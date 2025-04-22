Chevron Championship 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
The first women's Major of 2025 gets underway at The Club at Carlton Woods, with Nelly Korda looking to defend her championship
Major golf returns this week, with the world's best from the women's game heading to The Woodlands, Texas, for the Chevron Championship.
Playing as the first women's Major of 2025, Nelly Korda will look to defend her title that she won 12 months ago, with the World No.1 searching for a third Major championship.
First played back in 1972, the tournament was elevated to Major status in 1983, with it undergoing various name and location changes since.
Previously, it was played at Mission Hills Country Club in California, but was moved to The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas in 2023, where it has remained ever since.
Along with Korda, Lilia Vu, Jin-Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, Inbee Park, Stacy Lewis, Lorena Ochoa, Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb and Dottie Pepper are just some of the big names to etch their name on the roll of honor.
Chevron Championship Course Guide: The Club at Carlton Woods
The Club at Carlton Woods was designed by 18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus and was opened for play in 2001.
Measuring 6,911 yards, it features large, open fairways and is a parkland layout. What's more, water is in play on a number of holes and the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course will play as a par 72 for the week.
In terms of the signature hole, that would be the par 4 15th, which has a creek running up the left side and also short of the green. There are various ways of playing the hole, with the 15th beginning the inward journey home.
Along with the par 4, the par 5 18th plays a big part in the outcome of the tournament, with Korda birdieing it last year to claim her second Major victory by two strokes.
A dogleg right par 5, it measures around 520 yards and has water in play for the most part. Being a risk-and-reward hole, it ultimately decided the 2023 staging of The Chevron Championship, when Angel Yin found the water in the playoff and Lilia Vu didn't, with the latter making birdie to secure her first Major.
Chevron Championship Previous Winners
Year
Player
Score
2024
Nelly Korda
-13 (2 strokes)
2023
Lilia Vu
-10 (Playoff)
2022
Jennifer Kupcho
-14 (2 Strokes)
2021
Patty Tavatanakit
-18 (2 Strokes)
2020
Mirim Lee
-15 (Playoff)
2019
Jin-Young Ko
-10 (3 Strokes)
2018
Pernilla Lindberg
-15 (Playoff)
2017
So-Yeon Ryu
-14 (Playoff)
2016
Lydia Ko
-16 (1 Stroke)
2015
Brittany Lincicome
-9 (Playoff)
2014
Lexi Thompson
-14 (3 Strokes)
Chevron Championship Betting Odds 2025
Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)
- Jeeno Thitikul (+800)
- Nelly Korda (+1000)
- Lydia Ko (+1400)
- Haeran Ryu (+2000)
- Charley Hull (+2000)
- A Lim Kim (+2200)
- Ayaka Furue (+2200)
- Jin Young Ko (+2200)
- Minjee Lee (+2200)
- Rio Takeda (+2200)
- Lauren Coughlin (+2500)
- Nasa Hataoka (+2500)
- Miyu Yamashita (+2500)
- Ina Yoon (+2800)
- Hannah Green (+3300)
- Chisato Iwai (+3300)
- Jin Hee Im (+3300)
- Angel Yin (+3300)
- All other players are priced at +4000 or higher
Chevron Championship Betting Picks
Favorite: Charley Hull (+2000)
The Englishwoman is undoubtedly one of the best players, men or women, in the game without a Major Championship victory right now - and it is surely only a matter of time before she gets over the line.
Hull finished T23 at Carlton Woods last year and enters this week in good form after recently shooting her lowest ever LPGA Tour round at the Ford Championship - a 63 after hitting 18/18 greens. She hasn’t finished outside of the top 20 yet this year in a stroke play event so it’s lined up very nicely for her to have a good week.
Outsider: Lilia Vu (+4500)
I’m going to take advantage of some very high odds for the World No.4, who is well down the list after a 75 in round two left her three back of the cutline at the LA Championship.
Vu is a Major player, so I’m not too worried, especially as she shot 69 the day before and was also second in her previous start at the Ford Championship. The former World No.1 and two-time Major winner won this championship two years ago and will be itching to return after missing her title defense last year due to injury.
Favorite: Jeeno Thitikul (+800)
I know Thitikul is the favorite, but I can't think of a more consistent performer than the World No.2 right now, with Thitikul only finishing outside the top 10 once since August 2024.
Since the tournament moved to The Club at Carlton Woods in 2023, the 22-year-old has finished T4th and 12th, showing she has good form in the event. What's more, with her recent run of results, I have no doubt that Thitikul will at least be contending on Sunday.
Outsider: Brooke Henderson (+8000)
Like Elliott, I can't quite believe that Brooke Henderson's odds are so high, especially when you take into account she is a two-time Major winner and has decent form around this layout.
In 2023, the Canadian finished T23rd and, in 2024, Henderson carded a 10-under tournament total to sit in a tie for third. Admittedly, her recent form could be better, with her best finish result in 2025 a T14. However, Henderson is a major player and may well change her season around in Texas.
Favorite: A Lim Kim (+2200)
Currently third on the LPGA Tour's Race to CME Globe, Kim has churned out four top-10s from six appearances so far this term - bettered only by leader, Thitikul.
The South Korean has gained 2.5 strokes on the field overall during that time, with almost two strokes in Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green. She has two historic top-10s at the Chevron and briefly led the tournament in 2023 before slightly falling away. I can't see many others finishing higher than her, if any, so I'm backing Kim to add a second Major following her 2020 US Women's Open title.
Outsider: Ingrid Lindblad (+5000)
The LPGA Tour's most recent winner (at the JM Eagle LA Championship) is apparently wasting no time in acclimatizing to her new surroundings having only joined the circuit this year.
Lindblad was an outstanding college player at LSU and seems to be carrying that form through to the paid ranks. The Swede finished T11th as an amateur at the 2022 US Women's Open, so this kind of stage will not scare her. If anything, she might scare the stage and surprise plenty with a high finish.
How To Watch The Chevron Championship
US/ET
- Thursday 24th April: Featured Group 9.00am - 7.30pm (ESPN+), 10.00am - 3.00pm & 6.00 - 8.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Digital)
- Friday 25th April: Featured Group 9.00am - 7.30pm (ESPN+), 10.00am - 3.00pm & 6.00 - 8.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Digital)
- Saturday 26th April: Featured Group 8.30am - 5.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00 - 3.00pm (Peacock/NBC Digital), 3.00 - 6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
- Sunday 27th April: Featured Group 8.30am - 5.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00 - 3.00pm (Peacock/NBC Digital), 3.00 - 6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
UK/BST
- Thursday 24th April: 4.00 - 8.00pm & 11.00pm - 1.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday 25th April: 4.00 - 8.00pm & 11.00pm - 1.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday 26th April: 8.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
- Sunday 27th April: 7.30 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
Win
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Win
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
Valspar Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Mackenzie Hughes
RBC Heritage
+10000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Patrick Reed
The Masters
+9000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Joost Luiten
Hero Indian Open
+2500
Elliott Heath
3rd
Tom McKibbin
Porsche Singapore Classic
+1400
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
