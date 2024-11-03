Rio Takeda Continues Incredible Run Of Form With Lengthy Playoff Win In Home Open

The Toto Japan Classic ended in dramatic fashion as home favorite, Rio Takeda, secured a first LPGA Tour title in a six hole playoff over American, Marina Alex.

After the tournament was reduced to 54 holes due to Tropical Storm Kong-Rey blowing through on Saturday, it was Takeda and Alex who fired five and six-under-par rounds of 67 and 66 to sit at 15-under in regulation play, with the duo heading down the par 5 18th for a playoff.

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

Playing the par 5, both birdied the first playoff hole and following pars meant the pair couldn't be separated. After playing the 18th twice, both Takeda and Alex went to the 13th, where they both parred again, as another par at the 18th meant there was still no winner after four extra holes.

As the duo parred the 13th, the fifth hole of the playoff, it was eventually the home favorite, Takeda, who got over the line, as she holed a short left-to-right putt to claim her first LPGA Tour title.

The victory means that the 21-year-old continues her incredible run in 2024. So far, since mid-April, Takeda has put her name to seven LPGA of Japan Tour wins, with the TOTO Japan Classic her eighth and the pick of the bunch!

A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour) A photo posted by on

Starting the day three shots back of fellow countrywoman, Hana Wakimoto, Takeda began her final round well, with two birdies coming at the second and third. However, after back-to-back bogeys at the eighth and ninth, you could be forgiven for thinking the Japanese star was out of the trophy picture.

Takeda, though, dug in and, thanks to birdies at the 10th and 13th, she dragged herself back into the fray, with an eagle at the 16th and birdie at the 18th meaning she got to 15-under and alongside Alex, who she eventually defeated in the playoff.