What Is Nelly Korda's Net Worth?

Nelly Korda’s renowned athleticism and seemingly effortless yet powerful swing have elevated the 25-year-old American to the top spot in the world rankings once again and become one of the highest earners on the LPGA Tour.

When Korda sunk her birdie putt at the first playoff hole against fellow American Ryann O'Toole at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, she pocketed $300,000. This amount, combined with her earnings from just two events prior, totals $586,716, which currently leads the 2024 money list.

Since turning professional in 2016, Korda has experienced a surge in her net worth on and off the golf course. Her breakout year occurred in 2021, during which she clinched four LPGA titles including a Major at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, as well as winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, with her highest yearly on-course earnings reaching $2,382,198. Forbes, ranking her 9th among the highest-paid female athletes in 2021, reported her lucrative endorsement deals amounted to $2.4 million.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2022, Korda earned a coveted spot on Forbes’ 30-under-30 list in the sports category. By 2023 she solidified her place in the 11th position on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid female athletes, tying with American footballer Megan Rapinoe at $8.2 million. Korda earned $1.7 million on the course, but her off-course earnings soared to a new level, amassing $6.5 million.

In January 2021, Korda signed a deal with Swedish apparel brand J. Lindeberg, and by November 2022 they unveiled a golf collection in collaboration with the star.

However, at the onset of 2023, Korda underwent a significant change in sponsorship. While the specifics of the details remain unclear, the former Titleist ambassador switched to TaylorMade clubs and balls, and wears Nike clothing and shoes. Other notable sponsors include Delta Air Lines, Goldman Sachs and T-Mobile.

Nelly Korda's On-Course Earnings

2017 - $442,068

2018 - $1,055,046

2019 - $1,665,546

2020 - $575,894

2021 - $2,382,198

2022 - $1,418,725

2023 - $1,397,796