

53rd

$10,740

54th

$10,407

55th

$10,069

56th

$9,733

57th

$9,399

58th

$9,063

59th

$8,729

60th

$8,392

61st

$8,225

62nd

$8,054

63rd

$7,889

64th

$7,722

65th

$7,551

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

