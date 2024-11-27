Which Driver Dominated The LPGA Tour In 2024?

The 2024 LPGA Tour season has come to an end, highlighted by a historic campaign from Nelly Korda. The 26-year-old American made headlines early on, winning five of her first six tournaments in an unprecedented start to the year. She went on to claim two more titles, solidifying her position as World No 1 and earning the coveted Rolex Player of the Year award.

Other players also enjoyed standout seasons. Japan's Yuko Saso became the youngest ever player to win the US Women's Open twice. Lauren Coughlin, a maiden LPGA Tour winner, secured two victories, while Australian Hannah Green celebrated her best year yet with three titles.

Ruoning Yin and Lydia Ko matched Green’s three wins and Ko also added a crowning achievement by claiming Olympic gold, which earned her induction into the LPGA Hall of Fame as its 35th and youngest member.

Altogether, the season saw 20 different winners, each contributing to an exciting year. As an intriguing insight into the game, we take a look at the drivers used by this year's champions and reveal which brand came out on top.

Drive-On Championship

Winner: Nelly Korda

Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 MAX

Nelly Korda has a 10.5° TaylorMade Qi10 MAX driver, which is fitted with a Mitsubishi Diamana GT 60 S shaft. With an unusual head shape, it is designed to offer incredible forgiveness. It’s easy to launch and very stable.

“The reason why I picked the Qi10 Max driver is the look of it compared to the other models. When I put it down and look at it I feel like I can hit any shot I want with the subtle blue face and silver topline,” Korda says.

“When I look down at it I feel like I can aim it realy well and I know where the center of the clubface too. For a golfer, if you don’t like the look of the club, you’re never going to be able to it hit. Once I put the Qi10 Max down and teed it up, I feel like I could hit any shot I wanted to.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions

Winner: Lydia Ko

Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K

Lydia Ko uses a 9-degree Ping G430 Max 10k driver, fitted with a Mitsubishi Diamana GT 50 S flex shaft. On a layout where fairways hit far outweighed driving distance, Ko’s driver played a key supporting role down the stretch as she fended off the competition to win the tournament.

HSBC Women's World Championship

Winner: Hannah Green

Driver: Srixon ZX7 Mk II.

Srixon's ZX7 Mk II driver is designed for players that love to adjust their driver both with weight and the hosel, allowing for optimal launch and spin conditions. Hannah Green hit exactly 50 percent of fairways in her victory, and averaged 252 yards off the tee for the tournament, showing that driving consistency was key.

Hannah Green (Image credit: Getty Images)

Honda LPGA Thailand

Winner: Patty Tavatanakit

Driver: Titleist TSR2

The TSR2 driver is one of the more forgiving Titleist models within the TSR line, and that combined with its distance make it an ideal fit for any woman. For Patty Tavatanakit, it was solid throughout the week, where she found 40 of 56 fairways, giving herself clear looks at the green often. Not only was she finding plenty of fairways, but she was very long as well, averaging 284 off the tee for the tournament.

Patty Tavatanakit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ford Championship Presented By KCC

Winner: Nelly Korda

Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 MAX

Nelly Korda came from behind to win the Ford Championship Presented by KCC by two shots after shooting a final round seven-under par 65 with the Qi10 Max driver in her hands.

FIR HILLS SERI Pak Championship

Winner: Nelly Korda

Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 MAX

Nelly Korda's win at the FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship was her 10th career LPGA Tour victory and 15th professional win worldwide. She returned to the number one spot in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings after her win.

Blue Bay LPGA

Winner: Bailey Tardy

Driver: Mizuno ST-Z 230 9.5 degree

Using Mizuno's ST-Z 230 low-spinning driver, five birdies over the closing eight holes helped Bailey Tardy finish at 15-under and break the 72-hole scoring record by a total of six shots. This was Tardy’s maiden LPGA Tour victory, she is only in her second season on the Tour, but leading the 2023 Women’s US Open after three rounds at Pebble Beach was a sign of immense promise for the then rookie.

Bailey Tardy (Image credit: Getty Images)

JM Eagle LA Championship

Winner: Hannah Green

Driver: Srixon ZX7 Mk II.

In her second victory of 2024, Hannah Green showed that it is possible to defend a title, as she won this same tournament in 2023. The 27-year-old Aussie did so in style by holing out twice from off the greens in a pivotal back-nine stretch at challenging Wilshire Country Club.

