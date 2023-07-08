11 Things You Didn't Know About Bailey Tardy

1. Tardy was born on August 8, 1996.

2. She is five feet, eight inches tall.

3. Tardy grew up in Georgia and stayed there for her collegiate years, attending the University of Georgia (UGA).

4. During her time at UGA, she was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2016.

5. Tardy enjoyed a successful collegiate career, qualifying for the US Women’s Open in 2014, 2016 and 2017 while still an amateur. She also won the Georgia State Amateur Championship in 2018.

6. She was selected to play in the Curtis Cup in 2016 on a US team that also featured fellow LPGA Tour player, Andrea Lee. Tardy finished with a 3-2 record but was on the losing side as Great Britain and Ireland won 11.5 - 8.5 at Dun Laoghaire Golf Club in Ireland.

7. Tardy turned professional after finishing college in 2018.

8. Her first professional win came on the Epson Tour in 2021, when she secured a three-shot victory at the Copper Rock Championship.

9. Tardy endured several near misses attempting to reach the LPGA Tour. With the top ten on the Epson Tour money list locking up an LPGA card, the American finished 12th in 2021. Prior to that, in the Covid-affected 2020 season, only five cards were given out but Tardy cruelly finished sixth by just $343.

10. In 2022, she recorded four top-five finishes on the Epson Tour before finally earning her LPGA card having finished second in the eight-round LPGA Q Series.

11. Tardy made her LPGA debut at the Drive On Championship in March 2023 where she missed the cut.