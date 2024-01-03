Who Drove The Ball Further - Laura Davies Or Annika Sorenstam?

Laura Davies and Annika Sorenstam are undeniably two of the world's greatest female golfers, but who drove the ball further?

Alison Root
By Alison Root
published

Over a span of three decades, Dame Laura Davies and Annika Sorenstam collectively amassed an impressive total of 182 tour titles between them including 14 Major championships. They undeniably stand as two of the world's greatest female golfers, but who drove the ball further? 

Davies is a renowned big-hitter who pulls out her driver on the tee and on the fairway. In 1992, when the LPGA began recording statistics, Davies dominated the average driving distance at 258.87 yards, surpassing the next longest hitter, Juli Inkster, by 20 yards.

Davies held the number one spot in the tour’s average driving distances for the next four seasons, registering distance of 254, 253.2, 265.6 and 262.6 yards respectively. This feat remains unmatched, making her the only golfer to top this list for five seasons.

Laura Davies

Sorenstam turned pro in 1992, and her first recorded average driving distance on the LPGA Tour in 1994 measured 229.55 yards, nearly 30 yards shorter than Davies.

Sorenstam’s breakout year was 1995 when she secured her first Major title at the US Women’s Open and becoming the first non-American to win the Vare Trophy. In the same year she topped the money list, yet only featured in 30th place in driving distance at 241.68 yards.

Between 2000 and 2002 Davies temporarily slipped down the ranking list, averaging around 245 yards. Meanwhile, Sorenstam significantly increased her average driving distance to 265.59 by 2002, highlighted by a groundbreaking 305-yard drive at an LPGA event - the first fully validated 300-yard drive by a female golfer. 

Annika Sorenstam

In 2003, Sorenstam claimed the top spot in driving distances, averaging 269.76 yards. A comparative analysis of Davies' and Sorenstam's stats from 2003 to 2008 (see below) reveals a noticeable spike in increased distances for both players, largely attributed to advancements in equipment technology.

From 2003 to 2007, Davies consistently ranked inside the top 10 for driving distances.  In 2005 she achieved an average driving distance of 263.38 for a 3rd spot, just ahead of Sorenstam at 262.99.

So, who drove the ball further? While Sorenstam's highest average reached 269.76 and Davies' was 267.42, Davies maintains the edge in terms of the ranking list and consistent long-driving during this period.

Laura Davies' Average Driving Distances

YearAverage Driving DistanceRanking
1997258.543
1998257.874
1999254.5815
2000242.7164
2001242.3195
2002251.3963
2003265.3610
2004267.425
2005263.383
2006267.608
2007265.967
2008254.6331

Annika Sorenstam's Average Driving Distances

YearAverage Driving DistanceRanking
1997249.2414
1998246.9031
1999246.1848
2000245.0941
2001252.3428
2002265.594
2003269.761
2004268.253
2005262.994
2006261.3216
2007257.1227
2008251.0949

LPGA data

