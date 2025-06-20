Ethan Fang Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Amateur Golfer

Ethan Fang is one of the best amateur golfers in the world and is destined to enjoy a career in the professional game once he leaves college. Discover more about his life and career via these facts.

ETHAN FANG FACTS

1. Fang was born in Plano, Texas and went to Plano West High, graduating in Spring 2023.

2. He is 6 feet tall (1.83m).

3. The American reached the Round of 16 at the 2022 US Junior Amateur at Brandon Dunes. He also finished sixth at the 2022 PGA Junior Championship and third at the 2022 AJGA Junior Players Championship.

4. He finished fourth at the 2023 Texas Amateur.

5. Fang reached a career high of seventh in the AJGA Rolex Rankings.

6. Fang signed a letter of intent to attend the University of California, Berkeley but only spent his Freshman year there.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

7. Starting from his Sophomore year, Fang has attended Oklahoma State University.

8. Fang is yet to win an amateur event but has twice come second. He was runner-up at the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods with three consecutive 69s, while he also finished T2nd at the Pauma Valley Invitational in Spring 2024.

9. In his first season with OSU, Fang came third in three separate collegiate events - including the 2024 Pac-12 Men's Golf Championships.

10. He reached the quarter-finals of the 2024 US Amateur at Hazeltine.

A post shared by Ethan Fang (@ethanfang2) A photo posted by on

11. He was a member of the OSU roster which won the 2025 NCAA D1 Men's Golf Championship.

12. Fang's highest position in the World Amateur Golf Ranking is seventh (June 2025).

13. He is sponsored by Callaway Golf.

14. In his first-ever trip to Europe, Fang reached the final of The Amateur Championship in 2025 via a 5&4 win over Finland's Veikka Viskari.

ETHAN FANG BIO