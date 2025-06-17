KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Betting Picks To Win, Sleepers And Odds 2025
Check out our expert picks, sleeper choices and the odds for the leading players at PGA Frisco as the third women's Major of the year takes place in Texas
It's time for the third women's Major of the season as the KPMG Women's PGA Championship takes centre stage at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco.
World No.1, Nelly Korda headlines an incredibly strong field and - despite having not won since The Annika in November 2024 - is the shortest-price golfer to lift her second KPMG Women's PGA Championship and third Major overall.
Her main rival this week, at least according to the bookmakers, is Jeeno Thitikul who will be looking to score her first Major title and record a third victory of the campaign following wins at the Mizuho Americas Open (LPGA Tour) and PIF Saudi Ladies International (LET).
Among the other likely contenders are Ruoning Yin, Haeran Ryu, Minjee Lee and Hye-Jin Choi, with last week's Meijer LPGA Classic champion, Carlota Ciganda among the fancied outsiders.
Below, we've listed all of the odds for the leading players as well as sharing all of the other key information you need to know about the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
KPMG Women's PGA Championship Course Guide: Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco
PGA Frisco is almost certainly the newest Major-level golf course anywhere in the world, having only opened for play in May 2023. However, it is set to assume a large role at Major championships in both women's and men's golf over the coming years.
The site consists of two 18-hole courses designed by Gil Hanse and Beau Welling, with Field Ranch East the site for the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. It is also the home to the PGA of America.
Field Ranch East - which will also host the 2027 men's PGA Championship - can be stretched out to as much as 7,863 yards but will play as a 6,604-yard par 72 this week.
The course itself is a shot-maker's paradise with small targets in the fairway and green complexes. It meanders through the rolling topography of a natural north Texas landscape with bunkers naturally rough-hewn and therefore blending in with the surrounding prairie grasses.
KPMG Women's PGA Championship Previous Winners
Year
Player
Score
Course
2024
Amy Yang
-7 (three strokes)
Sahalee Country Club
2023
Ruoning Yin
-8 (one stroke)
Baltusrol Golf Club
2022
Chun In-gee
-5 (one stroke)
Congressional Country Club
2021
Nelly Korda
-19 (three strokes)
Atlanta Athletic Club
2020
Kim Sei-young
-14 (five strokes)
Arominik Golf Club
2019
Hannah Green
-9 (one stroke)
Hazeltine National Golf Club
2018
Park Sung-hyun
-10 (playoff - Nasa Hataoka, Ryu So-yeon)
Kemper Lakes Golf Club
2017
Danielle Kang
-13 (one stroke)
Olympia Fields Country Club
2016
Brooke Henderson
-6 (playoff - Lydia Ko)
Sahalee Country Club
2015
Inbee Park
-19 (five strokes)
Westchester Country Club
KPMG Women's PGA Championship Tournament Betting Odds
Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)
- Nelly Korda (+850)
- Jeeno Thitikul (+900)
- Ruoning Yin (+1600)
- Haeran Ryu (+2000)
- Hye-Jin Choi (+2200)
- Minjee Lee (+2200)
- Celine Boutier (+2500)
- Ayaka Furue (+3000)
- Lydia Ko (+3000)
- Angel Yin (+3500)
- Ariya Jutanugarn (+3500)
- Akie Iwai (+3500)
- Charley Hull (+3500)
- Hyo Joo Kim (+3500)
- Mao Saigo (+3500)
- Rio Takeda (+3500)
- Jin Young Ko (+4000)
- Miyu Yamashita (+4500)
- Somi Lee (+4500)
- Yealimi Noh (+4500)
- Carlota Ciganda (+5000)
- A Lim Kim (+5500)
- Ina Yoon (+5500)
- Jin Hee Im (+5500)
- All other players priced at +6000 or higher
KPMG Women's PGA Championship Betting Picks
Favorite: Haeran Ryu (+2000)
Ryu is the top Korean female golfer on the planet right now, which tells you all you need to know about how good she is. She let the Chevron Championship slip with a final round 76 so she will surely be very determined to right that wrong.
The three-time LPGA winner went on to win the very next week by a five-stroke margin so I’m hoping she can carry her form into PGA Frisco.
Sleeper: Maja Stark (+12000)
I was astounded to see Stark’s odds so high considering she won the US Women’s Open less than a month ago. The Swede did miss her very next cut but that is completely understandable.
I’d be surprised if she went and won back-to-back Majors but, at these odds, she is worth a punt for a top-five finish.
