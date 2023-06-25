12 Things You Didn't Know About Ayaka Furue

The Japanese star is making a big impression on the LPGA Tour – here are some things about her you may not have known

Ayaka Furue during the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol
Ayaka Furue took up golf when she was three
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

Ayaka Furue is one of the game’s rising stars and is already making her mark on the LPGA Tour since earning her card in 2022. Here are some facts about the 23-year-old.

1. Ayaka Furue was born in Kobe, Japan on 27 May 2000

2. She took up golf at the age of three and was coached by had father, Yoshihiro

3. As well as a budding golfer in her younger years, Furue was also a keen swimmer from the age of four

4. As an amateur, she had a string of wins, including the 2018 Kansai Women's Amateur Championship

5. She won the 2018 Junior Golf World Cup with the Japan team. She also represented Japan at the 2018 Asian Games

6. Furue turned professional in 2019

7. She has achieved eight wins on LPGA of Japan Tour, most recently in the 2022 Fujitsu Ladies

8. She was named the 2020-21 Player of the Year on the JLPGA.

9. Furue earned her LPGA Tour card for 2022 via qualifying school

10. Furue's maiden LPGA Tour win came in the 2022 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links Golf Course which included a course record 10 under 62.

Ayaka Furue with the trophy after the 2022 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open

Ayaka Furue won the 2022 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open

11. At 5ft she is the shortest player on the LPGA Tour

12. Furue had career earnings of $1,706,023 before the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

