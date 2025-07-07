Stop Giving Me 'Helpful' Hints - Why I Don't Want Unsolicited Golf Advice (And What To Say To People Who Offer It)

Unsolicited advice given on the range is something that’s been highlighted on social media thanks to Georgia Ball’s viral post, which in my opinion summed up the majority of my range visits when I was a young amateur. But what if that advice is given on the golf course?

We’ve all been there, your golf isn’t at its best and midway through the round your playing partner starts offering you “helpful” advice on some swing changes. Except it isn’t helpful. It’s what they learnt on YouTube the night before and now you’re completely screwed. Those 12 new swing thoughts are fighting your already confused, and quite frankly, aggravated golfer's brain, and you now want to scream.

It’s not just about assuming that a golfer wants help. The act of offering advice and that advice being constantly accepted actually breaks the Rules of Golf. If advice continues to be taken and not rejected then the player who is recovering it is under breach of rule 10.2 so that in itself is not a laughing matter. It will result in penalties if you’re playing a stroke play round or loss of hole in matchplay!

The assumption that you want help and need it is the first part of this. I receive unsolicited swing advice whilst I’m giving playing lessons to groups of women by men who aren’t even on the same hole and who have assumed that I haven’t played for long, let alone that I am actually the coach.

Assumption is a huge part of this. Would you offer advice to somebody on what they should buy at the supermarket? No. Why? Because they haven’t asked for it. They may have dietary requirements we aren’t aware of, they may be on a tight budget. We don’t offer advice as we don't know enough about that person to be helpful and again, they haven’t asked for it.

(Image credit: Tom Miles/Howard Boylan)

So why do people feel it necessary to offer advice to golfers on the course? They don’t know about any physical limitations or injuries that a player may have, which can limit how they move in the golf swing. They don’t know what that golfer has been through personally, which may be a reason behind them playing poorly.

Offering advice can often make things worse for that golfer. So here’s an idea, wait until you are asked. Plus, don’t assume that your advice is correct! Unless you’re a qualified professional coach and have correct and effective advice to offer, just stay quiet. Even as a coach I won’t offer advice to anyone I’m playing with on the course unless they ask for it.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Has anyone ever taken advice and it has in fact improved their golf? Of course. But I would err on the side of caution when thinking about offering it. Everyone has learnt golf in their own individual ways. There are certain swing thoughts and routines that work for one person, yet they can make another person's golf worse. Advice can be massively contradictory to the theory a golfer has been taught in lessons.

But it’s going to happen and let’s face it, it's usually a man telling a woman to change something (though not always). Many women I coach will tell me about their well meaning husbands offering handy hints the entire way round 9 holes and by the end they are ready to strangle them. This help merely raises tension levels to the point where they can’t hit the ball and instead want to hit their dearest!

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

So how can you let that extremely giving person know you don’t want their offerings and that they should zip it.

1. Be straight and simply say that you would rather you didn’t have more to think about, and raise the point about the breach of rules (if this is happening in competition rounds.)

2. Say,“Thank you, I’ll bear that in mind, but I prefer to focus on the key points my instructor has given me.” Having a planned response within your armoury will stop people in their tracks. Work out what your one liner is and deliver it without hesitation.

3. If the advice keeps coming, even though you’ve delivered that all important shut down phrase, offer advice back. Ask the question, “Do you breathe in or out at the top of your backswing?” As their golf spirals downhill they’ll soon be focusing more on trying to fix their own golf and less on trying to disrupt yours. Harsh but sometimes drastic measures are what it takes!

4. There is such a thing as a serial advice giver. Avoiding playing with them will only mean they’re giving advice to someone else. If you are paired up, tell them politely before you start the game that many golfers (including yourself) don’t appreciate being given advice on the course as it can be counterproductive and hugely off-putting.

I know golfers that learnt to play with advice givers, so they deem it appropriate to give advice themselves, believing it’s the done thing. You may be guilty of this and not realise it!

The most important skill when it comes to playing this game is the ability to stay in your own zone. Having a bulletproof pre-shot routine and being able to mute other players' chattering and helpful gestures is a gift worth practicing.

As long as you’ve got coping mechanisms for dealing with generous advice givers you will find less of a damaging effect on your game. If you feel compelled to help that struggling golfer with what is an obvious issue then wait until asked, or wait until you’re in the bar after the round.