Who Is Marco Penge's Caddie? Meet Max Bill
Penge has been enjoying a superb 2025 and, throughout the season, he has had regular caddie Max Bill on the bag. Get to know him better here...
Since turning professional in 2017, Marco Penge has enjoyed a number of successes, with the Englishman really finding his game since 2023.
Penge is regarded as one of the longest hitters on the planet and, since graduating to the DP World Tour in 2023, and barely keeping his playing rights in 2024, he has hit the ground running in 2025.
Throughout that season, he has had caddie Max Bill on the bag and, in this piece, we get to know him a little bit better.
An experienced looper, Bill has been on the bag of multiple players on the DP World Tour, including Scotsman and former winner on the circuit, David Law.
Although it's unclear as to how long the pair have worked together, it's obvious that the duo have a strong bond, especially when Penge was suspended in December 2024 for three-months due to placing bets on golf events.
Returning in February 2025, Penge won the Hainan Classic in April and, following his victory, stated: "After my time off, it was the thing that I wanted to really prove to myself and prove to everyone, to show what a player I am.
"My caddie, through that time, has been my rock. And my wife and my whole team - I wouldn't be where I am without them. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger."
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A post shared by Marco Penge (@marcopenge)
A photo posted by on
Following on from that victory, Penge registered numerous strong results, including a runner-up finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.
The best was yet to come, though, at the Danish Golf Championships, where Penge fired rounds of 64, 68, 69 and 67 to win by a single stroke, wrapping up a second DP World Tour title in three months for the pair.
Before Bill, Penge had Chris Selfridge on the bag. The Englishman has caddied for the likes of two-time PGA Tour winner Ryan Fox, as well as Tom McKibbin.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.