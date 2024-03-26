What Is Nelly Korda's Net Worth?

How much is the 10-time LPGA title winner worth? We take a look at the fortune she has amassed

Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda's winning cheque at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alison Root
By Alison Root
published

Nelly Korda’s renowned athleticism and seemingly effortless yet powerful swing have elevated the 25-year-old American to the top spot in the world rankings once again and become one of the highest earners on the LPGA Tour.

When Korda sunk her birdie putt at the first playoff hole against fellow American Ryann O'Toole at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, she pocketed $300,000. This amount, combined with her earnings from just two events prior, totals $586,716, which currently leads the 2024 money list. 

Since turning professional in 2016, Korda has experienced a surge in her net worth on and off the golf course. Her breakout year occurred in 2021, during which she clinched four LPGA titles including a Major at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, as well as winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, with her highest yearly on-course earnings reaching $2,382,198. Forbes, ranking her 9th among the highest-paid female athletes in 2021, reported her lucrative endorsement deals amounted to $2.4 million.

Nelly Korda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2022, Korda earned a coveted spot on Forbes’ 30-under-30 list in the sports category. By 2023 she solidified her place in the 11th position on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid female athletes, tying with American footballer Megan Rapinoe at $8.2 million. Korda earned $1.7 million on the course, but her off-course earnings soared to a new level, amassing $6.5 million.

Nelly Korda's Sponsors

In January 2021, Korda signed a deal with Swedish apparel brand J. Lindeberg, and by November 2022 they unveiled a golf collection in collaboration with the star. 

However, at the onset of 2023, Korda underwent a significant change in sponsorship. While the specifics of the details remain unclear, the former Titleist ambassador switched to TaylorMade clubs and balls, and wears Nike clothing and shoes. Other notable sponsors include Delta Air Lines, Goldman Sachs and T-Mobile.

Nelly Korda's On-Course Earnings

  • 2017 - $442,068
  • 2018 - $1,055,046
  • 2019 - $1,665,546
  • 2020 - $575,894
  • 2021 - $2,382,198
  • 2022 - $1,418,725
  • 2023 - $1,397,796
Topics
Women's Golf
Alison Root
Alison Root

Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