Chevron Championship

Winner: Nelly Korda

Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 MAX

World No 1 Nelly Korda tied the record for the most consecutive LPGA wins, matching the five in a row set by Nancy Lopez in 1978 and repeated by Annika Sorenstam across 2004 and 2005, by winning the Chevron Championship - the first major of 2024.

T-Mobile Matchplay

Winner: Nelly Korda

Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 MAX

Nelly Korda won the 2024 T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards by defeating Leona Maguire 4&3 in the championship match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. The 26-year-old took the winner’s cheque for $300,000 from the $2 million purse.

US Open Presented By Ally

Winner: Yuka Saso

Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke

Yuka Saso dominated off the tee using the Paradym Ai Smoke driver and Chrome Tour golf ball to become the youngest ever player to win the US Women's Open twice.

Yuka Saso (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mizuho America's Open

Winner: Nelly Korda

Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 MAX

Finding the fairway at 18, courtesy of a long, straight drive, proved to be critical to Korda’s Mizuho America’s Open win. She shot a final round 71 to finish at 14-under par and narrowly clinch victory from Hannah Green, who needed a par at the last to force a play-off but made a bogey.

Cognizant Founder’s Cup

Winner: Rose Zhang

Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Rose Zhang birdied four of her final five holes, overcoming a three-stroke deficit, to secure her second LPGA Tour victory at the Cognizant Founders Cup. She used the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond, which is Callaway’s lowest-spinning driver. Zhang has a 9-degree head cranked up to 9.5 degrees with a Fujikura Ventus Red 5S shaft in it.

Rose Zhang (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dow Championship

Winners: Ruoning Yin & Jeeno Thitikul

Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Former World No 1s Atthaya Thitikul and Ruoning Yin claimed a team victory with a one-shot win at the LPGA Tour's Dow Championship.

The 21-year-olds partnered for the first time and finished 22-under for the week, carding a bogey-free 62 in better-ball at Midland Country Club to finish a shot clear of Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho.

Yin & Thitikul are both Callaway staff players using the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond driver.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Winner: Amy Yang

Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Using Callaway's Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond driver, Amy Yang prevailed to win her first career Major championship on her 75th attempt. Yang finished three strokes ahead of fellow tour veterans Ko Jin-Young, Lilia Vu, and Miyu Yamashita, who all finished T2 on 4-under-par.

Amy Yang (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meijer LPGA Classic For Simply Give

Winner: Lilia Vu

Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

Another Callaway ambassador, Lilia Vu, won the Meijer LPGA Classic in a playoff against Lexi Thompson and Grace Mim. Vu, returning from a back injury, holed a five-foot birdie putt on the third extra hole at Blythefield Country Club - her fifth LPGA Tour victory.

Winner: Linnea Strom

Driver: PXG Black Ops

Sweden's Linnea Strom uses PXG's Black ops driver, and after making the cut on the number with a birdie on her 36th hole, she played with zero expectations in the final round, and with nothing to lose. Strom shot a final-round 60, jumping from T52 to the clubhouse lead to become the second Rolex First-Time Winner of the 2024 LPGA Tour season, and the 15th different player from Sweden to claim at least one Tour victory in her career.

Linnea Strom (Image credit: Getty Images)

CPKC Women's Open

Winner: Lauren Coughlin

Driver: Ping G430 MAX 10K

For Lauren Coughlin, this was her first LPGA Tour victory in 103 starts on Tour and like Lydia Ko, she plays Ping's G430 MAX driver. The American shot one-under 71 in the final round, including making a crucial birdie putt on the penultimate hole, to ensure a two-stroke victory over Japan's Mao Saigo.

Dana Open

Winner: Chanettee Wannasaen

Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

The Dana Open was Chanettee Wannasaen’s second LPGA Tour title. She birdied the final two holes to hold off Haeran Ryu by a stroke and become the third Thai golfer to win in 2024, collecting the $262,500 winner's prize.