Favorite: Rio Takeda (+3500)
The Japanese star claimed victory at the Blue Bay LPGA in March and, since then, has racked up impressive top-10s at the Black Desert Championship, Mizuho Americas Open and US Women's Open.
Takeda ranks 19th in Strokes Gained: Driving, as well as highly in a number of different driving categories. What's more, with Fields Ranch East being a second-shot golf course, the 22-year-old possesses one of the best approaches in the game, ranking second in greens in regulation on the LPGA Tour. Takeda has shown she can challenge at a Major championship, so I expect her to do so once again this week.
Sleeper: Allisen Corpuz (+15000)
Corpuz may have missed three cuts in four starts, but she did produce a T31st at the US Women's Open, so her game is still there and performing on the tougher stages. A former Major winner, the American has a good record in the Women's PGA Championship, finishing T30th, T15th and T19th in her three appearances.
A steady driver of the ball, I've picked Corpuz as she ranks fifth in greens in regulation so, if she can get the putter going on what are not the toughest greens, Corpuz could well turn her recent form around with a strong finish at Fields Ranch East.
Favorite: Ayaka Furue (+3000)
Aside from the Shoprite LPGA Classic, where Furue finished 4th, recent form does not suggest that the Japanese star is likely to do well this week. However, the 25-year-old finished T8th at this event back in 2023 and possesses the kind of game which should translate into a strong week at this course.
Furue is fourth in driving accuracy this year, while she is 15th in GIR and third for most number of birdies made on the LPGA Tour. Basically, when she has a good week, she really flies. Let's hope that can be the case at Fields Ranch East.
Sleeper: Hannah Green (+7500)
Any time you can back a former champion in this category, I always like to go ahead and do it. Green won at Hazeltine in 2019 so knows what it takes to get over the line in this championship.
While her stats don't quite back up her results this year - Green has three top-10s and two more top-20s - the Australian is still 22nd on SG: Putting and seventh in terms of GIR%, so there's no reason why she couldn't crack the top-10 at PGA Frisco.
Favorite: Mao Saigo (+3500)
Mao Saigo has been on a fantastic run of form, with five top-10 finishes in eight starts including an impressive win at the Chevron Championship. Saigo was seventh in this event last season, albeit on a different course, but clearly has the ability to contend on a Women's PGA Championship setup.
Back-to-back top-five finishes, as well as strong approach and putting figures, make me think we might be about to see Saigo kick on again in her career.
Sleeper: Nanna Koerstz Madsen (+6500)
Koerstz Madsen impressed me at the Meijer LPGA Classic, suggesting she might have rediscovered some of her early season form just in time. Madsen started the season with four consecutive top-14 finishes, so any movement back to that standard of golf could make this price look much more appealing.
She was T11th at the Women's PGA Championship in 2023, and has also previously had two further top-15 finishes in the event. Madsen also ranked fourth for greens in regulation last week, which will be important here, so there is plenty to like about her chances.
How To Watch The KPMG Women's PGA Championship
US/ET
- Thursday, June 19 - Round One: 11:00am - 3:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 6:00pm - 8:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Friday, June 20 - Round Two: 11:00am - 3:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 6:00pm - 8:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Saturday, June 21 - Round Three: 11:00am - 1:30pm (Peacock), 1:30pm - 6:00pm (NBC/Peacock)
- Sunday, June 22 - Round Four: 11:00am - 3:00pm (Peacock), 3:00pm - 6:00pm (NBC/Peacock)
UK/BST
- Thursday, June 19 - Round One: 4:00pm - 8:00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 11:00pm - 1:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday, June 20 - Round Two: 4:00pm - 8:00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 11:00pm - 1:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday, June 21 - Round Three: 5:30pm - 11:30pm (Sky Sports +), 7:30pm - 11:30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
- Sunday, June 22 - Round Four: 6:00pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports +), 7:00pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Win
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf Virginia
+750
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
Win
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship
+400
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
Valspar Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
T2nd
Bryson DeChambeau
PGA Championship
+1100
Barry Plummer
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
T3rd
Mackenzie Hughes
RBC Heritage
+10000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Patrick Reed
The Masters
+9000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
T3rd
Daniel Berger
RBC Heritage
+4000
Barry Plummer
3rd
Sepp Straka
The Memorial Tournament
+3500
Barry Plummer
3rd
Joost Luiten
Hero Indian Open
+2500
Elliott Heath
3rd
Tom McKibbin
Porsche Singapore Classic
+1400
Barry Plummer
