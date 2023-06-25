12 Things You Didn't Know About Ayaka Furue
The Japanese star is making a big impression on the LPGA Tour – here are some things about her you may not have known
Ayaka Furue is one of the game’s rising stars and is already making her mark on the LPGA Tour since earning her card in 2022. Here are some facts about the 23-year-old.
1. Ayaka Furue was born in Kobe, Japan on 27 May 2000
2. She took up golf at the age of three and was coached by had father, Yoshihiro
3. As well as a budding golfer in her younger years, Furue was also a keen swimmer from the age of four
4. As an amateur, she had a string of wins, including the 2018 Kansai Women's Amateur Championship
5. She won the 2018 Junior Golf World Cup with the Japan team. She also represented Japan at the 2018 Asian Games
6. Furue turned professional in 2019
7. She has achieved eight wins on LPGA of Japan Tour, most recently in the 2022 Fujitsu Ladies
8. She was named the 2020-21 Player of the Year on the JLPGA.
9. Furue earned her LPGA Tour card for 2022 via qualifying school
10. Furue's maiden LPGA Tour win came in the 2022 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links Golf Course which included a course record 10 under 62.
11. At 5ft she is the shortest player on the LPGA Tour
12. Furue had career earnings of $1,706,023 before the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
