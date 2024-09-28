Jasmine Suwannapura Facts: 12 Things You Didn’t Know About The Thai Golfer

Get to know LPGA Tour player Jasmine Suwannapura with these facts regarding her life and career so far

Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand plays her shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&amp;G 2024 at TPC River&#039;s Bend on September 19, 2024 in Maineville, Ohio.
Jasmine Suwannapura is a Thai professional golfer who plays on the LPGA Tour. After enjoying a successful amateur career in Asia, Suwannapura went professional in 2011. She has 10 professional victories, including two on the LPGA Tour.

Find out more about her life and career below…

Jasmine Suwannapura Facts

1. Thidapa "Jasmine" Suwannapura was born on 20 November 1992 in Bangkok, Thailand.

2. She started playing golf at the age of five and credits her dad as the person who has most influenced her game.

3. A Ramkhamhaeng University graduate, Suwannapura had an accomplished amateur career and won several times in events around Asia. Three of her 10 professional victories came as an amateur. She first qualified for the Honda LPGA Thailand as a 13-year-old in 2006, and also played in 2008 and 2010.

4. She turned professional in 2011 and qualified for the LGPA Tour the following year on her first attempt.

5. Her first win on the Ladies European Tour came at the 2013 Hero Women’s Indian Open, where she beat France’s Valentine Derreyl by three strokes.

6. It took a while for Suwannapura to taste victory on the LPGA Tour, with her first coming at the 2018 Marathon Classic. She beat Brittany Lincicome in a playoff to claim the title.

7. She won again in 2019 at the Dow Championship team event, alongside American Cydney Clanton, with the duo winning by six strokes.

8. Her best result at a Major was a solo second at the 2020 Women’s British Open, where she finished two strokes behind Sophia Popov.

9. Suwannapura has made over $3.6 million in her professional career.

10. She married her husband Michael David Thomas in 2012. The couple met on dating app Bumble and got engaged near the 18th green at the 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

11. Her hobbies outside of golf include playing video games, listening to music and table tennis.

12. She sometimes streams herself playing Call of Duty on Twitch under the account @JasmineLPGA.

Jasmine Suwannapura Bio
Full nameThidapa "Jasmine" Suwannapura
Born20 November, 1992, Bangkok, Thailand
ResidesAshburn, Virginia
Height5'11''
Turned pro2011 (age 18)
Current tourLPGA Tour
LPGA Tour wins2
LPGA Tour earnings$3.6 million
Jasmine Suwannapura Wins
EventTourScore
2008 Singha Pattaya Open (as an amateur)All Thailand Golf TourRow 0 - Cell 2
2010 Singha Masters (as an amateur)All Thailand Golf TourRow 1 - Cell 2
2010 SAT-Thai LPGA Championship (as an amateur)Thai LPGA TourRow 2 - Cell 2
2011 Singha Pattaya OpenAll Thailand Golf TourRow 3 - Cell 2
2011 Singha MastersAll Thailand Golf TourRow 4 - Cell 2
2012 Vidalia ChampionshipSymetra TourRow 5 - Cell 2
2013 Singha MastersAll Thailand Golf TourRow 6 - Cell 2
2013 Hero Women's Indian OpenLadies European Tour-11
2018 Marathon ClassicLPGA Tour-14 (won via playoff)
2019 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (with Cydney Clanton)LPGA Tour-27
Jasmine Suwannapura Career Earnings
YearMoney
2012$3.6k
2013$137.6k
2014 $240.2k
2015$98.3k
2016$38.0k
2017$97.7k
2018$491.1k
2019$497.2k
2020$587.8k
2021$383.4k
2022$225.7k
2023$565.7k
2024$237.7k

How Far Does Jasmine Suwannapura Hit The Ball?

Suwannapura is below average when it comes to driving distance, averaging just over 250 yards from the tee in the 2024 season. However, she is one of the most accurate off the tee, with a driving accuracy of 78.64 percent in 2024, the 12th best on tour.

