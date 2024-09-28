Jasmine Suwannapura Facts: 12 Things You Didn’t Know About The Thai Golfer
Get to know LPGA Tour player Jasmine Suwannapura with these facts regarding her life and career so far
Jasmine Suwannapura is a Thai professional golfer who plays on the LPGA Tour. After enjoying a successful amateur career in Asia, Suwannapura went professional in 2011. She has 10 professional victories, including two on the LPGA Tour.
Find out more about her life and career below…
Jasmine Suwannapura Facts
1. Thidapa "Jasmine" Suwannapura was born on 20 November 1992 in Bangkok, Thailand.
2. She started playing golf at the age of five and credits her dad as the person who has most influenced her game.
3. A Ramkhamhaeng University graduate, Suwannapura had an accomplished amateur career and won several times in events around Asia. Three of her 10 professional victories came as an amateur. She first qualified for the Honda LPGA Thailand as a 13-year-old in 2006, and also played in 2008 and 2010.
4. She turned professional in 2011 and qualified for the LGPA Tour the following year on her first attempt.
5. Her first win on the Ladies European Tour came at the 2013 Hero Women’s Indian Open, where she beat France’s Valentine Derreyl by three strokes.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. It took a while for Suwannapura to taste victory on the LPGA Tour, with her first coming at the 2018 Marathon Classic. She beat Brittany Lincicome in a playoff to claim the title.
7. She won again in 2019 at the Dow Championship team event, alongside American Cydney Clanton, with the duo winning by six strokes.
8. Her best result at a Major was a solo second at the 2020 Women’s British Open, where she finished two strokes behind Sophia Popov.
9. Suwannapura has made over $3.6 million in her professional career.
A post shared by Jasmine Suwannapura (@jasmine_lpga)
A photo posted by on
10. She married her husband Michael David Thomas in 2012. The couple met on dating app Bumble and got engaged near the 18th green at the 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
11. Her hobbies outside of golf include playing video games, listening to music and table tennis.
12. She sometimes streams herself playing Call of Duty on Twitch under the account @JasmineLPGA.
|Full name
|Thidapa "Jasmine" Suwannapura
|Born
|20 November, 1992, Bangkok, Thailand
|Resides
|Ashburn, Virginia
|Height
|5'11''
|Turned pro
|2011 (age 18)
|Current tour
|LPGA Tour
|LPGA Tour wins
|2
|LPGA Tour earnings
|$3.6 million
|Event
|Tour
|Score
|2008 Singha Pattaya Open (as an amateur)
|All Thailand Golf Tour
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|2010 Singha Masters (as an amateur)
|All Thailand Golf Tour
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|2010 SAT-Thai LPGA Championship (as an amateur)
|Thai LPGA Tour
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|2011 Singha Pattaya Open
|All Thailand Golf Tour
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|2011 Singha Masters
|All Thailand Golf Tour
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|2012 Vidalia Championship
|Symetra Tour
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|2013 Singha Masters
|All Thailand Golf Tour
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|2013 Hero Women's Indian Open
|Ladies European Tour
|-11
|2018 Marathon Classic
|LPGA Tour
|-14 (won via playoff)
|2019 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (with Cydney Clanton)
|LPGA Tour
|-27
|Year
|Money
|2012
|$3.6k
|2013
|$137.6k
|2014
|$240.2k
|2015
|$98.3k
|2016
|$38.0k
|2017
|$97.7k
|2018
|$491.1k
|2019
|$497.2k
|2020
|$587.8k
|2021
|$383.4k
|2022
|$225.7k
|2023
|$565.7k
|2024
|$237.7k
How Far Does Jasmine Suwannapura Hit The Ball?
Suwannapura is below average when it comes to driving distance, averaging just over 250 yards from the tee in the 2024 season. However, she is one of the most accurate off the tee, with a driving accuracy of 78.64 percent in 2024, the 12th best on tour.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
The Viral Indoor Golf Course That Is Blowing Up Social Media
A ground-breaking indoor course in China that combines screen golf with real greens has gone viral on social media
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Collin Morikawa's Signature Shot: How To Hit A Soft Fade
Collin Morikawa's golf swing is a joy to behold, with that sensationally smooth tempo all amateurs strive for, but how does he hit his trademark soft fade?
By John Howells Published
-
Joe Dean Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About The English Pro Golfer
Discover more about English pro golfer Joe Dean via these facts regarding his career and background to date...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Angel Hidalgo Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Spanish Professional Golfer
Get to know DP World Tour player Angel Hidalgo better with these facts regarding his life and career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Matthew Baldwin Facts: 15 Things To Know About DP World Tour Stalwart
Matthew Baldwin has been around the DP World Tour and Challenge Tour for well over a decade. Get to know more about his life and career...
By Paul Higham Published
-
Who Is Si Woo Kim’s Wife? Meet Ji Hyun Oh
Si Woo Kim is married to Ji Hyun Oh, a fellow professional golfer who has seven wins on the Korean LPGA
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Rasmus Hojgaard Facts: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About The DP World Tour Pro
Dane Rasmus Hojgaard is one of the rising stars of the game - get to know him a little better with these 20 facts
By Mike Hall Published
-
Calum Hill Facts: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About The DP World Tour Pro
The Scottish golfer has claimed a number of wins since turning professional in 2017 - here are some facts about the DP World Tour player
By Mike Hall Published
-
Are Pro Golfers Allowed To Smoke On The Course?
Smoking is not nearly as commonplace as it once was, but are pro golfers allowed to light up on the course?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Are The Top Point-Scorers In Solheim Cup History?
Only one American golfer has managed over 20 points in Solheim Cup history compared to four Europeans...
By Jonny Leighfield Published