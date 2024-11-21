Nelly Korda Claims LPGA Awards Double After Seven-Win Season

Nelly Korda capped her best season on tour by claiming the top two prizes on offer at the 2024 LPGA Awards.

Unsurprisingly, the 26-year-old won both the Rolex Player of the Year and Annika Major Award - which is handed out to the Major champion that performed best in all five of the biggest events.

Korda claimed her second Major at the Chevron Championship as part of an amazing seven-win season where she claimed $4.2m in prize money.

"It's been crazy, it's been such a fun year, full of ups and downs, but I am so, so grateful for my team sitting right here," said Korda. "It's been an amazing year and I'm so grateful to be doing what I love."

The World No.1 had an incredible start to the season as she won five consecutive tournaments culminating in her second Major title, before going on to win six times in seven starts at the Mizuno Americas Open in June.

Korda than took a seventh trophy home in the final regular season event on the LPGA schedule - The ANNIKA at Pelican last week.

After being handed the trophies on the eve of the LPGA Tour's season finale at Tiburon Golf Club - the CME Group Tour Championship - Korda will hope to sign off the campaign with yet another victory.

Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And it would be a big one, as many of the best female golfers in the world go head-to-head one more time for a whopping $4 million and be crowned the Race To CME Globe Champion.

Nelly Korda's win at The Annika was her seventh of the year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with winning the Chevron, Korda finished tied for second at the AIG Women's Open, T26 at the Evian Championship but missed the cut at both the US Open and Women's PGA Championship.

Those results gave Korda the Annika Major Award for performances in the big five events - and yet more silverware to add to her overflowing trophy cabinet.

Korda following Lilia Vu's success last year means Americans have claimed back-to-back Player of the Year awards for the first time since 1993-94 with Betsy King and Beth Daniel.

Lydia Ko won the Heather Farr Perseverance Award after a three-win season including the AIG Women's Open in a stunning renaissance that also included taking Olympic gold in Paris.

"2024 has felt like a fairytale, one word, fairytale," said Ko. "I can't believe it, even now while looking at some of the highlights. I still get goosebumps."