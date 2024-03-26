What Is Nelly Korda's Net Worth?
How much is the 10-time LPGA title winner worth? We take a look at the fortune she has amassed
Nelly Korda’s renowned athleticism and seemingly effortless yet powerful swing have elevated the 25-year-old American to the top spot in the world rankings once again and become one of the highest earners on the LPGA Tour.
When Korda sunk her birdie putt at the first playoff hole against fellow American Ryann O'Toole at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, she pocketed $300,000. This amount, combined with her earnings from just two events prior, totals $586,716, which currently leads the 2024 money list.
Since turning professional in 2016, Korda has experienced a surge in her net worth on and off the golf course. Her breakout year occurred in 2021, during which she clinched four LPGA titles including a Major at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, as well as winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, with her highest yearly on-course earnings reaching $2,382,198. Forbes, ranking her 9th among the highest-paid female athletes in 2021, reported her lucrative endorsement deals amounted to $2.4 million.
In 2022, Korda earned a coveted spot on Forbes’ 30-under-30 list in the sports category. By 2023 she solidified her place in the 11th position on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid female athletes, tying with American footballer Megan Rapinoe at $8.2 million. Korda earned $1.7 million on the course, but her off-course earnings soared to a new level, amassing $6.5 million.
Nelly Korda's Sponsors
In January 2021, Korda signed a deal with Swedish apparel brand J. Lindeberg, and by November 2022 they unveiled a golf collection in collaboration with the star.
However, at the onset of 2023, Korda underwent a significant change in sponsorship. While the specifics of the details remain unclear, the former Titleist ambassador switched to TaylorMade clubs and balls, and wears Nike clothing and shoes. Other notable sponsors include Delta Air Lines, Goldman Sachs and T-Mobile.
- Nelly Korda's What's In The Bag
- 20 Things You Didn't Know About Nelly Korda
- How Far Does Nelly Korda Drive A Golf Ball
Nelly Korda's On-Course Earnings
- 2017 - $442,068
- 2018 - $1,055,046
- 2019 - $1,665,546
- 2020 - $575,894
- 2021 - $2,382,198
- 2022 - $1,418,725
- 2023 - $1,397,796
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
'I Made Four Birdies In Seven Holes And Helped Pay For My First Car' - Justin Thomas Shares Awesome Michael Jordan Story On The Late Show
The pro golfer told host Stephen Colbert a story about the time he teamed up with Jordan for the final part of a round aged just 15
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Bettinardi MB24 Iron Review
One of two brand-new iron releases from Bettinardi, Joe Ferguson takes a look at the MB24 model...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
'I Was Playing With The Self-Imposed Pressure Of Reaching Single Figures In A Year' – The 4 Tips That Dramatically Transformed My Perception Of Scoring On The Golf Course
Single figure golfer Jess Ratcliffe offers advice on how to stop your card from blowing up!
By Jess Ratcliffe Published
-
'It's Absolutely Insane That Many Golf Clubs Still Limit When Women Can Play' - Why Clubs MUST Start Walking The Walk When It Comes To Equality
Golf clubs are making strides to bring equality to the game, but many are still stuck in the Jurassic period or moonlighting and getting away with it
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
5 Reasons Why Women Golfers Should Carry More Wedges
They’re often referred to as the scoring clubs, yet many women only carry one or two of them. Carly Frost explains why adding more wedges to your bag will work wonders for your game
By Carly Frost Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Is Having A Historically Good Ball-Striking Season... But These 10 LPGA Tour Players Hit More Greens In Regulation. Surprised?
This data shows whatever LPGA players might lack in power, they more than make up for in accuracy...
By Alison Root Published
-
7 Signs That Let A Beginner Know They Are Ready To Compete
Lauren Katims is itching to take the next steps in her golfing journey, but is she ready? With the help of LPGA pros, here are the signs to look for
By Lauren Katims Published
-
How Much Has Lexi Thompson's Golf Fashion Changed Over The Years?
Lexi Thompson balances femininity with athletic and functional clothing. We take a look at how her golf fashion has changed over the years
By Alison Root Published
-
'5,000 Yards Was Way More Than Most Short Hitters Could Handle' - Golf Course Architect On Why Forward Tees Should Not Be An Afterthought
We speak to leading golf course architect Forrest Richardson about the importance of designing courses that are enjoyable and fair for shorter and longer hitters
By Carly Frost Published
-
How Far Does Charley Hull Drive A Golf Ball?
Charley Hull strikes the golf ball with such vigour, but how far does she hit her driver?
By Alison Root Published