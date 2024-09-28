Jasmine Suwannapura Facts: 12 Things You Didn’t Know About The Thai Golfer

Jasmine Suwannapura is a Thai professional golfer who plays on the LPGA Tour. After enjoying a successful amateur career in Asia, Suwannapura went professional in 2011. She has 10 professional victories, including two on the LPGA Tour.

Find out more about her life and career below…

Jasmine Suwannapura Facts

1. Thidapa "Jasmine" Suwannapura was born on 20 November 1992 in Bangkok, Thailand.

2. She started playing golf at the age of five and credits her dad as the person who has most influenced her game.

3. A Ramkhamhaeng University graduate, Suwannapura had an accomplished amateur career and won several times in events around Asia. Three of her 10 professional victories came as an amateur. She first qualified for the Honda LPGA Thailand as a 13-year-old in 2006, and also played in 2008 and 2010.

4. She turned professional in 2011 and qualified for the LGPA Tour the following year on her first attempt.

5. Her first win on the Ladies European Tour came at the 2013 Hero Women’s Indian Open, where she beat France’s Valentine Derreyl by three strokes.

6. It took a while for Suwannapura to taste victory on the LPGA Tour, with her first coming at the 2018 Marathon Classic. She beat Brittany Lincicome in a playoff to claim the title.

7. She won again in 2019 at the Dow Championship team event, alongside American Cydney Clanton, with the duo winning by six strokes.

8. Her best result at a Major was a solo second at the 2020 Women’s British Open, where she finished two strokes behind Sophia Popov.

9. Suwannapura has made over $3.6 million in her professional career.

10. She married her husband Michael David Thomas in 2012. The couple met on dating app Bumble and got engaged near the 18th green at the 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

11. Her hobbies outside of golf include playing video games, listening to music and table tennis.

12. She sometimes streams herself playing Call of Duty on Twitch under the account @JasmineLPGA.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Jasmine Suwannapura Bio Full name Thidapa "Jasmine" Suwannapura Born 20 November, 1992, Bangkok, Thailand Resides Ashburn, Virginia Height 5'11'' Turned pro 2011 (age 18) Current tour LPGA Tour LPGA Tour wins 2 LPGA Tour earnings $3.6 million

Swipe to scroll horizontally Jasmine Suwannapura Wins Event Tour Score 2008 Singha Pattaya Open (as an amateur) All Thailand Golf Tour Row 0 - Cell 2 2010 Singha Masters (as an amateur) All Thailand Golf Tour Row 1 - Cell 2 2010 SAT-Thai LPGA Championship (as an amateur) Thai LPGA Tour Row 2 - Cell 2 2011 Singha Pattaya Open All Thailand Golf Tour Row 3 - Cell 2 2011 Singha Masters All Thailand Golf Tour Row 4 - Cell 2 2012 Vidalia Championship Symetra Tour Row 5 - Cell 2 2013 Singha Masters All Thailand Golf Tour Row 6 - Cell 2 2013 Hero Women's Indian Open Ladies European Tour -11 2018 Marathon Classic LPGA Tour -14 (won via playoff) 2019 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (with Cydney Clanton) LPGA Tour -27

Swipe to scroll horizontally Jasmine Suwannapura Career Earnings Year Money 2012 $3.6k 2013 $137.6k 2014 $240.2k 2015 $98.3k 2016 $38.0k 2017 $97.7k 2018 $491.1k 2019 $497.2k 2020 $587.8k 2021 $383.4k 2022 $225.7k 2023 $565.7k 2024 $237.7k

How Far Does Jasmine Suwannapura Hit The Ball?

Suwannapura is below average when it comes to driving distance, averaging just over 250 yards from the tee in the 2024 season. However, she is one of the most accurate off the tee, with a driving accuracy of 78.64 percent in 2024, the 12th best on tour.