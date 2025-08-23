Cameron Adam Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Amateur

Cameron Adam is one of the amatuer game's top stars.

His considerable talents were there for all to see during the 2025 Betfred British Masters, where he was firmly in contention for the title with one round to play at The Belfry.

Here are 10 things to know about the Scottish golfer.

Cameron Adam Facts

1. Cameron Adam was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, but is based in Fife.

2. He was the 2023 Scottish Amateur champion.

3. Along the way, he broke the course records at Royal Dornoch and Tain with back-to-back 63s.

4. He graduated from Northwestern University in June 2025 after a glittering college career that included helping the team to victory at the 2024 St Andrews Links Collegiate.

5. He earned a place in the 2025 Open at Royal Portrush after winning the Open Amateur Series, although he missed the cut at the Major.

6. In August 2025, he was named to that year's Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team at Cypress Point.

7. His DP World Tour debut came at the 2025 Betfred British Masters, After three rounds, he was T5, just three back of leader Matt Fitzpatrick.

8. He began the tournament at the top of the Global Amateur Pathway as he closed in on a DP World Tour card.

Adam's caddie at the Betfred British Masters was Gregor Tait, who he beat at the Scottish Amateur (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. His caddie that week was Gregor Tait, who he had beaten in the final of the 2023 Scottish Amateur.

10. His mentor is fellow Scot and left-hander, Robert MacIntyre.