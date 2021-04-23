Learn more about the 2020 US Women's Open winner with these facts.

7 Things You Didn’t Know About A Lim Kim

Kim’s 2020 US Women’s Open win came as an extraordinary shock to the sport, as the South Korean won the tournament on her debut.

Currently playing on the LPGA of Korea Tour, Kim will step up to the LPGA Tour on a full-time basis.

1. A Lim Kim was born on 4 October, 1995, in South Korea.

2. While just 18, Kim turned professional in 2013, but didn’t start playing on the LPGA of Korea Tour (KLPGA) until 2016.

3. Kim has two wins to her name on the KLPGA, with her first coming at the Se Ri Pak Invitational in 2018, before she won the MY Munyoung Queens Park Championship a year later.

4. Kim’s LPGA major championship debut came at the 2020 US Women’s Open, which she spectacularly won by one shot. Entering the final round five shots off the lead, Kim birdied the final three holes to shoot 67 and become just the fifth player to win on their debut at the US Women’s Open.

5. Following the victory, Kim wanted nothing more than to revel in the moment:

“I love this course, I love this environment. I want to put a tent up here and stay a few more days.”

6. Due to the shortened 2020 season, it became more difficult for players on other tours to enter the LPGA Tour. The LPGA decided that if non-members won a major, she would have the option to accept full LPGA status. As a result, Kim enters her rookie season on the LPGA Tour at 25-years-old for the 2021 season.

7. Her 2020 season on the KLPGA Tour also displayed her competitive form, making 17 cuts in 18 starts with four top-10 finishes. Her best result of the season, T5, came at the Hana Financial Group Championship.