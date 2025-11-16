The Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican Full Prize Money Payout 2025

Following five events in Asia, the LPGA Tour has returned to American shores for the penultimate tournament of the season.

The week began with WNBA Star Caitlin Clark's second appearance in the Pro-Am while Kai Trump made her LPGA Tour debut as a sponsor's invite.

The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican is the final chance for players to bag a spot in the Race To CME Globe top-60 and qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship next week.

Prior to a big four rounds at Pelican Golf Club in Florida, there were a number of big names in danger of missing out on the season finale. If they make it to Tiburon Golf Club via strong performances, they will be able to compete for the lion's share of the $11 million purse.

But before that, there is one of the biggest non-Major prize purses of the year up for grabs as well as - crucially - a whole heap of Race To CME Globe points.

The Annika has a $3.25 million total prize purse on the line - a total which is bettered only by the JM Eagle LA Championship ($3.75m), the Dow Championship ($3.3m) and the FM Championship ($4m).

This week's winner will scoop almost $500,000 and 500 Race To CME Globe points while finishing solo second will secure a check for over $300,000. Each of the top-six should bank six-figure payouts, too.

Such an impressive prize purse means that even making the cut should see players earn over $7,500 while a top-20 could result in a pro collecting in excess of $40,000.

Below is the complete prize money payout for The Annika 2025, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account based on 65 players finishing all four rounds.

The Annika Prize Money Breakdown 2025