Who Is Marco Penge's Caddie? Meet Max Bill

Since turning professional in 2017, Marco Penge has enjoyed a number of successes, with the Englishman really finding his game since 2023.

Penge is regarded as one of the longest hitters on the planet and, since graduating to the DP World Tour in 2023, and barely keeping his playing rights in 2024, he has hit the ground running in 2025.

Throughout that season, he has had caddie Max Bill on the bag and, in this piece, we get to know him a little bit better.

Bill and Penge celebrate at the 2025 Danish Golf Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

An experienced looper, Bill has been on the bag of multiple players on the DP World Tour, including Scotsman and former winner on the circuit, David Law.

Although it's unclear as to how long the pair have worked together, it's obvious that the duo have a strong bond, especially when Penge was suspended in December 2024 for three-months due to placing bets on golf events.

Returning in February 2025, Penge won the Hainan Classic in April and, following his victory, stated: "After my time off, it was the thing that I wanted to really prove to myself and prove to everyone, to show what a player I am.

"My caddie, through that time, has been my rock. And my wife and my whole team - I wouldn't be where I am without them. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger."

Following on from that victory, Penge registered numerous strong results, including a runner-up finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.

The best was yet to come, though, at the Danish Golf Championships, where Penge fired rounds of 64, 68, 69 and 67 to win by a single stroke, wrapping up a second DP World Tour title in three months for the pair.

Before Bill, Penge had Chris Selfridge on the bag. The Englishman has caddied for the likes of two-time PGA Tour winner Ryan Fox, as well as Tom McKibbin.