Cameron Adam Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Amateur
Cameron Adam shot to prominence as a contender for the 2025 Betfred British Masters title. Here are 10 facts about the talented Scot
Cameron Adam is one of the amatuer game's top stars.
His considerable talents were there for all to see during the 2025 Betfred British Masters, where he was firmly in contention for the title with one round to play at The Belfry.
Here are 10 things to know about the Scottish golfer.
Cameron Adam Facts
1. Cameron Adam was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, but is based in Fife.
2. He was the 2023 Scottish Amateur champion.
3. Along the way, he broke the course records at Royal Dornoch and Tain with back-to-back 63s.
4. He graduated from Northwestern University in June 2025 after a glittering college career that included helping the team to victory at the 2024 St Andrews Links Collegiate.
5. He earned a place in the 2025 Open at Royal Portrush after winning the Open Amateur Series, although he missed the cut at the Major.
6. In August 2025, he was named to that year's Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team at Cypress Point.
7. His DP World Tour debut came at the 2025 Betfred British Masters, After three rounds, he was T5, just three back of leader Matt Fitzpatrick.
8. He began the tournament at the top of the Global Amateur Pathway as he closed in on a DP World Tour card.
9. His caddie that week was Gregor Tait, who he had beaten in the final of the 2023 Scottish Amateur.
10. His mentor is fellow Scot and left-hander, Robert MacIntyre.
From
Edinburgh, Scotland
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Former college
Northwestern University
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Major debut
2025 Open
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
