Who Drove The Ball Further - Laura Davies Or Annika Sorenstam?

Over a span of three decades, Dame Laura Davies and Annika Sorenstam collectively amassed an impressive total of 182 tour titles between them including 14 Major championships. They undeniably stand as two of the world's greatest female golfers, but who drove the ball further?

Davies is a renowned big-hitter who pulls out her driver on the tee and on the fairway. In 1992, when the LPGA began recording statistics, Davies dominated the average driving distance at 258.87 yards, surpassing the next longest hitter, Juli Inkster, by 20 yards.

Davies held the number one spot in the tour’s average driving distances for the next four seasons, registering distance of 254, 253.2, 265.6 and 262.6 yards respectively. This feat remains unmatched, making her the only golfer to top this list for five seasons.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sorenstam turned pro in 1992, and her first recorded average driving distance on the LPGA Tour in 1994 measured 229.55 yards, nearly 30 yards shorter than Davies.

Sorenstam’s breakout year was 1995 when she secured her first Major title at the US Women’s Open and becoming the first non-American to win the Vare Trophy. In the same year she topped the money list, yet only featured in 30th place in driving distance at 241.68 yards.

Between 2000 and 2002 Davies temporarily slipped down the ranking list, averaging around 245 yards. Meanwhile, Sorenstam significantly increased her average driving distance to 265.59 by 2002, highlighted by a groundbreaking 305-yard drive at an LPGA event - the first fully validated 300-yard drive by a female golfer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2003, Sorenstam claimed the top spot in driving distances, averaging 269.76 yards. A comparative analysis of Davies' and Sorenstam's stats from 2003 to 2008 (see below) reveals a noticeable spike in increased distances for both players, largely attributed to advancements in equipment technology.

From 2003 to 2007, Davies consistently ranked inside the top 10 for driving distances. In 2005 she achieved an average driving distance of 263.38 for a 3rd spot, just ahead of Sorenstam at 262.99.

So, who drove the ball further? While Sorenstam's highest average reached 269.76 and Davies' was 267.42, Davies maintains the edge in terms of the ranking list and consistent long-driving during this period.

Laura Davies' Average Driving Distances

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Average Driving Distance Ranking 1997 258.54 3 1998 257.87 4 1999 254.58 15 2000 242.71 64 2001 242.31 95 2002 251.39 63 2003 265.36 10 2004 267.42 5 2005 263.38 3 2006 267.60 8 2007 265.96 7 2008 254.63 31

Annika Sorenstam's Average Driving Distances

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Average Driving Distance Ranking 1997 249.24 14 1998 246.90 31 1999 246.18 48 2000 245.09 41 2001 252.34 28 2002 265.59 4 2003 269.76 1 2004 268.25 3 2005 262.99 4 2006 261.32 16 2007 257.12 27 2008 251.09 49

LPGA data