The Amundi Evian Championship

Winner: Ayake Furue

Driver: Bridgestone B3 SD 9.5 degree

Ayake Furue relied on the powerful Bridgestone B3 SD driver on her way to winning her first Major, the Amundi Evian Championship, by a single shot. She holed an impressive eagle putt from 15 feet on the final green in at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Ayake Furue (Image credit: Getty Images)

FM Championship

Winner: Haeran Ryu

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus

TaylorMade's Stealth 2 Plus was one of three new models launched in 2023, designed with a compact footprint and a sliding weight to help golfers dial in their ball flight. After recording eight top-10 finishes in her previous 18 LPGA Tour starts, Haeran Ryu broke through to earn her second victory on the LPGA Tour at the inaugural FM Championship. Ryu won in dramatic fashion, outlasting Jin Young Ko in a playoff after making a par on the first hole to Ko's bogey.

Hae Ran Ryu (Image credit: Getty Images)

ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open

Winner: Lauren Coughlin

Driver: Ping G430 10k Max

Ping ambassador Lauren Coughlin secured her second LPGA Tour victory in three starts after winning the 2024 ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

AIG Women’s Open

Winner: Lydia Ko

Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K

Played at The Home of Golf, Lydia Ko shot a final-round, three-under-par 69 around the Old Course to claim her third major title by two strokes over Lilia Vu, Jiyai Shin, Nelly Korda and Ruoning Yin

Lydia Ko (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portland Classic

Winner: Moriya Jutanugarn

Driver: Titleist TSR3 9.0

The Titleist TSR3 driver is designed for players that have a consistent impact position like Moriya Jutanugarn. She shot a final-round 66 at Columbia Edgewater Country Club to win in dramatic fashion and claim her third win on the LPGA Tour at the 2024 Portland Classic.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Winner: Jasmine Suwannapura

Driver: Titleist TSR1 10.0

The TSR1 driver is the lightest in Titleist's TSR lineup and off the tee it helped Jasmine Suwannapura earn her third career LPGA Tour victory at the 2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G after making an eagle on the second extra hole to win in a playoff over Lucy Li.

Jasmine Suwannapura (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kroger Queen City Championship

Winner: Lydia Ko

Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K

Lydia Ko blitzed the field by five shots to claim her third LPGA Tour title of the 2024 season in a perfect display of golf during the final round of the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G.

Buick LPGA Shanghai

Winner: Ruoning Yin

Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Shanghai native home crowd favourite Ruoning Yin earned her fourth career victory in dominating fashion at Qizhong Garden Golf Club shattering the 72-hole tournament scoring record that was first set in 2019 by Danielle Kang.

Ruoning Yin (Image credit: Getty Images)

BMW Ladies Championship

Winner: Hannah Green

Driver: Srixon ZX7 Mk II

For the first time since 2019, Hannah Green won wire-to-wire at the BMW Ladies Championship. The Aussie co-led with two others after the first round and then was the solo leader in the clubhouse the rest of the week. She earned her third victory of 2024 joining Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko as players this season to win at least three times.

TOTO Japan Classic

Winner: Rio Takeda

Driver: Srixon ZX7

Rio Takeda plays the Srixon ZX7 driver and she added to her incredible run of form in 2024. The Japanese star secured the TOTO Japan Classic title in a six-hole playoff against Marina Alex. Since mid-April, Takeda has put her name to seven LPGA of Japan Tour wins, with the TOTO Japan Classic her first LPGA Tour victory.

Maybank Championship

Winner: Ruoning Yin

Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Ruoning Yin pulled away from the field to secure her third victory of the 2024 season and her fifth victory since 2022 when she began her LPGA Tour career. Her win at the 2024 Maybank Championship comes was just two weeks after she won in her home country at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

LOTTE Championship Presented By Hoakalei

Winner: A Lim Kim

Driver: Ping G430 MAX

Driving with Ping's G430 MAX, this was A Lim Kim’s second LPGA Tour title, closing with a four-under 68 for a two-stroke victory over playing partner Nataliya Guseva.

The ANNIKA Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican

Winner: Nelly Korda

Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 MAX

Korda finished 2024 in the same way she began with her victory in the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, where she shot a final round three-under par 67 to finish on 14-under, three shots clear of the field.

CME Tour Championship

Winner: Atthaya Thitikul

Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

In a dramatic showdown, Atthaya Thitikul eagled the 17th to tie with Angel Yin at 21-under. She then produced a birdie on the 18th to clinch the championship and her fourth career LPGA title, taking home a $4 million winner’s check, the largest prize in women’s golf history.

