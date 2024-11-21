Nelly Korda Claims LPGA Awards Double After Seven-Win Season
Nelly Korda was handed the two top prizes at the LPGA Awards after a seven-win season including her second Major
Nelly Korda capped her best season on tour by claiming the top two prizes on offer at the 2024 LPGA Awards.
Unsurprisingly, the 26-year-old won both the Rolex Player of the Year and Annika Major Award - which is handed out to the Major champion that performed best in all five of the biggest events.
Korda claimed her second Major at the Chevron Championship as part of an amazing seven-win season where she claimed $4.2m in prize money.
"It's been crazy, it's been such a fun year, full of ups and downs, but I am so, so grateful for my team sitting right here," said Korda. "It's been an amazing year and I'm so grateful to be doing what I love."
The World No.1 had an incredible start to the season as she won five consecutive tournaments culminating in her second Major title, before going on to win six times in seven starts at the Mizuno Americas Open in June.
Korda than took a seventh trophy home in the final regular season event on the LPGA schedule - The ANNIKA at Pelican last week.
After being handed the trophies on the eve of the LPGA Tour's season finale at Tiburon Golf Club - the CME Group Tour Championship - Korda will hope to sign off the campaign with yet another victory.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
And it would be a big one, as many of the best female golfers in the world go head-to-head one more time for a whopping $4 million and be crowned the Race To CME Globe Champion.
Along with winning the Chevron, Korda finished tied for second at the AIG Women's Open, T26 at the Evian Championship but missed the cut at both the US Open and Women's PGA Championship.
Those results gave Korda the Annika Major Award for performances in the big five events - and yet more silverware to add to her overflowing trophy cabinet.
Korda following Lilia Vu's success last year means Americans have claimed back-to-back Player of the Year awards for the first time since 1993-94 with Betsy King and Beth Daniel.
Lydia Ko won the Heather Farr Perseverance Award after a three-win season including the AIG Women's Open in a stunning renaissance that also included taking Olympic gold in Paris.
"2024 has felt like a fairytale, one word, fairytale," said Ko. "I can't believe it, even now while looking at some of the highlights. I still get goosebumps."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Simon Holmes Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Famous Coach And Sky Sports Golf Presenter
The renowned coach and Sky Sports Golf analyst has worked with some of the game’s best-ever players
By Michael Weston Published
-
The Putting Yips Made Me Do Something I Swore I'd Never Consider...
Poor form on the greens forced Elliott Heath to change his putting method. The results have been transformational...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
LPGA Tour Announces 2025 Schedule
The 2025 LPGA Tour season will have two new events including a visit to Mexico, while the biennial International Crown returns
By Mike Hall Published
-
Anyone From Nelly Korda To 60th-Place Carlota Ciganda Can Win The Biggest Check In Women's Golf History This Week - Here's Why
The LPGA Tour season culminates in the CME Globe Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club this week - and an $11 million total prize purse is on the line
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Lexi Thompson Says She ‘May Tee It Up A Few Times Next Year’ As She Prepares To Retire From Full-Time Professional Golf
The American has revealed she might play a limited schedule next year as she prepares for life beyond a full-time professional schedule
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Just Think It Really Drags The Game Down' - LPGA Tour Stars Weigh In On Slow Play Debate
Nelly Korda is one of the players who has given her thoughts on the issue of slow play on the LPGA Tour after Charley Hull suggested a brutal idea to kill the issue
By Mike Hall Published
-
CME Group Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Nelly Korda heads the field as players compete for one of the largest purses in the history of the women’s game
By Mike Hall Published
-
Women’s NCAA Division I Champion Adela Cernousek Turns Pro
Texas A&M's Adela Cernousek has announced she is turning professional, with a place in the final stage of LPGA Tour Q-Series on the horizon
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘I Feel Sorry For The Fans' - Charley Hull Proposes Brutal Idea To 'Kill' Slow Play
After pointing out that her third round at The Annika took close to six hours, the World No.11 suggested an idea which could greatly reduce slow play on tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Nelly Korda Joined By Tennis Star Brother Sebastian As He Watches Her Win For First Time
Sebastian Korda was present to watch Nelly Korda claim her seventh victory of the season in the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
By Mike Hall Published