Chevron Championship 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions

Major golf returns this week, with the world's best from the women's game heading to The Woodlands, Texas, for the Chevron Championship.

Playing as the first women's Major of 2025, Nelly Korda will look to defend her title that she won 12 months ago, with the World No.1 searching for a third Major championship.

Korda returns to defend her Chevron Championship title (Image credit: Getty Images)

First played back in 1972, the tournament was elevated to Major status in 1983, with it undergoing various name and location changes since.

Previously, it was played at Mission Hills Country Club in California, but was moved to The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas in 2023, where it has remained ever since.

Along with Korda, Lilia Vu, Jin-Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, Inbee Park, Stacy Lewis, Lorena Ochoa, Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb and Dottie Pepper are just some of the big names to etch their name on the roll of honor.

Chevron Championship Course Guide: The Club at Carlton Woods

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Club at Carlton Woods was designed by 18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus and was opened for play in 2001.

Measuring 6,911 yards, it features large, open fairways and is a parkland layout. What's more, water is in play on a number of holes and the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course will play as a par 72 for the week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of the signature hole, that would be the par 4 15th, which has a creek running up the left side and also short of the green. There are various ways of playing the hole, with the 15th beginning the inward journey home.

Along with the par 4, the par 5 18th plays a big part in the outcome of the tournament, with Korda birdieing it last year to claim her second Major victory by two strokes.

A dogleg right par 5, it measures around 520 yards and has water in play for the most part. Being a risk-and-reward hole, it ultimately decided the 2023 staging of The Chevron Championship, when Angel Yin found the water in the playoff and Lilia Vu didn't, with the latter making birdie to secure her first Major.

Chevron Championship Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Player Score 2024 Nelly Korda -13 (2 strokes) 2023 Lilia Vu -10 (Playoff) 2022 Jennifer Kupcho -14 (2 Strokes) 2021 Patty Tavatanakit -18 (2 Strokes) 2020 Mirim Lee -15 (Playoff) 2019 Jin-Young Ko -10 (3 Strokes) 2018 Pernilla Lindberg -15 (Playoff) 2017 So-Yeon Ryu -14 (Playoff) 2016 Lydia Ko -16 (1 Stroke) 2015 Brittany Lincicome -9 (Playoff) 2014 Lexi Thompson -14 (3 Strokes)

Chevron Championship Betting Odds 2025

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Jeeno Thitikul (+800)

Nelly Korda (+1000)

Lydia Ko (+1400)

Haeran Ryu (+2000)

Charley Hull (+2000)

A Lim Kim (+2200)

Ayaka Furue (+2200)

Jin Young Ko (+2200)

Minjee Lee (+2200)

Rio Takeda (+2200)

Lauren Coughlin (+2500)

Nasa Hataoka (+2500)

Miyu Yamashita (+2500)

Ina Yoon (+2800)

Hannah Green (+3300)

Chisato Iwai (+3300)

Jin Hee Im (+3300)

Angel Yin (+3300)

All other players are priced at +4000 or higher

Chevron Championship Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Charley Hull (+2000)

The Englishwoman is undoubtedly one of the best players, men or women, in the game without a Major Championship victory right now - and it is surely only a matter of time before she gets over the line.

Hull finished T23 at Carlton Woods last year and enters this week in good form after recently shooting her lowest ever LPGA Tour round at the Ford Championship - a 63 after hitting 18/18 greens. She hasn’t finished outside of the top 20 yet this year in a stroke play event so it’s lined up very nicely for her to have a good week.

Outsider: Lilia Vu (+4500)

I’m going to take advantage of some very high odds for the World No.4, who is well down the list after a 75 in round two left her three back of the cutline at the LA Championship.

Vu is a Major player, so I’m not too worried, especially as she shot 69 the day before and was also second in her previous start at the Ford Championship. The former World No.1 and two-time Major winner won this championship two years ago and will be itching to return after missing her title defense last year due to injury.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Jeeno Thitikul (+800)

I know Thitikul is the favorite, but I can't think of a more consistent performer than the World No.2 right now, with Thitikul only finishing outside the top 10 once since August 2024.

Since the tournament moved to The Club at Carlton Woods in 2023, the 22-year-old has finished T4th and 12th, showing she has good form in the event. What's more, with her recent run of results, I have no doubt that Thitikul will at least be contending on Sunday.

Outsider: Brooke Henderson (+8000)

Like Elliott, I can't quite believe that Brooke Henderson's odds are so high, especially when you take into account she is a two-time Major winner and has decent form around this layout.

In 2023, the Canadian finished T23rd and, in 2024, Henderson carded a 10-under tournament total to sit in a tie for third. Admittedly, her recent form could be better, with her best finish result in 2025 a T14. However, Henderson is a major player and may well change her season around in Texas.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: A Lim Kim (+2200)

Currently third on the LPGA Tour's Race to CME Globe, Kim has churned out four top-10s from six appearances so far this term - bettered only by leader, Thitikul.

The South Korean has gained 2.5 strokes on the field overall during that time, with almost two strokes in Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green. She has two historic top-10s at the Chevron and briefly led the tournament in 2023 before slightly falling away. I can't see many others finishing higher than her, if any, so I'm backing Kim to add a second Major following her 2020 US Women's Open title.

Outsider: Ingrid Lindblad (+5000)

The LPGA Tour's most recent winner (at the JM Eagle LA Championship) is apparently wasting no time in acclimatizing to her new surroundings having only joined the circuit this year.

Lindblad was an outstanding college player at LSU and seems to be carrying that form through to the paid ranks. The Swede finished T11th as an amateur at the 2022 US Women's Open, so this kind of stage will not scare her. If anything, she might scare the stage and surprise plenty with a high finish.

How To Watch The Chevron Championship

US/ET

Thursday 24th April: Featured Group 9.00am - 7.30pm (ESPN+), 10.00am - 3.00pm & 6.00 - 8.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Digital)

Featured Group 9.00am - 7.30pm (ESPN+), 10.00am - 3.00pm & 6.00 - 8.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Digital) Friday 25th April: Featured Group 9.00am - 7.30pm (ESPN+), 10.00am - 3.00pm & 6.00 - 8.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Digital)

Featured Group 9.00am - 7.30pm (ESPN+), 10.00am - 3.00pm & 6.00 - 8.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Digital) Saturday 26th April: Featured Group 8.30am - 5.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00 - 3.00pm (Peacock/NBC Digital), 3.00 - 6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Featured Group 8.30am - 5.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00 - 3.00pm (Peacock/NBC Digital), 3.00 - 6.00pm (NBC/Peacock) Sunday 27th April: Featured Group 8.30am - 5.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00 - 3.00pm (Peacock/NBC Digital), 3.00 - 6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

UK/BST

Thursday 24th April: 4.00 - 8.00pm & 11.00pm - 1.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

4.00 - 8.00pm & 11.00pm - 1.00am (Sky Sports Golf) Friday 25th April: 4.00 - 8.00pm & 11.00pm - 1.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

4.00 - 8.00pm & 11.00pm - 1.00am (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday 26th April: 8.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

8.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event) Sunday 27th April: 7.30 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

